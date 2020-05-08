Senior Spotlight: Softball season ends early again for three-sport athlete Elkeshen

In basketball, I was named Most Improved Player in basketball as a sophomore, was an all-league honorable mention as a junior and a second-team all-league player as a senior.

In volleyball, I was a first-team all-league selection and County Defensive Player of the Year as a senior.

In softball, I received a Golden Glove award as a freshman and was an all-league honorable mention as a sophomore.

What was your reaction to the spring season being canceled?

I was very upset when I found out that our softball season got canceled. Being a senior and knowing that this was the last sports season of my high school career, I really wanted to enjoy it. Not getting that opportunity was really heartbreaking for me.

Also, last year our softball season also got cut short because we didn't have enough people for a full team. That was why I was so excited for this year, because we had lots of girls come out to play and we were able to play one home game. We won by about 10 runs, which was great considering it was lots of girls' first time playing.

What had you hoped to accomplish in your sport this spring?