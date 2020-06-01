Senior Spotlight: Wells was a natural leader for Justin-Siena girls lacrosse

With the cancellation of the spring season for high school sports, the Napa Valley Register is recognizing senior athletes who have had their careers come to a premature end due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Today we focus on Justin-Siena three-sport athlete Karolina "Karlie" Wells, the captain for the girls lacrosse team that wasn't able to finish its season this spring. Wells has been a staple of the Braves' program since her freshman year and aimed to end her prep career on a high note.
Sports:
I played volleyball, basketball and lacrosse.
Years on varsity:
Three years for basketball and four for lacrosse.
By the number:
I got honorable mention for all-league my freshman year of lacrosse and second team all-league my junior year of lacrosse.
What was your reaction to the spring season being canceled?
It was upsetting not being able to finish out the season with my girls, but I was very thankful for the few games that we did have. I also was upset that I couldn’t be the leader I wanted to be.
What had you hoped to accomplish in your sport this spring?
I wanted to be first team all-league this year.
How has coronavirus changed your life?
It has made a lasting impact on my life for sure. Being quarantined to our homes has made me appreciate my family and how many blessings we have.
Have you picked up any new hobbies during quarantine?
I have started learning new recipes and baking.
Best memory from high school sports?
When I scored five goals against Novato, the highest ranked team in the league, my freshman year.
What do you miss most about sports?
The camaraderie between my teammates.
Summer plans:
I plan on working and interning at a hospital in Oregon to get more work experience.
Fall plans:
I will be attending Purdue University to study nursing.
Coach Jon Edie says:
Having Karlie on the field put us a step ahead in the intimidation factor. She was fierce and aggressive and, most important, backed it up with some serious lacrosse skills.
Karlie was a joy to coach. She is a true leader out on the field and was the sole captain of this year's squad. The team had not chosen captains after last year's season. Being new to Justin, I didn't know the girls well enough to choose a captain on my own so I decided to wait until practices officially began. People had been telling me, "Oh, Karlie is the one, Karlie should be the captain."
Well, it took about two days of her coming out to practice, a week late due to her basketball commitment, for me to realize that everyone's opinion was pretty spot-on. She is a motivator, a supporter, and a mentor to her teammates, and has the drive and dedication that set the tone for the team. Four games this spring were definitely not enough, and I truly hope Karlie stays involved in lacrosse.
One other thing: The girls have a tradition of choosing a player to pick a quote to share after each game. Karlie's quote was from Vince Lombardi and I think it exemplifies her spirit and approach to the game: "Winning is not everything, but wanting to win is."
