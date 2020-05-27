Senior Spotlight: Whipple was poised for best season yet with Vintage High baseball

What was your reaction to the spring season being canceled?

I was shocked. It was all so unreal to me. I didn’t believe it at first. (Head coach Rich Anderson) told us after the game that it was over. I could tell by the way he was walking towards the team in left field after the game that it was not going to be good news. After he told us, it took a couple minutes for it to all sink in for the team. Once it settled in, I was heartbroken. This was supposed to be my best and most fun season of my life. To have it snatched away just like that was heartbreaking.

What had you hoped to accomplish in your sport this spring?

I wanted to have the best and most fun season of my life with my lifelong friends. I also hoped of achieving MVP this season.

How has coronavirus changed your life?

It has affected me the same ways as it has affected everyone else, but considering I’m a senior and having my season snatched away came to heart. I have worked hard my whole life to have the best senior season possible so I was able to move onto college ball, and I had it taken away.

Have you picked up any new hobbies during quarantine?

Cliff jumping into water holes.