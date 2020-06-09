Senior Spotlight: Sullivan looked to lower relay record for Justin-Siena track and field

With the cancellation of the spring season for high school sports, the Napa Valley Register is recognizing senior athletes who have had their careers come to a premature end due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Today we focus on Justin-Siena's Claire Sullivan, a four-year member of the Braves' cheer and track and field teams. Sullivan began her track career as a pole vaulter but experimented, and thrived, in multiple events, making her one of the Braves' most valuable athletes.
Sports:
Track and field, and cheer.
Years on varsity:
She did varsity track for all four years of high school and was in the varsity cheer program for three.
Fun fact:
I can walk up the stairs on my hands. I also love to paint.
Key stats:
As a junior last year, she was on the 4x100-meter relay team that set the school record.
What was your reaction to the spring season being canceled?
At first I was optimistic because I thought the season would just be paused, not cancelled. Though I was disappointed when the season was officially canceled, I was still grateful for the three previous years I was able to compete. I was disappointed for the younger athletes, as well, because if it was their first season I didn't want them to be discouraged by this experience.
I was also in a state of shock for a few weeks afterwards because it was hard to believe that all of my hard work in the preseason and at the start of the season would not be paying off as I intended.
What had you hoped to accomplish in your sport this spring?
I was hopeful that my girls 4x100 relay team would break the school record we set last year and was really looking forward to working on passes and technique. I had also begun high jumping about a month before the season was cancelled and, though I was no prodigy, I was excited to compete in a new event. For pole vault, I was hoping to set a new personal record and to improve my technique as well.
How has coronavirus changed your life?
Personally, I feel like I have been practicing social distancing my whole life because I spend a lot of time alone and at home, so in a social sense not a lot has changed. Adjusting to online school was definitely difficult for me and, especially with it being senior year, it was hard to stay motivated to do work.
As of now, I am not sure if I will be attending college at the campus or online next fall, so just as with everyone else, there has been a lot of uncertainty as to what the future holds. I also had to cancel all of my travel plans, which is disappointing, but I understand it is a pretty good problem to have.
Have you picked up any new hobbies during quarantine?
My family has had a lot more time to garden and we have been planting a lot of vegetables. I have also really gotten into long distance running, which is a real switch up because I was a sprinter all through high school.
Best memory from high school sports?
Definitely breaking the 4x100 record, because it was reassuring to see our hard work pay off. I also think some of my best memories were in practice just goofing off with teammates.
What advice you would give to younger high school athletes?
I would tell them to worry less about how they perform and more about the habits they are building. It can be upsetting when you do not reach your desired time or height, but the work ethic you have and the strength you build will be with you whether you are the winner or not.
Summer plans:
I am working a few jobs this summer so I can stay busy and I am trying to build up my endurance for long distance running.
Fall plans:
I will be attending Cal Poly San Luis Obispo to study English and political science.
Head coach Tracy Martin says:
Claire is such a multi-talented track and field athlete that every event coach within our Justin-Siena track staff hoped to recruit her to compete in their specialty. In the course of her four years on varsity, she competed in the 100, 200, pole vault, high jump, hurdles and relay. I have no doubt she could have added even more events to that list, but she is only allowed to compete in four per meet.
She was very impressive in the pole vault from the start as a freshman, and wasted no time in getting over 9-foot bars by her sophomore year. She was a top vaulter in the Vine Valley Athletic League every year, qualifying through to the Redwood Empire meet. Claire had only vaulted one time before things were halted this season, but she wasted no time by winning the event at our Casa Grande tri-meet. That mark already ranked her second in the VVAL and fourth in the Redwood Empire.
She was also very committed to our relay teams and brought her 100 speed to a new gear in the second leg. I know she was proud to be a member of last year’s school record-breaking 4x100 team, along with Sydney Thweatt, Natalie Kelly and Josephine Weis.
Beyond being a fantastic athlete, Claire brings an enthusiastic energy to her “always ready” attitude and coaching her has been among the highlights of my time with Justin-Siena. As a team captain, I leaned on her as a coach and she always delivered. While receiving the Outstanding Career Achievement Award for our team, she was paid the ultimate compliment – that she always put the team first by doing whatever was needed as a competitor.
Pole vault coach Andrew Avellar says:
Claire is the most naturally gifted athlete that I have ever coached. I could always count on her to clear a high bar during a track meet and score team points. We will miss her smile and laughter.
Contact Gus via phone at 707-304-9372 or email at gmorris@napanews.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustGusMorris.
