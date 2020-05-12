Senior Spotlight: Napa High's Guzman gets another shot at softball at UCLA

What was your reaction to the spring season being canceled?

Devastated. I wanted to finish strong with my fellow seniors and best friends Abby Arata and Cali Olmstead. Our team was super fun and easy to get along with.

What had you hoped to accomplish in your sport this spring?

I wanted to top my stats from last year, like batting average and stolen bases.

How has coronavirus changed your life?

I have to adapt by figuring out how to maintain strength for softball. I have a batting cage, which I am very fortunate to have during these times. I also get a lot more time to hang out with my family. My older brother, (former Justin-Siena and UCLA tennis standout) Michael Guzman, is staying in town. He lives down in Santa Monica. I got to reconnect with him and do fun things as a family that we never got to do.

Have you picked up any new hobbies during quarantine?

Yeah, I would say so. I draw a lot more now and I am getting better at it. I think working out has always been a hobby, but now with all this time I have I get to do it way more often.

Best memory from high school sports?