Justin-Siena High School has embraced the sun, sand, and spikes by kickstarting its first-ever beach volleyball club, creating ripples of excitement within the school community.

Six members of the team made a memorable debut at the NorCal High School Beach Volleyball Championships on May 20 in Santa Cruz. Despite being relative newcomers, Gracie De Fina, Lily Kaer, Lauren Keller, Addy McDevitt, Ranessa Rualo and Jordan Washington rallied to upset a talented Cardinal Newman team to secure an impressive ninth-place finish.

Rounding out the team are Addison Geist, Sofia Sebastiani, Lexi Hefner, Stella Keller, Angela Adiz, Gianna Bernardi, Alexandra Carrasco, Nikola Campagna, Daniela Roman and Isabella Monterossa.

Beach volleyball has emerged as the fastest-growing sport in the NCAA for women, captivating players and spectators with its fast-paced action, dynamic athleticism and exhilarating atmosphere.

The establishment of the beach volleyball club at Justin-Siena marks a significant milestone in the school’s athletic offerings. With the guidance and leadership of Director of Beach Volleyball Matt De Fina, the program has quickly gained traction.

“We are thrilled to provide this opportunity for our female athletes,” De Fina said.

The journey toward creating a competitive beach volleyball team was not without its challenges. But with the expertise and support of former Napa Valley College and Napa High head coach Kelly Van Winden, the players fine-tuned their skills and transformed into a formidable force. Her guidance and extensive knowledge of the sport proved invaluable in grounding the team's training and honing its abilities.

In Santa Rosa, Cardinal Newman has been riding the wave of beach volleyball for the past two years. Its commitment to the sport was further reinforced when it broke ground June 9 on four new beach volleyball courts on its campus. This significant investment demonstrates the school's dedication to providing state-of-the-art facilities for its beach volleyball program, bolstering the growth of the sport in the region.

Windsor High also has a first-year beach volleyball program, further exemplifying the growing popularity of the sport and desire to provide students with a wider variety of athletic opportunities.

707Premier hoops camps start June 19

707Premier youth basketball will hold summer camps at Harvest Middle School in Napa June 19-22, June 26-29 and July 10-13, and at Vacaville High and Will C. Wood in Vacaville June 19-22.

It’s for boys and girls in going into kindergarten through eighth grade, with campers playing with appropriate age groups. It will features skill development, team games and competition.

Cost is $225 per player per week. Scholarships are available for those who email 707Premier@gmail.com. Visit 707Premier.com/events to sign up and for more information.

American Legion Baseball Camp June 19-21

Napa American Legion Baseball will host its Summer Youth Baseball Camp June 19-21 for players Little League age at Cleve Borman Field at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville.

The three-day camp will be divided into two age categories. The 6- to 9-year-olds will go from 9 to 11:30 a.m. each day, and the 10- to 12-year-olds from noon to 2:30 p.m.

The camp directors are Vintage High varsity head coach Billy Smith and Napa Valley College women’s and men’s golf head coach Bob Freschi, NVC’s former longtime baseball head coach.

Camp instructors will include Napa American Legion Baseball coaches, Napa American Legion Baseball alumni, and players from the current Napa American Legion Baseball teams.

Camp curriculum is to include throwing, hitting, pitching, base running, infield-outfield drills, and controlled scrimmages. A camp T-shirt will be given to each participant.

The cost of the camp is $150 for those who register through June 10, and $160 after that. Payment and registration forms can be sent to Napa Legion Baseball, 1262 Pear Tree Lane, Napa, CA 94558. Checks are to be made payable to Napa Legion Baseball. A portion of funds raised at this year’s camp will be donated to the Horn Heart Foundation.

Email Billy Smith at napalegionbaseball@gmail.com for more information and to receive a registration form.

Napa Valley Baseball Club-Napa Legion Baseball is a 501(c) (3) tax-exempt organization made up of volunteers who operate Borman Field. Its mission is to provide structure for young men ages 13-19, improve their futures and better their lives through participation in organized baseball.

Bowers, Spencer at football-cheer clinic June 29

Two high-profile Napa High School alumni, Brock Bowers of two-time defending national football champion Georgia and Maddie Spencer of the San Francisco 49er Gold Rush cheer team, are scheduled to be part of a football and cheer clinic at NHS on June 29.

The football clinic, run by new Napa High head coach Chris Harris and his staff, is for ages 6-13. Participants will learn the latest drills, techniques and training sequences. Parents can come and watch 7 on 7 drills and have photo opportunities with Bowers, an Academic All-American whose honors include The Alexander Award for national freshman of the year and the John Mackey Award for the country’s top tight end.

The cheer clinic is also for ages 6-13 and will be run by the Napa Spiritleaders, who have won 39 National Championships. Spiritleader alumni have gone on to join the cheer or dance teams of the NFL’s 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons and the NBA’s Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors.

Spencer, a 2015 NHS graduate, was a six-time National Champion dancer as a Napa High Spiritleader and a two-time All-American dancer, including “Overall Top” All American by the National Dance Alliance. She went on to dance at the Division I collegiate level for the nationally ranked San Diego State dance team. She was also selected as an NDA staff member and traveled across the country to instruct high school dancers. She has been a 49er Gold Rush cheerleader the last two seasons.

Spencer and other Spiritleader alumni will help Spiritleaders head coach Rylee Pippert and her staff run the clinic, where participants will learn age-appropriate routines and technique, perform for parents, and be able to take pictures with the pros.

The cost is $75 per participant and includes a clinic T-shirt. Registration will be from 8:30 to 9 a.m. the day of the clinic in the small gym at NHS. A waiver provided during registration must be filled out to participate.

Football participants will be on the campus practice field and cheer participants will be in the small gym from 9 to 11:30 a.m., and then demonstrate what they’ve learned for parents on the campus field and have photo opportunities from 11:30 a.m. to noon.

To secure a spot for the cheer clinic, pay with Go Fan at bit.ly/43ltLja

To secure a spot for the football clinic, pay with Go Fan at bit.ly/43ihFHv

Napa Valley Tennis Classic returns July 1-3

The 44th annual Napa Valley Tennis Classic is scheduled July 1-3 at the Napa Valley Tennis Association courts behind Vintage High School.

The USTA-sanctioned Gold Cup Serie, Level 4 Open tournament will have singles, doubles and mixed doubles divisions. It will be sponsored by Pine Ridge Vineyards, which will provide a prize to every division winner. Other sponsors include Pet Cuts and Darshan Leadership.

The tournament expects to have 130-150 players from the Napa Valley, Solano County and throughout Northern California. It is the biggest fundraiser each year for the NVTA, a volunteer-run nonprofit with eight courts. The tournament director is Lorraine Fazzolare.

There will be a raffle for the three-day event as a part of NVTA’s fundraising efforts. Tickets will be for sale at the event and other monetary donations can be made on NVTA's website at napatennis.org. Raffle items include FITT tennis package, Prince racquet, Wilson racquet, Tennis Warehouse swag, Dana Estates tasting, Caldwell Vineyard tasting, Winston's Cafe & Bakery Gift Card, StretchLab Napa package, Balloons Above the Valley special, and Hydro Facial by Tammy Sue Van Alstyne.

Proceeds from the raffle go toward court resurfacing, which will be completed in two phases this summer, as well as year-round maintenance of the courts and facility. Those interested in donating to the raffle, sponsoring or volunteering for the event can email Annika Fischer at info@trainatfit.com.

See Napa Valley Tennis Association at usta.com to sign up or visit napatennis.org for more information.

