Senior Spotlight: Virus denies Gardner, Saints a 4-peat bid

With the cancellation of the spring season for high school sports, the Napa Valley Register is recognizing senior athletes who have had their careers come to a premature end due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Today we focus on St. Helena's Ben Gardner, one of the captains of the St. Helena High swimming team. During his prep career, Gardner has helped carry on the winning ways that the Saints have become known for in the pool.
Sports:
Swimming.
Years on varsity:
All four years of high school.
Fun Fact
I have five pet tarantulas.
By the numbers:
Helped lead the Saints to the boys title in the Coastal Mountain Conference three straight years.
What was your reaction to the spring season being canceled?
Having the spring season canceled was pretty heartbreaking. Dyani Lopez and I had just been elected as team captains and this was going to be our last season, so it was really unfortunate.
What had you hoped to accomplish in your sport this spring?
I was hoping to make it to sections this spring. Our boys 200 medley relay team was one second off consideration time for sections and I know we could have made it. I was also hoping to help the team win (Coastal Mountain Conference) championships for the fourth year in a row.
How has coronavirus changed your life?
Quarantine has been very interesting. Not having swimming has been strange as it was a huge part of my life, and now that it's temporarily gone it has definitely left a void in my life.
Have you picked up any new hobbies during quarantine?
I'm getting pretty good at baking bread and making pasta.
Best memory from high school sports?
My best memories of high school sports would probably be any of the swim meets.
What do you miss most about sports?
I think I miss the people on the team the most. Everyone on the team was just so kind and encouraging to each other. They were really some of the best people I have ever met and I'm so happy I got the opportunity to swim with them.
Summer plans:
I had planned on doing some volunteer work in Central America. But in light of the pandemic I’ll probably just end up laying low and hanging out with friends, if possible.
Fall plans:
This fall I will be attending Santa Rosa Junior College. I'm also going to be joining the college’s swim team and look forward to training there.
Coach Kevin Twohey says:
I've coached Ben since he was a young boy with Waves and through high school. One great thing about Ben is he found joy in swimming and he brings it to the pool with him every day. I’ve never seen a kid that is so happy to be there, work so hard, cherish that with his teammates and set such a great example. He’s just one of those teammates that everybody would want to have. He’s supportive, so positive and just a joy. He’s happy to be there, loves the sport and it shows the whole time he’s around. He’s been an amazing kid to coach.
When Ben did his speech to the team about being captain, he just said it’s what he’s always wanted to do. He loved that team and he loved his teammates. When he said that, it’s so genuine coming from him. You know that’s what it’s all about. I’m going to miss him.
Senior Spotlight: A celebration of Napa County student athletes
With the cancellation of the spring season for high school sports, the Napa Valley Register is recognizing senior athletes who have had their careers come to a premature end due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Karolina "Karlie" Wells, today's Senior Spotlight subject, has been a staple of the Justin-Siena girls lacrosse program since she was a freshman. The three-sport athlete was voted the Braves' team captain this spring.
A Senior Spotlight on St. Helena swimmer Ben Gardner, who had hoped to lead his team to a fourth straight conference title this spring.
The South Dakota State signee Emily Dusky is the focus of today's Senior Spotlight. The New Tech student who swims for Napa High was looking to qualify for the CIF State Meet for the third time this spring.
Vintage baseball head coach Rich Anderson felt that pitcher Jake Whipple, the focus of today' Senior Spotlight, was in line to have his best season yet this spring.
A three-year varsity starter for Napa High baseball and today's Senior Spotlight subject, Trent Maher was in line to lead the Grizzlies back from a down 2019 campaign.
Greta Fast, a four-year varsity soccer and softball player for American Canyon, is the focus of today's Senior Spotlight.
Senior Spotlight: St. Helena baseball star Jeske finding the silver lining in small-town quarantine life
St. Helena High baseball star Caleb Jeske, today's Senior Spotlight athlete, was on track to cement himself as one of the best players in school history. Now, with his season canceled, he's finding the silver lining to the COVID-19 shutdown.
Grace Guzman's storied softball career ended prematurely this spring. But the Napa High star and UCLA signee is far from finished in the sport.
A year after helping Justin-Siena's 4x100-meter relay team set a new school record, Blake Hoban had hoped to break more track records.
Calistoga's Laila Elkeshen won a volleyball section title and basketball league crown but had her last two softball seasons cut short.
Sarah Husted, the focus of today's Senior Spotlight, was a defensive specialist at shortstop for the Vintage softball team.
American Canyon baseball standout James Larson had his lengthy varsity career cut short this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic. He said he'll continue his playing career at Solano Community College next year.
St. Helena sprinter Ryan Searl, the school record holder in the 100-meter dash and focus of today's Senior Spotlight, had his sights set on competing at the state track and field meet this spring.
During his prep career, Calistoga's Jesus Rojas-Mendoza never came across a sport he couldn't master. The multi-time all-league and all-county athlete is the focus of the most recent Senior Spotlight.
Today's Senior Spotlight is on Justin-Siena baseball standout Nolan Dunkle, who felt the Braves could have won a title this spring.
Another installment of our Senior Spotlight, featuring seniors whose spring sports were canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Napa High track and field standout Kyle Jezycki, the next focus of the Register's Senior Spotlight project, had aspirations of going to the state meet or breaking a school record.
The Napa Valley Register begins recognizing senior spring athletes in the first installment of the Senior Spotlight project.
Contact Gus via phone at 707-304-9372 or email at gmorris@napanews.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustGusMorris.
In this Series
Senior Spotlight: A celebration of Napa County student athletes
-
Updated
Senior Spotlight: Wells was a natural leader for Justin-Siena girls lacrosse
-
Updated
Senior Spotlight: Virus denies Gardner, Saints a 4-peat bid
-
Senior Spotlight: Dusky was a 'generational talent' for Napa High swimming
- 18 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.