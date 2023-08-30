The Calistoga High boys soccer program had won its third North Central League II title in five seasons, and second in a row, before the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out its 2020 season.

Download the Napa Valley Register's free news app Easily access the very latest local news that matters in an app built for you. Read, see, and hear exclusive commentary, stunning photography,…

After finishing second to the Wildcats in 2019, Sonoma Academy won the league title over runner-up Calistoga the last two seasons.

Cristian Escobedo, a 2011 Calistoga High graduate who is in his second season as the Wildcats’ head coach, would like to see them return to their dominance of the 20-teens – starting this season.

Escobedo was a junior on the 2009 team that lost 2-1 in double-overtime to Branson in the North Coast Section Division III championship game at Marin Catholic.

He might have the same kind of team this year.

“We have a good group,” the coach said after a 3-0 home win over Arcata on Saturday. “Most of the boys came back. We lost a couple of players (to graduation) but luckily I had kind of a backfill. We’ve been doing good the last two or three years, so it was kind of a seamless transition coming into this year.”

Escobedo was assisting then-head coach Hector Contreras when the Wildcats reached their most recent section final, the 2021 NCS Division 2 championship game, and fell 1-0 to Athenian in Danville.

“In the three years I’ve been (head coach), this is probably my most consistent, solid team — both my starting 11 and backups coming in. Our goal this year is to win league. We have some great preseason games against a lot of playoff-caliber teams that are making waves that we’re looking forward to (such as San Francisco schools) International and Jewish Community. We’re going to use those games to focus on league and then worry about playoffs later. We’re trying to (beat) Sonoma Academy this year, and Roseland Collegiate Prep and Anderson Valley (last year’s third- and fourth-place teams, respectively) are getting better. I think year by year, our league is getting a whole lot more competitive, which is good to see. Typically it’s just two teams fighting for the top.”

The Wildcats improved to 3-0 with Tuesday’s 5-2 win over Jewish Community in San Francisco. They got two goals from junior Diego Flores and one each from freshman Leo Ramos-Garcia, and seniors Alan Viveros and Carlos Avina. It was 2-2 at halftime.

“We have a couple of players who had never played before but have been competitive, like Leo and junior Ruben Rubio,” Escobedo said.

Calistoga opened with a 3-1 win over visiting Eureka on Aug. 18.

In the win over Arcata, another Humboldt County school, junior Jaime Valadez headed in the first goal midway through the first half for a 1-0 halftime edge, before junior Adrian Perez and Valadez scored the insurance goals five minutes apart midway through the second half.

The goalkeepers are juniors Roberto Guzman and David Bravo.

“I think we worked really well today said senior William Ulloa, who was the Offensive Player of the Year on the 2022-23 All-Napa County Team. “There were a couple of times where we lost focus and the other team got to us. But they beat us last year, so this shows how we’ve grown as a team, being able to get the win this time. My two defenders, (sophomore) Diego Perez and (senior) Josue Perez. They were solid back there, and also my two interior midfielders, Jesus Espinosa and Diego Flores, definitely showed that they can handle the pressure.”

Rounding out the team are seniors Axel Avina, Carlos Avina, Chris Carrillo, Adrian Garibay and Jose “Manny” Montanez, juniors Kilver Munguia, Alan Robledo, Jesus Rodriguez and Noel Sarabio, sophomore and Cristian Ramirez-Quizar, and freshmen Luis Alfaro, Angel Alvarado, Andres Guzman, Victor Martinez, Julian Montanez, Angello Rivas and Elias Montanez.

“A lot of these boys have had the opportunity to be coached competitively when they were 8, 9, 10 years old, so seeing them at this stage when they are fully developed players is kind of what is keeping me here," said Escobedo. "I live in Napa, so it’s a big sacrifice coming up. But I’ve known these kids since they were young and I think I’ve gained their respect and obviously I respect them. I think we can do a lot this year.”

Ulloa is in his third season with the program.

“I think this team’s looking a little bit better (than last year’s),” the senior said. “We didn’t lose (many players to graduation) besides our keeper, and I think the ones who replaced him are pretty good. Considering that we all grew together, I think we’ll go pretty far. It’s the same (kind of) team we’ve had the last three years, basically, so I think we’ll continue to grow as a team and I think we’ll go far this year. We look forward to playing Sonoma (Academy). We haven’t beaten them since pre-COVID.”

Dave Mosher contributed to this story.

Today in sports history: Aug. 31 1955: Nashua avenges Kentucky Derby loss 1984: Pinklon Thomas wins WBC heavyweight title 1991: David Klingler sets NCAA record with 6 touchdown passes in second quarter 2007: Jeremy Wariner leads an American sweep of the medals in the 400 meters 2007: No. 3 Novak Djokovic, Radek Stepanek tie U.S. Open record for most games played 2018: Aaron Donald becomes NFL’s highest-paid defensive player