Senior Spotlight: Hoban hoped to break more Justin-Siena track and field records

It was definitely a shock and I'm sure most people would agree. Having it be my senior year, I had high goals and was shooting for records, but unfortunately those got cut short. I try to keep telling myself everything happens for a reason and some good will come out of this.

What had you hoped to accomplish in your sport this spring?

I wanted to win another 4x100 league title and break the school record in the 100 and 200.

How has coronavirus changed your life?

It has definitely made me more aware of my surroundings and learning how to be more creative in keeping myself occupied at home. At the same time, it's going to make me cherish time outside of quarantine even more.

Have you picked up any new hobbies during quarantine?

I wouldn't say anything too new. I'm just trying to finish school strong and stay in shape as much as I can.

Best memory from high school sports?

I have many, but one from track that stands out is the when our 4x100 team broke the school record. That feeling was like no other.

What do you miss most about sports?