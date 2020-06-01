Senior Spotlight: Wells was a natural leader for Justin-Siena girls lacrosse

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With the cancellation of the spring season for high school sports, the Napa Valley Register is recognizing senior athletes who have had their careers come to a premature end due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Today we focus on Justin-Siena three-sport athlete Karolina "Karlie" Wells, the captain for the girls lacrosse team that wasn't able to finish its season this spring. Wells has been a staple of the Braves' program since her freshman year and aimed to end her prep career on a high note.

Sports:

I played volleyball, basketball and lacrosse.

Years on varsity:

Three years for basketball and four for lacrosse.

By the number:

I got honorable mention for all-league my freshman year of lacrosse and second team all-league my junior year of lacrosse.

What was your reaction to the spring season being canceled?

It was upsetting not being able to finish out the season with my girls, but I was very thankful for the few games that we did have. I also was upset that I couldn’t be the leader I wanted to be.