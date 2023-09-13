Jaida Fulcher, American Canyon junior

She was named the All-Vine Valley Athletic League Offensive Player of the Year and to the SBLive Sports 2023 All-North Coast Section softball squad after leading the Wolves with a .463 batting average, 31 RBI, 31 hits, a triple and six home runs. Fulcher, who was nominated for the Cal-Hi Sports All-State Team, also had five doubles and scored 18 runs.

Two years after being named county co-player of the year as a freshman after leading the 2021 Wolves to the VVAL title, Fulcher led a team that had some young standouts and finished fourth in the VVAL.

“As a team it was hard trying to mentally focus during the time where we had terrible weather. Constantly having practices canceled or in small areas inside definitely played mind games with us,” she said. “But we all knew when we had to focus and lock in and handle the business we needed to handle.”

American Canyon had league title aspirations after beating Casa Grande 5-2 in its VVAL opener. But the Gauchos ended up first in the league at 11-1 while the Wolves finished fourth at 7-5.

“Casa definitely gave us good competition, but we gave it to them too,” Fulcher said.

A Napa Junior Girls Softball League alumnus who has gone on to play for various high-level travel teams, Fulcher looks forward to her fourth varsity season and maintaining a stellar 3.9 GPA.

“The only thing I am going to be doing this season is getting even better for my team and continue to put up stats for myself and my girls,” she said. “I want to be that person that’s working harder than everyone else. I’ve been told by my coaches and parents that I lead by example, this season I plan on being an even better leader than I was before to lay it all out in my last season at ACHS.”

Ella Johnson, Napa High junior

All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team selection led the Grizzlies with a .451 batting average, 23 hits, six doubles, three triples, 18 RBI, 12 stolen bases, and 16 runs scored.

She was a nominee from the North Coast Section for the Cal-Hi Sports All-State Softball Team.

“Ella has become a leader in our program,” head coach Ron Walston said. “She is an excellent student and works very hard to become a better softball player. Ella is a catcher but was needed at shortstop this season and she did an outstanding job. I expect her to have a great senior season.”

Ava Raines, Vintage sophomore

After Raines hit a two-run shot in a 15-0 win over crosstown rival Napa High on April 21, the first of her four home runs this season, head coach Megan Lopez talked about how becoming a two-sport athlete helped Raines improve in her second varsity season.

“Huge growth from Ava from last year to this year,” the coach said after the game. “I really think wrestling played a part in that for her in the offseason and she is more disciplined. She is more mature and she's really risen to the occasion in her sophomore season.”

Raines, who competed at 237 pounds on the mat, went on to make the All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team in softball.

She led the Crushers with a cool 30 RBI and was second on the team with 34 hits and fourth with a .420 batting average. She also had two RBI with her last home run, in an 8-0 upset of Casa Grande in the VVAL Tournament title game, before leading the Crushers with two hits in their North Coast Section playoff-opening loss at College Park.

Angie Rubalcava, Vintage sophomore

She went from being an All-VVAL First Teamer as a freshman slugger who pitched only three innings, belting five home runs, six doubles and a triple among her 27 hits while hitting .380 with 16 RBI and 23 runs scored, to being the Crushers’ ace this year but not making the all-league team.

Pitching 102 of the staff’s 163 2/3 innings, she posted a 14-9 record had a whopping 125 strikeouts against 40 walks and eight hit batters and a 3.16 ERA.

Rubalcava’s batting average dipped to .304 this year, with one homer, a triple and two doubles, but she had 21 hits and drove in 10 runs.

Head coach Megan Lopez liked how Rubalcava bounced back from a 6-3 loss to Redwood on April 20 with a perfect first three innings and ultimately a three-hitter in a 15-0 Big Game win over Napa High the next day.

“I think she showed us some resiliency today,” Lopez said. “I think yesterday was not a great outing for us at Redwood and she really brought it today. She threw harder and she was hitting her spots, so I think she really came back from what she went through yesterday.”

Offensive Player of the Year

Skylar Fruetel, St. Helena senior

The All-North Central League I First Team selection was the North Coast Section Division 5 champions’ second-leading hitter with a .423 batting average, 19 RBI, 24 runs scored, and 33 hits that included eight doubles and three triples.

