'She endured a lot for a teenager': How Vintage softball's Gracey Shelfo battled back from lupus

Gracey Shelfo knew something was wrong before any of her doctors did.
The aches and pains, the chronic fatigue, the swollen hands and feet and the blurry vision and migraines she was experiencing midway through her junior year at Vintage High were rapidly becoming too much to ignore. She first started noticing many of these issues the summer prior but figured she was simply overworking herself on the intensive travel softball scheduled she had participated in since she was 11.
But as the summer and fall of 2018 progressed her condition only got worse.
“I would get out of bed and I couldn’t walk because I was hurting so bad,” said Shelfo, 18. “I was developing ulcers on my body and I couldn’t figure out why this was happening.”
This is just how my body is, she thought as she played on through the pain for months. The breaking point finally came during the early weeks of Vintage softball’s 2019 season.
“I couldn’t catch a ball without crying because it hurt so bad,” she said. “That was what really made me realize I need to get this checked out. This is not normal.”
Shelfo was eventually diagnosed with lupus, an autoimmune disease that turns a person’s immune system against its body’s healthy cells and tissue, leading to chronic pain and health issues. While not life-threatening in that moment, it can be, and Shelfo’s health was deteriorating quickly before she underwent intensive treatment at Stanford Children’s Hospital in late March of 2019.
Over the last year-plus, Shelfo has had to learn to live with her new reality. The disease robbed her of not just her joy of playing softball, the game that became an integral part of her life, but also took away the game itself as she underwent treatment over the weeks and months that followed her diagnosis.
Along the way she had to give up a chance at playing in college, fell into depression and nearly lost a finger. But for all the hardship she’s endured, she feels she’s emerged from the most difficult year of her life a stronger and more capable person.
“It’s been quite the ride,” she said.
‘It got worse and worse and worse’
Growing up, Shelfo had found her calling on the diamond. She switched from dance to softball at age 8 and never looked back. Over the years, she’s played for local club teams like the Roadrunners and Express.
She dealt with confidence issues early on in her playing days when she was still learning the sport. Gina Shelfo, Gracey’s mom, said that some coaches didn’t have faith in her abilities yet, which hurt her self-esteem. Others, though, saw her enthusiasm and willingness to learn and worked to foster that.
“You could tell when she hit the field how good she felt about herself,” Gina said.
Year after year, her game improved as she worked her way up through the local teams before eventually joining a travel team in the Sacramento area that participated in tournaments all over the state. At the same time, she rapidly progressed through Vintage High’s program where she was a three-year varsity player with an ever-expanding role.
She vividly remembers the pitch that knocked her off that trajectory.
It was a riseball that ran a little too far inside that smashed her left index finger against her bat as she laid a bunt down during a pre-league tournament game her sophomore year.
“I had to tape it up three times to get it to stop bleeding,” Gina recalled. “She actually peeled all the skin off the tip of her finger. The laces of the ball just took it off.”
In time, the skin healed but her finger remained tender and sore throughout the rest of her sophomore season. That persisted into the travel season that summer as other issues also began to pop up. Gracey started experiencing blurry vision and migraines and always felt tired, all common symptoms of lupus. Things got so bad she had to step away from her travel team in the fall because she felt she needed to give her body a break.
The time off seemed to work at first as her blurry vision and migraines went away. She returned to softball at the start of preseason conditioning for her upcoming junior season for the Crushers hoping that the worst was behind her. It wasn’t.
It was around then when she discovered she also had Raynaud’s disease, a condition where smaller arteries in the hands and feet narrow in response to cold, which limits blood flow to fingers and toes. For most people, it’s not serious and is easily treatable. But combined with her lupus, then still undiagnosed, it didn’t take long for it to cause issues.
During preseason conditioning, she developed what looked like a blood blister on the finger she had injured the prior season.
“We watched it and it got worse and worse and worse and then it kind of popped open,” Gina said. “Then it started swelling and the swelling got worse and worse and worse. Then she started experiencing full-body inflammation.”
Lupus symptoms can be triggered by a number of factors, including infections, stress, exhaustion and prolonged exposure to sunlight. At that point, Gracey was playing nonstop, taking AP classes and studying for the SAT. She checked all of the boxes.
