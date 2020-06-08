Senior Spotlight: American Canyon's Cummings hoped to get to state in relays

He ran an 11.89-second time in the 100 meters and a 23.84 in the 200 in meets this spring. He has personal records of 11.70 in the 100 and 23.30 in the 200. His PR in the long jump is 19 feet, 9 inches, which he set as a junior.

What was your reaction to the spring season being canceled?

At first I was happy, saying "Yay, no more practice." But then I realized my whole season was over and was really upset.

What had you hoped to accomplish in your sport this spring?

I was hoping to go to at least Masters again with my sprinting team. We had definitely had what it takes to make it there and to succeed in the state meet.

How has coronavirus changed your life?

The coronavirus has changed my life by making me very lazy. Without a home gym and the tracks being closed I have lost motivation to go on daily runs.

Have you picked up any new hobbies during quarantine?

I have not picked up any new hobbies.

Best memory from high school sports?