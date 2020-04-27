Senior Spotlight: Searl aimed to sprint to the state meet for St. Helena

What had you hoped to accomplish in your sport this spring?

I was hoping to run a sub 10.70-second 100-meter dash along with a sub 22-second 200. I also had a goal of jumping over 21 feet in the long jump, since I have always been lacking in that event. I was jumping very well in the small amount of practice time I had.

How has coronavirus changed your life?

Coronavirus has changed my life in the sense that I am losing out on all of my senior year experiences. I guess it has shown me how much I really got to start spending time with myself. It is hard to stay busy, of course. I am only allowed to see one person outside of my family and that is my girlfriend Olivia Smith. She has been keeping me company.

Have you picked up any new hobbies during quarantine?

I have not picked up any new hobbies.

Best memory from high school sports?

My best memory from high school sports would have to be either breaking the school record in the 100 or getting on the podium at the North Coast Section Meet of Champions. I had always looked up to the kids who got to stand on the podium with their medals, and I dreamed of being among them one day.