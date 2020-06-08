You are the owner of this article.
Senior Spotlight: American Canyon's Cummings hoped to get to state in relays
Senior Spotlight

Senior Spotlight: American Canyon's Cummings hoped to get to state in relays

Jude Cummings

American Canyon's Jude Cummings has been one of the top sprinters and long jumpers for the Wolves' track and field program the past two seasons. 

 Submitted photo

With the cancellation of the spring season for high school sports, the Napa Valley Register is recognizing senior athletes who have had their careers come to a premature end due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Today we focus on American Canyon track and field standout Jude Cummings. Alongside sophomore phemon Croix Stewart, Cummings was slated to be one of the Wolves' top sprinters and long jumpers this season.

Sports:

I played basketball freshman and sophomore year, and ran track for all four years.

Years on varsity:

Varsity track since sophomore year.

Key stats:

He anchored the Wolves' 4x100-meter relay team – following then-seniors Kristofer Castillo and LaVar Seay and then-junior Eddy Byrdsong – that finished fifth in 44.39 seconds at the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II-III qualifying meet his sophomore year.

Last year, he anchored the 4x400 relay team with Byrdsong, then-junior Kaave Gaviola and then-freshman Alfons McCoy and ran the second leg for the 4x100 relay team – after Stewart and before then-sophomore Amarie Coe-Johnson and then-senior Jaime Santos – helping each team reached the North Coast Section Meet of Champions with fourth-place times of 44.30 seconds and 3:27.30 at the Redwood Empire Championships. With Stewart filling in for McCoy, the quartet finished 19th at the MOC.

He ran an 11.89-second time in the 100 meters and a 23.84 in the 200 in meets this spring. He has personal records of 11.70 in the 100 and 23.30 in the 200. His PR in the long jump is 19 feet, 9 inches, which he set as a junior. 

What was your reaction to the spring season being canceled?

At first I was happy, saying "Yay, no more practice." But then I realized my whole season was over and was really upset.

What had you hoped to accomplish in your sport this spring?

I was hoping to go to at least Masters again with my sprinting team. We had definitely had what it takes to make it there and to succeed in the state meet.

How has coronavirus changed your life?

The coronavirus has changed my life by making me very lazy. Without a home gym and the tracks being closed I have lost motivation to go on daily runs.

Have you picked up any new hobbies during quarantine?

I have not picked up any new hobbies.

Best memory from high school sports?

My best memory was freshman year at Vallejo High School, and it was my first time racing the 100 against other boys my age.

What advice you would give to younger high school athletes?

I would tell them it will be scary doing your first racing but be confident and it’ll go okay.

Summer plans:

I should be working if Covid-19 doesn’t last into the summer.

Fall plans:

I plan on going to Diablo Valley Junior College to run track.

Coach Brad Rowell says

Jude would always put 100-percent effort into whatever he was doing whether it be in class or track. Even if he wasn't feeling well or was extremely tired he would do whatever a coach asked of him.

Jude was the glue guy for those relays, he was always there and could be counted on to make sure the others were ready to run. He was our top long jumper these past two seasons and he was one of our legs for the 4x100 relay and sometimes our 4x400 relay as well. He was able to move on past league in both relays and he would have moved on in all four of his events this season if we had been able to run.

Jude was always encouraging and would give feedback to help athletes or classmates improve their techniques.

Sports Reporter

Gus Morris covers St. Helena and Calistoga sports for the Napa Valley Register. Before joining the Register in 2018, he covered collegiate sports for the student publication at the University of Oregon.

