Senior Spotlight: Softball standout Fast made most of busy four years at American Canyon

With the cancellation of the spring season for high school sports, the Napa Valley Register is recognizing senior athletes who have had their careers come to a premature end due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Today we focus on American Canyon softball standout Greta Fast, the only other Wolves' senior besides Katherine Montuya. A three-sport athlete, Fast was entering her fourth year as a member of the Wolves varsity squad this spring and was poised for a big season alongside Montuya.
Sports:
I played volleyball, soccer, and softball throughout high school.
Years on varsity:
I spent one year on varsity volleyball and four years on both the varsity soccer and softball team.
Fun fact:
I was a part of the marching band for three years playing the mellophone.
By the number:
Career varsity batting average of .274 in 67 games with 51 hits and 27 RBIs. Twice a finalist for the Register's County Softball Defensive Player of the Year honor. Committed only one error in 20 games as a junior.
Playing primarily as a goalkeeper in soccer, had 14 shutouts and 284 saves in over 3,300 minutes in goal.
What was your reaction to the spring season being canceled?
I was of course upset when I heard the season was canceled because senior season is something everyone looks forward to and it's sad that it had to end this way. But I had to put it into perspective of what is going on currently and how many people have it so much worse right now.
What had you hoped to accomplish in your sport this spring?
I had hoped to make it past the first round of playoffs this year.
How has coronavirus changed your life?
Coronavirus has changed my life because I am missing out on experiences that.
Have you picked up any new hobbies during quarantine?
I have become more interested craft projects such as painting and tie dying.
Best memory from high school sports?
My best memory from high school sports was coming back in the second half from a 3-1 deficit to beat the Vanden in a game my sophomore year.
What do you miss most about sports?
I am going to miss the bonds and friendships that are made just by being with the same people everyday for games and practices.
Summer plans:
I plan to continue working this summer and saving up some money before going to college.
Fall plans:
I will be attending Sonoma State University and majoring in Nursing.
Coach Roger Harris says:
There have been two mainstays the last four years at the varsity level: Greta Fast and Katherine Montuya. Those two had a few goals or a “pact” we shall say, and that was to make varsity as freshman and play with their older sister’s, which they did both.
Greta has been the mainstay in the outfield for her entire softball career, starting in left field and spending her last three years in center. We also had the luxury and benefit of her catching at the varsity level. She caught four-year varsity players Lisa Bolton and Adriana Montuya in the past.
Greta has been a pleasure to coach and teach parts of the game to, she always gave it her best whether at practice or in a game. She will be missed by her teammates and the coaching staff.
Greta always kept busy at school, when she wasn’t playing softball, she played soccer, was in marching band, choir and captains coalition and has been a scholar athlete with a 3.5 GPA or higher for four years. She is the epitome of a student athlete.
We wish Greta good luck in college for nursing.
