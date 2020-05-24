Senior Spotlight: Maher was leading Napa High baseball in a bounce-back season

Was selected to an all-state senior team for outstanding leadership this year. In 5 games this spring was batting .529 with 9 hits, 4 doubles and 4 RBIs.

What was your reaction to the spring season being canceled?

Once all professional sports were suspended I knew we were next. I was disappointed that the season had to be cut short but it was out of our control. After a while, I let go of the frustration and kept working out at home.

What had you hoped to accomplish in your sport this spring?

The goal for our team was to make playoffs but we were focused more on winning and taking it game by game. We had something to prove to ourselves and every team because of the 2019 season. As for me, I had hoped to win all-league honors again and improve as a player and teammate.

How has coronavirus changed your life?

The biggest change has been the online learning and the lack of face-to-face interaction with friends.

Have you picked up any new hobbies during quarantine?