What the Shelfos would come to learn later is that while her injured finger had healed externally, doctors believe that it never healed fully internally. It can take longer for people with lupus to heal and Gracey’s body never really got the chance to because she played through her injury. Coupled with her Raynaud’s, her finger wasn’t getting enough blood flow to fully heal and started to developed gangrene, where healthy tissue dies because of a lack of sufficient blood flow.
All of this triggered more and more symptoms of lupus and Gracey’s condition began to spiral out of control even as her junior season with the Crushers began.
“It got to the point last year where it was like ‘You shouldn’t even be out there because it looks like it’s just not fun. It looks like you’re in pain, it looks like you’re not getting what you want out of this,’” said Robert Poppe, Vintage High’s head softball coach.
By then, Gracey had started seeking medical help. Her pediatrician, Dr. Morgese, had sent blood samples to Stanford for testing. They visited a local orthopedic doctor and a rheumatologist, none of whom could offer anything more than a guess at what the issue was.
It’s unknown what causes lupus, but 90 percent of the people who have it are women, with the group at highest risk being women between the ages of 15 and 44, according to the Lupus Foundation of America. The disease can often take years to diagnose because of the wide range of symptoms it can induce.
Eventually, the inflammation in Gracey’s body became so extreme that she had trouble walking in the morning. This was in March 2019 and while she had an appointment with a rheumatologist at Stanford scheduled for April, she couldn’t wait.
“Dr. Morgese actually contacted the on-call physician in the rheumatology department at Stanford and they called us back right away after seeing her tests and they said ‘She needs to have treatment now. So pack your bags, you’re here for a week. She has to undergo extensive treatment in the hospital,’” Gina said. “That was kind of a shocker.”
Gracey experienced a flood of emotions when she received her lupus diagnosis. She was surprised – “I actually laughed,” she said – but most of all relieved that there was an answer to her myriad aliments.
Upon arriving at Stanford, she had a small army of doctors tending to her, including hand surgeon and wound care teams, a vein specialist and around “50” rheumatology doctors. They were primarily concerned that the gangrene in her finger could potentially spread to other parts of her body, specifically her internal organs, and kill her. They even considered amputating her infected finger.
Fortunately for the Shelfos, the situation wasn’t dire enough for that to be their only course of action. The doctors were able to treat Gracey without surgery, instead pumping her with 1,300 milligrams of steroids for several days. She felt better almost instantly.
“It basically made all the swelling in my body go away,” Gracey said. “I want to say I lost about 10-15 pound from just swelling I had on my body. I think I was 135 and then when I left the hospital I was around 123, I believe.”
Feeling normal for the first time in years, Gracey had a new lease on life. After about two weeks of intensive treatment, she was released from the hospital and began to adjust to her new reality with lupus.
Long road back
For as difficult as the previous 12 months had been, the months following Gracey’s discharge from the hospital were some of her hardest.
While the worst of her lupus symptoms were now in check, the steroids she was taking had their own side effects, including weight gain, hair loss and mood swings. Her self-esteem once again suffered. She didn’t want pictures taken. Still not medically cleared, she tried to fill the void of softball with makeup but it wasn’t the same.
She returned to school but her attendance was inconsistent. She still had bad days.
It was around then she also had to notify a college recruiting her, Hesston College in Kansas, that she could no longer play for them.
“I think that was one of the hardest things that she did throughout everything, was to call that coach and say that she didn’t think she had the ability to play at the college level anymore because of her treatment,” said Gina.
Through everything, though, she was still there for the Crushers. She attended as many games as she could, home and away, taking extra precautions to protect her still sensitive immune system from the late-spring sun.
“I had a hat on, I was covered in either a jacket or some kind of a blanket, I had hand warmers, but I was there,” she said. “I got called a coach a few times by other coaches and players.”
In a way, though, she was. Her time off the field gave her new perspective to the game, a “coach’s perspective” she called it.
“It made me have patience for both me and my teammates. I’ve always thought of myself like, ‘Yeah, I’m the s***.’ I’d talk about myself to myself like I was the best player out there, like, I can do it, I can do it,” she said. “But sitting there, it humbled me more and made me realize that, OK, everyone makes mistakes, and I don’t have to beat myself up about making one little mistake either.”
