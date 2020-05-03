Senior Spotlight: Larson strove to improve American Canyon's baseball program

I love to dance and I’m really sad prom was canceled.

What was your reaction to the spring season being canceled?

The day our coach told us the season was officially over was heartbreaking. He had sent out a long group message to all our players saying how sad he was to tell us it's over and that he’s sorry this was how it ended for our seniors and how he was really looking forward to this year. Right after, my teammate Jordan Fisher sent me a separate text reminding me of all the fun times and memories we had together as underclassmen starting high school varsity baseball. After that text the reality of not being able to play baseball with my boys again made me cry.

What had you hoped to accomplish in baseball this spring?

We were hoping to accomplish it all. You name it, we were trying to go as far as possible along with taking first place in the league. Outside of winning, we were trying to accomplish a new system we wanted to implement into the teams with hope to improve our own game and the future of the program.

How has coronavirus changed your life?