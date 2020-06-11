Senior Spotlight: Sky was the limit for Napa thrower Dervin

With the cancellation of the spring season for high school sports, the Napa Valley Register is recognizing senior athletes who have had their careers come to a premature end due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Today we focus on Napa High track and field's top thrower Quentin Dervin. He competed under throws coach Troy Gittings, a member of head coach Kam Jones' staff.
Sports:
Track and field
Years on varsity:
Three
Fun fact:
I love carrots. Meaning that I love carrots.
Key stats:
Finished third in the shot put at the Vine Valley Athletic League Championships and seventh at the North Coast Section Redwood Meet as a junior. Same year, finished second in the discus at the VVAL Championship Meet and sixth at the NCS Redwood Meet.
He set a personal record in the discus of 134 feet, 10.5 inches at last year's Clash of the Titans meet at Skyline High in Oakland, and his shot put PR of 45 feet, 2.5 inches at this year's season-opening Stocking Super Seven Invitational at Diablo Valley College on Feb. 29.
What was your reaction to the spring season being canceled?
I was very sad. It was starting out as a great season only for it to end before it had even truly began.
What had you hoped to accomplish in your sport this spring?
I hoped to accomplish more PRs in my events. More importantly, I was hoping to continue to improve the throwing technique that we had already put lots of work into.
How has coronavirus changed your life?
I have a lot less daily activity, being inside most of the time. I also interact with far fewer friends than I would otherwise.
Have you picked up any new hobbies during quarantine?
No, I have mostly relied on past sources of entertainment to occupy time – working out, teasing my sister, and going on more hikes.
Best memory from high school sports?
The way the team always cheered each time you reached a new PR.
What you miss most about sports?
I miss having something like sports as a motivation to work hard and get stronger physically. It was a way to see my progress in strength training physically. Technique aside, strength is a big factor in throwing farther.
Summer plans:
To hang out with friends in person as much as is recommended/allowed/safe, and pack up and prepare for college.
Fall plans:
I'll be attending the University of Birmingham in England.
Coach Troy Gittings says
Quentin is the best possible athlete to coach. What's the best about him is when you tell him what needs to be tweaked or what needs to be changed, he immediately transfers that into his throw. That's a rare thing from an athlete, where they can transfer what you tell them right into the action. He's probably the most intelligent athlete I've ever coached, too.
I think he was on his way to – I don't know if he was going to break the record, but – pushing the record at Napa High of 165 feet for the discus. He was reaching that potential. And then in shot put, because we switched his form a bit last year, the last week before we had to cut out, it finally clicked and he was throwing phenomenal throws. He easily would have been in the 50s this year and probably had an opportunity to compete for a chance at getting to state this year.
He's just one of those guys that's a phenomenal athlete as far as being able to tell himself what he needs to do. I didn't have to do a whole lot of personal coaching, having to go out there and show him how to do it. I could just tell him and by telling him he could visualize really well what he should do and he would do it.
He's also an awesome kid all-around. Great personality, fun to be around, laughs a lot. When he needs to be serious, he can be serious with a flip of a switch. He's the kind of guy you want as a coach, and he sets a good example for the other kids about how to have fun but also how to be serious when you need to be.