Finalists

Blythe Brakesman, St. Helena junior

The All-North Central League I First Team selection had 20 hits and 15 RBI for the league and North Coast Section Division 5 champions. She had 30 assists at third base and started five double plays.

Shelby Cramer-Padgett, Justin-Siena junior

The All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team selection hit .400 with three home runs, 12 hits, 10 RBI and 10 runs scored for the Braves.

Grace Galindo, Calistoga senior

All-North Central League II First Team honoree was the Wildcats’ rock, their leader by example, while they rolled with numerous reschedulings and cancellations during a 5-5 season.

Taylor Lauritsen, Vintage junior

All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team honoree led the Crushers with 28 runs scored and was the VVAL regular-season and VVAL Tournament champions’ second-leading hitter with a .388 average, 25 RBI and six doubles. She also cracked a triple and two home runs.

Audrey Manley, Vintage sophomore

All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team selection hit just .321 but drove in 22 runs on 27 hits, fourth most by a Crusher in each category. She had a triple and home run and scored 18 times.

Defensive Player of the Year

Brianna Allen, Vintage junior

The All-Vine Valley Athletic League Second Team shortstop committed just one error in 94 chances. She hit .356 with 21 hits, eight RBI and five doubles.

Finalists

Linnea Cupp, St. Helena senior

The All-North Central League I Second Team selection was the North Coast Section Division 5 champions’ fifth-leading hitter with a .351 batting average and had 13 RBI, with seven doubles among her 20 hits.

Kylee Sandino, American Canyon senior

All-Vine Valley Athletic League Second Team honoree was the Wolves’ fourth-leading hitter at .394 while leading them with 30 runs scored and eight doubles. She had 26 hits, 15 RBI and three home runs.

Kassandra Duarte, Calistoga sophomore

She received All-North Central League II Honorable Mention after rolling with numerous reschedulings and cancellations during a 5-5 season, a rising Wildcat in her second varsity season.

Xitlali Lopez, Calistoga sophomore

She received All-North Central League II Honorable Mention after rolling with numerous reschedulings and cancellations during a 5-5 season, a rising Wildcat in her second varsity season.

Reilly Parga, Napa High junior

All-Vine Valley Athletic League Second Team selection was second among the Grizzlies with 15 RBI and third with her .304 batting average, 14 hits and three doubles. She had three doubles and seven runs scored.

Pitcher of the Year

Tahlia Smith, St. Helena sophomore

The All-North Central League I Second Team shortstop and pitcher threw 43 innings and struck out 60, walked six batters and hit three, posting a .98 ERA. She also hit .329 with 15 RBI, 23 hits, seven doubles, six triples, a home run and 28 runs scored.

Newcomer of the Year

Deja Montgomery, American Canyon freshman

The All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team honoree was the Wolves’ second-leading hitter at .462 and had 30 hits, including four doubles, and 22 runs scored while batting leadoff in her high school debut.

Finalists

Beatrice Anagnostakis, St. Helena junior

She hit. .306 with 11 hits, five RBI and nine runs scored and got plenty of varsity experience for the North Central League I and North Coast Section Division 5 champions.

Cienna Alvarez, Vintage freshman

All-Vine Valley Athletic League Second Team selection led the Crushers, the VVAL regular-season runners-up and VVAL Tournament champions, with a .468 batting average, 36 hits and 12 doubles. Her 24 RBI and 22 runs scored were third best on the team, and she also had a triple and a home run. A three-sport athlete who also plays volleyball and basketball, was nominated from the North Coast Section for the Cal-Hi Sports All-State Softball Team.

Olive Filippini, St. Helena freshman

She received All-North Central League Honorable Mention after finishing fourth for the North Central League I and North Coast Section Division 5 champions with 16 RBI, 24 hits, 20 runs scored while hitting .304.

Zaneya Terrell, American Canyon senior

She hit .333 with 17 hits, including three doubles for the Wolves, and drove in seven runs.

Hannah Wildes, American Canyon sophomore

She hit .400 with 28 hits, 19 RBI and four doubles for the Wolves, and struck out only three times in 70 at-bats.