When the season ended, Gracey faced her first summer without travel ball since she was 11. She had been medically cleared to play but just didn’t feel ready for travel ball. At that point, she had put on about 20 pounds from her medication and was rarely leaving her house.
“She endured a lot for a teenager,” Gina said. “And all the time she was doing that the one thing she wanted to do was get back on the softball field.”
While travel ball maybe wasn’t in the cards, Gracey still couldn’t fathom a summer without softball. So she looked into playing locally.
It was around mid-June last year when she suited up for her first game with M.I.V. Insurance in the Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association. Thanks to Poppe, who had paid her season dues for the summer, and some leeway granted by league president Pat O’Brien, Gracey was able to join midway through the season. She managed to play three games a week over the next several weeks and received the Coaches Award at the season’s end.
How did she feel about her first time back in the sport?
“I felt like I sucked,” she said, laughing, “just because I knew what my best ability was and I knew I wasn’t performing at it, but I also knew I had to give myself a break. Like, I hadn’t played for a while.”
Gracey spent the rest of the summer easing back into working out and she gradually lost much of the weight she had put from the steroids. Her self-esteem returned and she felt comfortable being in photos again.
She was not alone in her road back to the diamond either. She started giving lessons to the daughter of a family friend which proved to beneficial to both of them.
“She was basically like me when I was little: very quiet, very self-conscious,” Gracey said. “So I would tell her all these confident things and try to pep her up as much as possible, and that kind of helped me do the same thing for myself. Like if I knew I was saying that to her, I needed to practice what I preached.”
Gina saw just how much this relationship helped bring Gracey out of another dark period in her life.
“I think it was key for just turning her life a little bit around and it helped someone else at the same time,” she said. “It really got her spirits up and excited for the game again.”
The duo worked with each other through the winter as Gracey began preparing for her senior season with the Crushers in the spring. She worked her body back into better shape and started working with her hitting coach, Fran Finch, again. As the season began in March, she was feeling as good as she ever had and won the starting job at second base.
She was able to play five games before the COVID-19 pandemic brought the season, and her high school career, to a sudden end.
“That was just really disappointing, honestly, because I knew we had such potential this season,” she said. “We had great pitching, great catching, all-around just good players and our season just got cut too short for us. I think we definitely could have made something happen this year.”
Living with lupus
Before the pandemic hit, Gracey was already a pro at social distancing.
With her compromised immune system, she already wore a mask during flights and in large crowds and always carried hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes with her just in case.
“She lives a very regimented life now with her medicine,” said Gina. “She wakes up every morning and takes her blood pressure and makes sure that she’s doing everything right medically and physically for herself, but yet she’s trying to be a regular teenager at the same time.”
Gracey has always wanted to be a nurse and she’s not going to let lupus get in her way. She planned on studying nursing at Hesston but will now instead take classes at Napa Valley College before transferring elsewhere, likely to a school in Texas where her grandfather lives.
There are also rumors that NVC is trying to revive its softball program, which hasn’t been able to complete a full season since 2016 due to a lack of players. With much still uncertain about college in the 2020-21 school year, NVC could see an influx of local students, which could revitalize some athletic programs should sports be able to return.
If the Storm are able to field a team and play next year, Gracey said she’d love to try out.
“If I do get the opportunity to play at the college, that would be amazing just because I’d really like to get a full season in before I decide to call it quits,” she said.
At her last doctor’s appointment before the pandemic, Gracey found out the lupus activity in her body is basically gone. That doesn’t mean symptoms can’t return if she pushes her body to the brink again but there is hope for her to live a symptom-free life if she takes the right precautions. She’s hopeful that at her next appointment she’ll be able to scale back her medication even further
There is currently no known cure for lupus so Gracey will spend the rest of her life trying to prevent symptom flare-ups like the one that landed her in the hospital last spring.
While the last two years tested Gracey, the way she’s responded to everything was no surprise to her mom.
“She’s always been a fighter from birth,” Gina said. “She had a collapsed lung when she took her first breath as a baby and she fought through that and impressed the doctors with how quick she healed then. She did just the same when she hit this in her life. She’s always been that kid with a lot of spirit. She amazes me.”
