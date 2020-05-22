Senior Spotlight: Softball standout Fast made most of busy four years at American Canyon

What was your reaction to the spring season being canceled?

I was of course upset when I heard the season was canceled because senior season is something everyone looks forward to and it's sad that it had to end this way. But I had to put it into perspective of what is going on currently and how many people have it so much worse right now.

What had you hoped to accomplish in your sport this spring?

I had hoped to make it past the first round of playoffs this year.

How has coronavirus changed your life?

Coronavirus has changed my life because I am missing out on experiences that.

Have you picked up any new hobbies during quarantine?

I have become more interested craft projects such as painting and tie dying.

Best memory from high school sports?

My best memory from high school sports was coming back in the second half from a 3-1 deficit to beat the Vanden in a game my sophomore year.

What do you miss most about sports?