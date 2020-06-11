Senior Spotlight: Sky was the limit for Napa thrower Dervin

I was very sad. It was starting out as a great season only for it to end before it had even truly began.

What had you hoped to accomplish in your sport this spring?

I hoped to accomplish more PRs in my events. More importantly, I was hoping to continue to improve the throwing technique that we had already put lots of work into.

How has coronavirus changed your life?

I have a lot less daily activity, being inside most of the time. I also interact with far fewer friends than I would otherwise.

Have you picked up any new hobbies during quarantine?

No, I have mostly relied on past sources of entertainment to occupy time – working out, teasing my sister, and going on more hikes.

Best memory from high school sports?

The way the team always cheered each time you reached a new PR.

What you miss most about sports?

I miss having something like sports as a motivation to work hard and get stronger physically. It was a way to see my progress in strength training physically. Technique aside, strength is a big factor in throwing farther.