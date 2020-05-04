Senior Spotlight: Husted was a defensive specialist for Vintage softball

What was your reaction to the spring season being canceled?

I was disappointed when I heard about the season being canceled. I was planning to end my senior year strong. I wanted to go to the championship, I believe my team could’ve gone far this year.

What had you hoped to accomplish in your sport this spring?

I was looking to raise my on base percentage and to get recognized more than I did last year.

How has coronavirus changed your life?

Coronavirus has changed my life by limiting my chance to have fun during the last few months of my senior year. It has taken away my chance of traveling this summer and to be with friends before we go our own ways. The coronavirus has taken away so much from my life, I will never have a senior prom, grad night, and most importantly to walk the stage at graduation, which I have been waiting to do for 15 years of school.

Have you picked up any new hobbies during quarantine?

I have started to wake up earlier and go on bike rides. I have also started reading more and taking more walks with my dog.

Best memory from high school sports?