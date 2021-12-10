Spiritleaders bring back ‘A Day of Dance & Cheer’

For what would be the Napa High Spiritleaders’ fifth annual fundraising and bonding event if not for the pandemic wiping it out in 2020, ‘A Day of Dance and Cheer’ was back in Messner Gym on Dec. 5.

The largest dance and cheer event in the valley saw nearly 400 performers age 5-18 showcase their favorite routines from various schools and dance studios in the area.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $4.99 for yo…

In attendance this year was American Canyon High School Cheer, the Bay Twilight’s Stargazers youth team, Justin-Siena High School Cheer, Justin-Siena High School Dance Department, Vintage High School Cheer and Dance, Napa High School Spiritleaders, Napa High School Dance Department, Napa High School Color Guard, the Dance House Napa Valley and NV Dance Company.

Hollie Johnson, the Director of the Napa High School Spiritleaders and Dance Department, created the event to unite all of the dancers and cheerleaders in the community. Teams showcase their favorite routines while sharing their love of dance and cheer in a non-competitive, supportive environment.

“It is a great way to kick off the holiday season and spread joy and love in our community while sharing our passion of dance and cheer with each other,” she said.

Johnson has been a dance teacher, coach and director for the last 30 years at Napa High. Her daughter, Rylee Pippert, is now head coach of the Spiritleaders and a dance teacher at Napa High as well.

Pippert surprised her mom at the end of the showcase with recognition of that 30-year accomplishment. She thanked her for creating such a positive dance culture in the valley, where thousands of students have thrived in and have gone on to be professionals in the field of dance.

The Napa Spiritleaders then surprised both Pippert and Johnson with flowers and cards for putting on the ‘A Day of Dance and Cheer’ event that taking part in has become one their highlights of the year.

“Our students saw firsthand all of the hoops we had to jump through to make this event possible to ensure all of our participants and spectators were safe,” Pippert said. “It was all worth it to make this happen for the talented youth in our community.”

Johnson and Pippert started the day by having the performers thank their parents and coaches for their daily support and guidance.

“Teaching our youth to always be grateful and appreciative makes for a kinder world, in my opinion,” said Johnson.

The Spiritleaders always donate $500 of their earnings to a worthy cause in the spirit of kicking off the holiday season. Past recipients have included the North Bay fire victims, the Alaina Housley Voice Foundation, the Down Syndrome Society and, this year the Alzheimer’s Association.