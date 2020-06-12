Senior Spotlight: Solorio was in line for big season with Vintage High track

Last year, Andres really started to come into his own and had a fantastic season. Although he had a minor setback with a hip flexor strain, Andres always kept his chin up and battled through the adversity. He stayed patient, continued to show up, and ultimately led our team on and off the track. He finished the season making it to the Meet of Champions in the 400 and only 3 inches away from a trip to the CIF State Championships in the long jump. We couldn’t have been more proud.

This season was more of the same with Andres, who continued developing as an athlete and a young man. He started taking more of a leadership role on our team and his discipline seemed infectious. As coaches we are looking to develop young athletes in more ways than just through competition and I can’t say enough about his attitude, work ethic, and heart. He was able to only compete in 2 meets this year and was already back to mid season form from the previous year. We all had high hopes for the season, but we know how things turned out. We were fortunate to have had the chance of coaching Andres. I can say that I will always eat my broccoli like a dinosaur and I thank him for that.