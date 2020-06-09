Senior Spotlight: Sullivan looked to lower relay record for Justin-Siena track and field

I was also in a state of shock for a few weeks afterwards because it was hard to believe that all of my hard work in the preseason and at the start of the season would not be paying off as I intended.

What had you hoped to accomplish in your sport this spring?

I was hopeful that my girls 4x100 relay team would break the school record we set last year and was really looking forward to working on passes and technique. I had also begun high jumping about a month before the season was cancelled and, though I was no prodigy, I was excited to compete in a new event. For pole vault, I was hoping to set a new personal record and to improve my technique as well.

How has coronavirus changed your life?

Personally, I feel like I have been practicing social distancing my whole life because I spend a lot of time alone and at home, so in a social sense not a lot has changed. Adjusting to online school was definitely difficult for me and, especially with it being senior year, it was hard to stay motivated to do work.