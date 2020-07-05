'She endured a lot for a teenager': How Vintage softball's Gracey Shelfo battled back from lupus

All of this triggered more and more symptoms of lupus and Gracey’s condition began to spiral out of control even as her junior season with the Crushers began.

“It got to the point last year where it was like ‘You shouldn’t even be out there because it looks like it’s just not fun. It looks like you’re in pain, it looks like you’re not getting what you want out of this,’” said Robert Poppe, Vintage High’s head softball coach.

By then, Gracey had started seeking medical help. Her pediatrician, Dr. Morgese, had sent blood samples to Stanford for testing. They visited a local orthopedic doctor and a rheumatologist, none of whom could offer anything more than a guess at what the issue was.

It’s unknown what causes lupus, but 90 percent of the people who have it are women, with the group at highest risk being women between the ages of 15 and 44, according to the Lupus Foundation of America. The disease can often take years to diagnose because of the wide range of symptoms it can induce.

Eventually, the inflammation in Gracey’s body became so extreme that she had trouble walking in the morning. This was in March 2019 and while she had an appointment with a rheumatologist at Stanford scheduled for April, she couldn’t wait.