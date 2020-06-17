Senior Day: Recognizing Napa County baseball and softball players from the Class of 2020

“So there’s that but then overall, what they were able to accomplish and how they themselves decided to bring that culture and atmosphere they created in the fall over into the spring just made me so happy and I feel so fondly towards them because of that. I really believe that ultimately with really good teams, the players take over the culture and they run the show and if the coach is inconsequential, that means the players are doing what they’re supposed to do. I really felt that this group had taken the reigns and done that and heading that direction.

“Everyone loves to compete but they wanted to show up and have an environment on a daily basis that was competitive and fun and everyone wanted to be a part of it and that rubbed off on the juniors and sophomores that are on the team, too. This group was able to do that and create that culture so I really respect and appreciate that, but once again it’s just too bad we weren’t able to finish it out because I think good things were ahead for us.” – Vintage High head coach Rich Anderson

St. Helena

Caleb Jeske

Caleb Granados

Jonathan Gamble

Sam Coltrin

Jackson Dena

Jake Mendes