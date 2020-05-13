Senior Spotlight: St. Helena baseball star Jeske finding the silver lining in small-town quarantine life

He was named one of the boys basketball team's MVPs as a senior.

What was your reaction to the spring season being canceled?

"It’s really disappointing to miss my senior season. It's more than just playing my final high school season. We had a group of guys that had a real chance to have a special season."

How has coronavirus changed your life?

"COVID-19 has really shaken things up in all facets of my life. Online classes and the absence of spring sports have really made a big difference, but honestly we are really lucky to live in a place where we have the freedom to leave the house at all and the space to do it safely. Wrapping up the recruiting process has been a nightmare because of the extra year of eligibility given to spring collegiate athletes, but we have figured all that out."

Have you picked up any new hobbies during quarantine?

"I have started spending some of my free time swimming at the river."

Best memory from high school sports?

'The home run I hit against Middletown last year at home will always be a good memory. It was especially sweet because it was against our league rivals. It just felt so good."