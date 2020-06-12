Senior Spotlight: Vintage's Solorio was on track to make state meet

With the cancellation of the spring season for high school sports, the Napa Valley Register is recognizing senior athletes who have had their careers come to a premature end due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Today we focus on Vintage High track and field standout Andres Solorio, who was hoping for a shot at the state meet in the long jump after missing the cut last year.
He especially impressed assistant coach Jeff Ansely, who was on the staff of first-year Crushers head coach Dave Augustus, by reaching the North Coast Section Meet of Champions in both the long jump and the 400 meters in 2019. He finished fifth in the long jump with a personal record, missing the trip to Clovis by two places. He was just 7 inches behind the last qualifier, and all four who placed ahead of him graduated or moved another state.
Sports:
He ran track for four years, and ran cross country his sophomore year only, "realizing that long distance trail runs weren’t for me."
Years on varsity:
Three years.
Fun fact:
I love calligraphy. I have a collection of fountain and calligraphy pens.
Key stats:
His personal record for the 400 meters is 51.07 and his long jump PR is 22 feet, 2 inches, both from the 2019 season.
What was your reaction to the spring season being canceled?
My first reaction was sadness. I cried. I had high hopes and goals that I wanted to accomplish, and with it being my last year, I knew I no longer had the chance to fulfill those goals. In that moment, reading that CIF cancelled the spring season, I felt like all of the summer training I did, plus the three previous seasons, went down the drain, and I couldn’t believe that my senior season was cut short.
What had you hoped to accomplish in your sport this spring?
I had hoped to make it the the state meet for the long jump, since I was only 6 inches from automatically qualifying in the 2019 season. I also hoped to break the school records in both the long jump and the 400 meters. That was still a ways away, but one can hope for it.
How has coronavirus changed your life?
My life was changed from being able to go wherever, to staying mostly at home. No more going out for lunch of dinner, and visiting friends and family was discouraged due to social distance. The biggest change was school. With school being an hour and 30 minutes a day, I had a lot of time to spend but no where to really spend it.
Did you pick up any new hobbies during quarantine?
I have started no new hobbies, which is a shame now that I think about it.
Best memory from high school sports?
My favorite memory from track was during our meet with Will C. Wood, I think, in the 2018 season. It had gotten dark, but we still need to run the 4x400-meter relay. So in order to see the lanes, we lit the track with phone flashlights. I don’t know why exactly it’s my favorite memory, but it is.
What advice you would give to younger high school athletes?
Treat each season like it’s the last, ’cause y’all never know what might happen in the next one.
Summer plans:
I plan to run and stay condition during the summer, just in case I do walk on for track. I will also be working as much as I can until the end of summer.
Fall plans:
I will be going to Florida to attend the University of Miami for my first year of architectural engineering.
Coach Jeff Ansely says:
Joining the track team as a freshman, Andres was, like a lot of younger kids, trying to find his niche on the team. He didn’t have much of a sporting background and bounced around between the long sprints, discus and pole vault. We typically give the kids an opportunity to try several different events the first year before we can figure out their best chance for success. Andres was getting his feet wet and soaking it all in.
As a program we had an “Event Day” early in the season to give all the kids a chance to try the field events. As a sophomore, Andres decided to show me that it was time for him to be a long jumper and sprinter. Although the other coaches weren’t as excited, we all understood. He finished that year making it to (the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I qualifying meet) in the 400 meters and just missing out by one place in the long jump. Things had become a bit more serious for Andres and his commitment continued to grow.
Last year, Andres really started to come into his own and had a fantastic season. Although he had a minor setback with a hip flexor strain, he always kept his chin up and battled through the adversity. He stayed patient, continued to show up, and ultimately led our team on and off the track. He finished the season making it to the Meet of Champions in the 400 and only 3 inches away from a trip to the CIF State Championships in the long jump. We couldn’t have been more proud.
This season was more of the same with Andres, who continued developing as an athlete and a young man. He started taking more of a leadership role on our team and his discipline seemed infectious. As coaches we are looking to develop young athletes in more ways than just through competition and I can’t say enough about his attitude, work ethic, and heart. He was able to compete in only two meets this year and was already back to mid-season form from the previous year. We all had high hopes for the season, but we know how things turned out. We were fortunate to have had the chance of coaching Andres. I can say that I will always eat my broccoli like a dinosaur and I thank him for that.
Contact Gus via phone at 707-304-9372 or email at gmorris@napanews.com.
