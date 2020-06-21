Senior Day: Boys Tennis/Coed Badminton: Kudos to 30 more who were stopped short

"Whoever is on the other side of that net, whether it be an opponent or obstacle, use the strategies you learned in badminton: know your opponent, go in using your best shots, and make every point count. Whatever and where you go, if you're feeling alone or tested, know that you have a support system here with your teammates and your coaches, and find peace knowing you can reach out to us anytime.”

Alexander said badminton was “definitely the most exciting part of my day. I got to have fun and work hard with some of my closest friends while also being able to make new ones. I've always had an interest in badminton ever since I was a kid but never had the opportunity to play. I am grateful to say that I was able to be a part of two different, but great, teams throughout my high school experience because of how supportive and accepting everyone was. I thank everyone who has been on the team with me and giving me something to look forward to in my day.

“I will attend community college for two years to finish all my general ed requirements and then transfer to another school that has film classes. I want to be a part of the film making industry, whether it be in front or behind the camera. I am just interested in most aspects of film. One day I hope to make my own films.”