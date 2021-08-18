Spiritleaders shine at elite camp

The Napa High School Spiritleaders completed an elite, private dance camp put on by the National Dance Alliance last weekend. The NDA is a division of the National Spirit Group, the founder and leader of the spirit industry since 1948, and is the largest privately owned dance and cheer organization in the U.S. It holds events internationally for approximately 200,000 competitors every year.

“The safety of our dancers is our first priority, so a private camp was the best option for our team this year,” Napa High Director Hollie Johnson said.

Added Napa Head Coach Rylee Pippert, “We hope to get back to attending public camps with multiple teams next season.”

The intense camp was tailored to meet the needs of the technically trained Spiritleaders and challenged them with fast-paced, elite choreography offered only to advanced and college-level dancers, with specialty technique classes and team-building activities.

The Spiritleaders have been training since school let out in June and just completed an intense, three-week boot camp that consisted of daily technique, acro, ballet, hip hop, pom, contemporary, conditioning, and the learning game-action and performance-competition routines.