Senior Spotlight: Dusky was a 'generational talent' for Napa High swimming

Personally, I don't think it's affected me terribly yet, other than not being able to have a proper graduation ceremony. Personally, I never thought I needed a big party to feel accomplished in my schooling career. I know that’s not necessarily true for everyone, as I have seen a lot of posts on social media of people really sad about this opportunity being taken away from them. But I'm just happy that the people I know are healthy and living good lives.

What had you hoped to accomplish in your sport this spring?

I didn't have a specific goal other than to help support my team to do the best I could.

How has coronavirus changed your life?

I actually moved to Colorado to be a live-in nanny because of the coronavirus. I've enjoyed it and have found some amazing opportunities.

Have you picked up any new hobbies during quarantine?

Hiking and cooking.

Best memory from high school sports?