Senior Spotlight: Brown wished to end golf career on high note with Vintage

What did you want to accomplish this spring?

I wanted to medal more than five times because last year I think I had four and I was just trying to beat that goal.

Where was the confidence level of the team to repeat as VVAL champs?

We were super confident. Every tournament we were ready to win. We all had good spirit on the team.

How has the coronavirus affected your life?

My everyday routines are different. I used to golf every day and now I can’t. I’m definitely not going to be as good as I was because I haven’t been able to practice.

With your routine interrupted, how do you spend your days now?

I’ve been going on a lot of hikes. But mostly I’ve been in quarantine, not doing very much except for dirt biking and hikes. There are a lot of trails around Napa for hiking, and I usually go out to Mendocino National Forest for dirt biking. There are some good trails out there. I’ve been dirt biking since I was about 10 years old and golfing since I was like 2.

How else have you been spending all your newfound free time?