Senior Spotlight: Napa speedster Jezycki had aspirations of going to state

What had you hoped to accomplish in your sport this spring?

My goal, throughout my whole track career was to make it to the state meet, and possibly a to get the school record. I was so close last year to getting the school record in hurdles. In the 110-meter hurdles, I had a unofficial time 14.83 seconds. Triple jump was my main event and my focus. I finally jumped a 45-foot jump in my last meet a month ago. That would have qualified me for the Stanford meet and the Meet of Champions. Last year, that jump would have been far enough to go to state, and it wasn’t even halfway through this season.

How has the coronavirus changed your life:

My senior year was cut short. We won’t have prom, senior tea, and the other senior year send offs.

Have you picked up any new hobbies:

I love snowboarding. I will be going to University of Nevada and I plan to go to the slopes as much as I can.

Best memory from high school sports:

It must have been last year at the section meet for track. Everybody was so competitive and wanted to win. I love that competition and it makes me want to be even better.

