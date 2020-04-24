Senior Spotlight: Dunkle felt Justin-Siena baseball had championship potential this spring

What had you hoped to accomplish in your sport this spring?

To keep it short and sweet, win a championship. I had hoped that we as a team would finally reach the potential that has always been there, that we would finally pull it all together. And I truly believe that that would have happened.

How has coronavirus changed your life?

The coronavirus outbreak has been quite the unusual experience for me. I never would have thought my season would end like it did. It almost doesn’t feel real. However, even though it’s an unfortunate situation to have my senior year cut short, I still feel lucky to be in the situation I am in because I know that others have it a lot worse during this crisis.

Have you picked up any new hobbies as you social distance?

To be honest, not really. Although I did start riding my bike a little more often, just for the sake of staying active. Besides that, I have been keeping busy trying to get my work done for online school and keeping my baseball skills sharp. Luckily, I am surrounded by people all day because of the large family I have, so it’s not too hard to find a catch partner.

Best memory from high school sports?