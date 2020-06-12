Senior Spotlight: Vintage's Solorio was on track to make state meet

His personal record for the 400 meters is 51.07 and his long jump PR is 22 feet, 2 inches, both from the 2019 season.

What was your reaction to the spring season being canceled?

My first reaction was sadness. I cried. I had high hopes and goals that I wanted to accomplish, and with it being my last year, I knew I no longer had the chance to fulfill those goals. In that moment, reading that CIF cancelled the spring season, I felt like all of the summer training I did, plus the three previous seasons, went down the drain, and I couldn’t believe that my senior season was cut short.

What had you hoped to accomplish in your sport this spring?

I had hoped to make it the the state meet for the long jump, since I was only 6 inches from automatically qualifying in the 2019 season. I also hoped to break the school records in both the long jump and the 400 meters. That was still a ways away, but one can hope for it.

How has coronavirus changed your life?