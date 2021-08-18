Spiritleaders shine at elite camp

The Napa High School Spiritleaders completed an elite, private dance camp put on by the National Dance Alliance last weekend. The NDA is a division of the National Spirit Group, the founder and leader of the spirit industry since 1948, and is the largest privately owned dance and cheer organization in the U.S. It holds events internationally for approximately 200,000 competitors every year.
“The safety of our dancers is our first priority, so a private camp was the best option for our team this year,” Napa High Director Hollie Johnson said.
Added Napa Head Coach Rylee Pippert, “We hope to get back to attending public camps with multiple teams next season.”
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
The intense camp was tailored to meet the needs of the technically trained Spiritleaders and challenged them with fast-paced, elite choreography offered only to advanced and college-level dancers, with specialty technique classes and team-building activities.
The Spiritleaders have been training since school let out in June and just completed an intense, three-week boot camp that consisted of daily technique, acro, ballet, hip hop, pom, contemporary, conditioning, and the learning game-action and performance-competition routines.
“We’ve all put in many hours of work this summer with diverse styles and a variety of instructors,” said senior cheer captain Nichole Ridling. “The training we went through helped prepare us for camp making it less overwhelming and more exciting. Every experience we’ve had this summer helped us grow closer as a team and I think we will do great this season.”
Added Pippert, “Our priority is to provide a positive and challenging experience to help reach each individual dancer's goals. Many have the desire to pursue dance at the collegiate level and beyond.”
Senior dance captain Luisa Ortega states said the camp made a huge impact on how she views herself as a dancer and leader at school.
“We started conversations about our values and appreciating the journey we’re taking, which really unified our goals and brought us closer as a team,” Ortega said. “I’m so grateful for the NDA staff and our coaches, who definitely pushed us towards growth and cheered us on every step of the way.”
The 2021-2022 Spiritleaders have a Gold team and a Blue team.
The Gold team’s seniors include dance captains Carly Shipp and Ortega, cheer captains Lydia Mitchell and Ridling, and Lesly Lopez Santana, Mia Peterson and Sandy Maurati. The juniors include team manager Asia Engel, Shayley Zaccone, Briella Gonzalez, Ava Sali and Rylee Land.
The Blue Team’s seniors are cheer captain Karla Dominguez, dance captain Ava Tobin, team manager Juliana Bulman and Melissa Pena-Irucuta. The team’s juniors include dance-cheer captain Lizette Rios, Dajia Dulle and Hannah McDaniel. The sophomores are Camila Macajola, Aaliyah Barrientos, Morgan Riendeau and Aylin Sanchez. The freshmen are Ava Taylor, Ava Wyatt, Keira O’Callahan and Juliet Cuevas.
The Spiritleaders learned three full routines and game-action cheers in a jam-packed, two-day period. They were evaluated on their team dance routine, which included four styles of dance — pom, jazz, hip hop and kick.
The Blue team learned the “advanced level” NDA team dance routine. Based on the NDA scoring criteria, they earned a “superior rating” award — the highest possible.
The Gold team learned the “elite level” routine taught to elite high school and technically trained college dancers. The Gold team also scored high enough to receive the “superior rating” award.
The “teamwork” award went to the Blue team for its encouragement and support of each other throughout camp, and the “above and beyond” award went to the Gold team for its impressive performances with its routines and speciality technique classes. Both teams earned the “achievement” award for their positive attitudes, work ethic and spirit. Finally, both teams earned the traditional NDA “spirit stick.”
The highest individual achievement one can earn at the camp is being nominated to the NDA All American team. It means they stood out as far as their positive attitude, leadership, technique and work ethic for the duration of camp. The NDA staff selected the following Spiritleaders as “All American nominees” — from the Blue team, Lizette Rios, Morgan Riendeau, Ava Tobin and Aylin Sanchez, and from the Gold team, Carly Shipp, Lydia Mitchell, Luisa Ortega, Ava Sali, Rylee Land, Mia Peterson and Nichole Ridling.
On the second day of camp, the nominees went through an audition process to be selected to the NDA “All American Team.” Nominees had to perform their team dance as a solo and were evaluated on their jazz, pom, hip hop and kick technical skills in front of the NDA Staff.
Spiritleaders selected for this prestigious honor were, from the Blue team, Lizette Rios and Morgan Riendeau and, from the Gold team, Carly Shipp, Lydia Mitchell, Luisa Ortega and Ava Sali.
