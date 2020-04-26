Senior Spotlight: Rojas-Mendoza excelled as four-sport varsity athlete at Calistoga

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

With the cancellation of the spring season for high school sports, the Napa Valley Register will recognize senior athletes over the next few months who have had their careers come to a premature end due to the coronavirus pandemic. Today we focus on Calistoga High’s Jesus Rojas-Mendoza, a four-sport standout for the Wildcats. Over his prep career, no sport has been too difficult for Rojas-Mendoza to master.

Sports: Soccer, football, basketball and baseball.

Years on varsity: All four years in each sport.

By the numbers: Multiple-time all-league and all-county selection in every sport. As a senior, was an honorable mention selection to the North Central League II football all-defensive team; was a first-team selection to the NCL IV all-league basketball team; and was a finalist for Napa County boys basketball offensive player of the year.

What was your reaction to the spring season being canceled?

I was really upset and sad because it was my last year playing for Calistoga.

What had you hoped to accomplish in your sport this spring?