Senior Spotlight: Husted was a defensive specialist for Vintage softball

With the cancellation of the spring season for high school sports, the Napa Valley Register will recognize senior athletes over the next few months who have had their careers come to a premature end due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Today we focus on Sarah Husted, multi-year starter for the Vintage High softball team. Before becoming a defensive specialist for the Crushers, Husted was also a standout in the Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association growing up.
Sports:
I played golf for two years and softball all four years.
Year on varsity:
Two years on varsity softball.
By the numbers:
Started at shortstop for Vintage as a junior. Was in line to be everyday starter again this spring. Went 2-for-3 with a double and 3 RBI in an 18-1 win over Santa Rosa her junior season. Had 6 RBIs for her varsity career.
Fun fact:
I love NASCAR. My all-time favorite NASCAR driver is Tony Stewart. I just love watching the competitiveness of all the different drivers. Ryan Newman, Clint Bowyer, and Kevin Harvick are just a few drivers that I have grown up with. I am not fond of the Busch brothers because I have also watched them all my life and it would be nice to see some rookies have a chance.
What was your reaction to the spring season being canceled?
I was disappointed when I heard about the season being canceled. I was planning to end my senior year strong. I wanted to go to the championship, I believe my team could’ve gone far this year.
What had you hoped to accomplish in your sport this spring?
I was looking to raise my on base percentage and to get recognized more than I did last year.
How has coronavirus changed your life?
Coronavirus has changed my life by limiting my chance to have fun during the last few months of my senior year. It has taken away my chance of traveling this summer and to be with friends before we go our own ways. The coronavirus has taken away so much from my life, I will never have a senior prom, grad night, and most importantly to walk the stage at graduation, which I have been waiting to do for 15 years of school.
Have you picked up any new hobbies during quarantine?
I have started to wake up earlier and go on bike rides. I have also started reading more and taking more walks with my dog.
Best memory from high school sports?
I’ve had many memories throughout high school, but my favorite was playing against American Canyon at Vintage. I was playing shortstop and there was a ball hit over our third baseman’s head. I ran for it and I put my glove over my head, jumped and grabbed it while I was looking down. I was proud of myself for sticking with it instead of just letting it drop. I immediately looked at my coach who was jumping up and down. That made me smile.
What you miss most about sports?
I miss being able to go out and practice with my teammates. I also miss learning new skills from my coaches. Softball made me happy and helped me relieve stress. I will always miss it.
Summer plans:
My summer plans are to start school. If those plans happen to fall through then I hope to work as much as I can. I also hope to travel, wherever I can.
Fall plans:
My fall plans are to actually start school and move out of my house. I also want to try and pursue softball. If I am able to play somewhere, then I’l play for them until I can’t anymore.
Coach Robert Poppe says:
It was a joy to coach Sarah! You could not ask for a better kid to coach! She was always the first one on field for practice every day. She will give you 100-percent effort on every ball hit her way defensively. Unfortunately, her stats don’t show how important she was to Vintage softball. She probably led the team last year in outs defensively, and was going to be one of the top five defensive players in the league this year. I will say she was definitely Vintage’s Gold Glove player defensively each of her two years on varsity!
The kid is a baller! If there is a college out there looking for a solid defensive player with a love for the sport, Sarah Husted is a great choice! I wish we could have finished her senior season. I will miss that kid!
Contact Gus via phone at 707-304-9372 or email at gmorris@napanews.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustGusMorris.