All American Team members and nominees are invited to perform at NDA special events, which include the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade, Orlando Thanksgiving Tour, the Citrus Bowl, the Spirit Spectacular at the Walt Disney World, and the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Another individual audition came with showcasing specific specialty skills. There were semifinal and final rounds to determine who the NDA staff felt had the “Top Gun” kicks, turns, hip-hop and leaps-jumps technique.
For the Kick division, Nichole Ridling was the winner and Juliana Bulman, Morgan Riendeau, Luisa Ortega, Keira O’Callahan, Lydia Mitchell, Asia Engel and Carly Shipp also made the finals.
In the Leaps-Jumps division; Lydia Mitchell as the winner and Sandy Maurati, Luisa Ortega, Keira O’Callahan, Nichole Ridling, Shayley Zaccone, Bri Gonzalez, Asia Engel, Karla Dominguez Gonzalez, Lesly Lopez Santana, Juliana Bulman and Carly Shipp also made the finals.
For the Turns division, Aylin Sanchez was the winner and Sandy Maurati, Nichole Ridling, Lesly Lopez Santana, Luisa Ortega, Asia Engel, Bri Gonzalez, Carly Shipp made the finals.
Sandy Maurati was the winner in the Hip Hop division, where Lydia Mitchell, Luisa Ortega, Camilla Macajola, Carly Shipp, Lizette Rios, Karla Dominguez, Ava Taylor and Bri Gonzalez also made the finals.
The “Heart of Gold Winner” award went to senior Karla Dominguez, for showcasing kindness and support of her teammates throughout camp.
The “Pin it Forward” award is given to two members of the team for showcasing positive qualities they wanted to recognize and then the recipients pin it forward to two more members for showcasing positive qualities they want to highlight. The NDA staff selected Camila Macajola and Bri Gonzalez and they “pinned it forward” to Luisa Ortega and Keira O’Callahan.
The NDA staff recognizes individual achievement throughout the duration of camp for those dancers who stand out in their showmanship, spirit and technique.
Spirit ribbon winners were Bri Gonzalez, Lydia Mitchell, Aylin Sanchez, Morgan Rienddeau, Aaliyah Barrientos, Ava Wyatt, Ava Taylor, Juliana Bulman, Lesly Lopez Santana and Karla Dominguez. Winning Showmanship ribbons were Nichole Ridling, Ava Tobin, Shayley Zaccone, Keira O’Callahan, Daija Dulle, Hannah McDaniel and Melissa Pena-Irucuta. Technique ribbon winners were Sandy Maurati, Luisa Ortega Subdiaz, Asia Engel and Juliet Cuevas.
The Spiritleaders look forward to leading a “student rooter” section again at games, to competing in pom, lyrical, hip hop and jazz, and getting back to serving their community. They are scheduled to help with and perform at the annual Alzheimer Walk at Yountville Park on Sept. 25 and are looking forward to going back to the Veterans home, an annual favorite that was put on hold last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Their assistant coaches are Lisa Garcia, Maddie Spencer, Erica Pecho, Rachel Remboldt and Raeme Russ.
The Spiritleaders’ Youth Cheer and Dance Clinic is slate for Friday, Nov. 5. The clinic is for boys and girls ages 4-12. They will learn age-appropriate dances and cheers, with hip hop and breaking for the boys, and perform during halftime of a JV football game with the 39-time national-champion Spiritleaders.
Cost is $40 and includes dinner and snacks as well as goody bags and award ribbons. It runs from 3:30 to 6:45 p.m. or when halftime concludes. No pre-registration is needed; check-in is at the door. In case of rain, the performance will be held in Messner Gym. Attire is T-shirt in Napa High colors, shorts, pants or leggings, tennis shoes, hair in a ponytail, and no jewelry. Youth Clinic T-Shirts will be available the day of the event for $15.
Catch up on Napa County's top sports stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read sports stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register. Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here to learn more about becoming a subscriber!
Three former Napa High School Spiritleaders have just been selected as members of NFL dance teams, two for the San Francisco 49ers’ Gold Rush …
Artie Carr, who wore many different hats in the St. Helena community, in and out of sports, will be one of five inductees into the St. Helena …
Aliyah Aguiar and Cole Lex are the 2020-21 Napa High School Athletes of the Year.
Napa’s Olivia “Ollie” McDonald, who has been the coxswain for Vesper Boat Club’s Under-23 Lightweight Men in Philadelphia this summer, helped …
Ira Smith, KVON’s sports director for the last 45 years, has been elected to the Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame and will be inducted w…