Senior Spotlight: American Canyon's Montuya wanted to go out with VVAL title

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the cancellation of the spring season for high school sports, the Napa Valley Register will recognize senior athletes over the next few months who have had their careers come to a premature end due to the coronavirus pandemic.

First up is American Canyon softball star Katherine Montuya, the Register's Napa County Co-Player of the Year in 2018 and lone Player of the Year in 2019. She's signed to play at UC Riverside next year, an achievement that would have been a source of pride for her late father, Jose, who passed away last June due to complications with experimental heart surgery.

Years on varsity: One year for volleyball, four years for softball

By the numbers: Entered senior year with school-record 23 home runs in her career with 68 RBIs, 91 hits and 39 stolen bases, 20 walks and just 17 strikeouts.

What was your reaction to the spring season being canceled?

I was really upset because I got a concussion in the beginning of this year at one of our games. So my season ended earlier than everyone else’s. I was in denial when it first was announced, but I came to peace with it because I focused on the fact that I get four more years to continue to play.