Senior Day: Track and Field: Napa County's 'Class of 2020 about as tough as it gets'

"These are kids that we built the program around and they're the ones that bought in and from there they have built the culture. For them to get on board with the direction that us as coaches wanted was huge. If you can't get them to follow you don't have much. That was huge for us that they were able to really dial the program in and from there we were able to really build well with them. That to me is the thing I'll remember most, is that this is the group that I grew with. This was the group that kind of kicked it all off." — Napa High head coach Kamron Jones

Vintage

“In March, when everything was still new and we didn’t know the season was going to be over, I reached out to all the athletes and told the seniors that the Class of 2020 is about as tough as it gets. These kids have been through a lot in their high school careers, everything from fires to the PG&E shutdowns to fires from other counties, like in 2018 with the Camp Fire. So I’m so thankful that I got to be around them and our future is super bright because these kids are resilient. Nothing but hard workers, no complaining or feeling sorry for themselves. As a coach, you can’t ask for much more than that. I feel privileged I got to be around them, let alone coach them.