Senior Spotlight: Maher was leading Napa High baseball in a bounce-back season

With the cancellation of the spring season for high school sports, the Napa Valley Register is recognizing senior athletes who have had their careers come to a premature end due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Today we focus on one of Napa High's best baseball products, Trent Maher. The third-year varsity starter was coming off an all-league junior campaign and was in line to lead the Grizzlies back from a down 2019 season.
Sports:
Baseball in high school, plus Optimist basketball for four years and two years of recreational soccer.
Years on varsity:
I started three years for Napa High.
Fun fact:
I have watched the TV show “The Office" six times through.
By the number:
In 52 career varsity games, had a .396 batting average, .462 on-base percentage and a .483 slugging percentage. Had 59 hits in 149 at-bats with 11 doubles, 33 runs scored and 20 RBIs.
First-team all-Vine Valley Athletic League selection as a junior and a Newcomer of the Year honorable mention in the Monticello Empire League as a sophomore.
Was selected to an all-state senior team for outstanding leadership this year. In 5 games this spring was batting .529 with 9 hits, 4 doubles and 4 RBIs.
What was your reaction to the spring season being canceled?
Once all professional sports were suspended I knew we were next. I was disappointed that the season had to be cut short but it was out of our control. After a while, I let go of the frustration and kept working out at home.
What had you hoped to accomplish in your sport this spring?
The goal for our team was to make playoffs but we were focused more on winning and taking it game by game. We had something to prove to ourselves and every team because of the 2019 season. As for me, I had hoped to win all-league honors again and improve as a player and teammate.
How has coronavirus changed your life?
The biggest change has been the online learning and the lack of face-to-face interaction with friends.
Have you picked up any new hobbies during quarantine?
This is the first spring since I was four where I haven’t been on a baseball field. With this extra time I started to play the keyboard and learn French and Italian through an app on my phone.
Best memory from high school sports?
My favorite memory from playing baseball at Napa High was beating Vacaville in 2018. It was a super competitive game and everyone was playing great. Some other great memories were made on the bus rides either on the way to a game or coming back after we won.
What you miss most about sports?
I miss practicing with all my teammates and seeing the coaches. The highlight of my day was going out to the field in the afternoon and getting better at what I love to do with the guys I’ve played with these past few years. The hardest part is not being able to compete with them.
Summer plans:
In the summer I plan on playing for the California Warriors out of Marin. If that doesn’t work out because of the virus then I’ll have to keep training at home.
Fall plans:
In the fall I am deciding between some local junior colleges to continue my academic and athletic career.
Coach Jason Chatham says
Trent is truly an athlete without weakness. He's a very good student. He has strong morals. He constantly works on his game. He is a perfectionist. He is absolutely dependable. And he can flat-out play. He's a competitor. I don't recall ever seeing Trent back down from a challenge on the field. He changes the game on defense, and also with his bat.
Trent is clearly one of the very best players in the VVAL and started off strong. He was about to put up a huge year for us as a team captain, centerfielder, and No. 3 hitter. He was in the center of everything we do, literally and figuratively.
But I think my biggest takeaway from coaching Trent is that a player can be all these things and still be humble. He's a great person. That truly is what Trent is. Yes, he is an exceptional athlete that can beat you in every way on the field, but you would never know it when you talk with him. I will miss that about him. He is the epitome of a student-athlete and he's an example for the next generation of Napa High Baseball.
