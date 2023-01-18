St. Helena Athletics: Saints end nine-year league skid in girls hoops

The St. Helena High girls basketball team completed a 1-7 first half of North Central League I play with a 57-26 loss at Lower Lake on Tuesday night.

Three days after a 50-44 win at Kelseyville on Jan. 7 that snapped a nine-year, 98-game losing streak for their program, the Saints fell 67-31 to visiting Cloverdale. St. Helena had lost 56-16 to Cloverdale five weeks earlier in the seventh-place game of the Eagles’ inaugural Sandy Mac Tournament.

While losing by four fewer points doesn’t seem like much, St. Helena head coach Alisha Sommer said Cloverdale’s head coach noticed improvement in the Saints.

“Though we fought hard, our nine-person roster was down to six players, with two still recovering from the flu and one nursing a recently sprained ankle,” Sommer said. “We simply couldn't sustain the energy necessary to be as competitive as we wanted to be and were coming off a difficult game (a 64-17 loss) against Windsor the night before.

“I had high hopes for the (Cloverdale rematch) as it was at home and I anticipated having the right combination of players to compete, yet I found myself in the same situation as last time with only six players. But I’m proud of the girls. We started out strong, staying right on Cloverdale’s heels to end the first half down 26-21, deftly managing their press, and frustrating the coach and the team that had been so accustomed to handling us with great ease.”

However, the Eagles held the Saints to just 10 points in the second half, stretching their five-point lead to 36 by the final buzzer.

“We were unable to sustain the intensity in the second half,” Sommer said. “Our starting 2-guard, Kenia Lagunas, left the game after an ankle injury early in the fourth quarter. Due to injuries, illnesses, and absences, many of the girls play 32 minutes of basketball. I always feel like they are the hardest working girls on the court every single time.

“At the end of the game, Cloverdale coach Mac Butler commended me on how much better our girls have gotten since the first time we played. This is something I always share with the team. Of course, a win is the ultimate goal. But what makes me most proud are the compliments we consistently receive from refs, opposing coaches, and even opposing fans about how hard we play.

Sofia Cupp led St. Helena with 15 points, going 3 for 5 from free-throw line. Aribella Farrell and Linnea Cupp each provided 6 points, and Peyton Meyers and Lagunas supplied 2 points apiece.

St. Helena followed the league loss to Cloverdale with a 21-point defeat, 49-28, at Willits on Jan. 12.

“With only five varsity players for the evening’s contest, I brought up three JV players who contributed significantly,” Sommer said.

Especially sophomore Melina Rubio, who scored 5 of the Saints’ 10 points in the first half.

“Our aggressiveness towards the basket got us to the free-throw line for some crucial points,” the coach added.

For the game, Sofia Cupp had 8 points, going 4 for 7 from free-throw line. Linnea Cupp added 5 points, going 1 for 4 from the line, and Rubio had 5 points with a 1-for-2 night from the line.

Meyers added 4 points and Farrell 2 points, each going 2 for 4 from the line. Rubi Heredia also had 4 points.

Sommer said the Saints headed into this past Saturday’s home game against Roseland University Prep shorthanded again, filling the bench with players from the JV team in hopes of securing a second league win.

They came close, losing just 37-33 to the Knights from Santa Rosa just a week after slaying the Knights of Kelseyville.

Sommer was asked last February, when she was still coaching St. Helena girls JV team, what lessons she and her husband try to teach their three children.

“A big lesson in our family, something we always communicate to our kids, is I don’t care about how many times you fail, I just really want you to keep trying,” she replied. “If it’s something you’re passionate about and you are interested in and you love, just keep trying because you will get better if you are passionate about it.”

For the Saints’ varsity program, getting their first NCL I victory since 2014 was a major goal this season, Sommer’s first as varsity head coach. With three seniors who helped the St. Helena softball program qualify for the North Coast Section playoffs for the first time in 21 years in 2022, they were bound to do it. But all three had been varsity basketball starters since they were freshmen and hadn’t won in league before on the court.

But they never stopped trying and Saturday night, it finally paid off. The Saints ended their nine-year league losing streak with a 50-44 victory at Kelseyville.

According to maxpreps.com, it ended a 98-game skid in the NCL I. It may have been more losses than that, as some defeats appear to have not been posted in recent years.

“This game was particularly important to the seniors,” said Sommer, “as they have lived with this streak their entire high school basketball career. I’m thrilled that they will be able to check this box before they graduate.”

Sofia Cupp poured in 25 points and Farrell had 12 points, going 3 for 4 from the free-throw line.

Heredia chipped in 6 points, Lagunas converted a three-point play, Maggie Carmichael and Meyers added 2 points each, and Linnea Cupp hauled in key rebounds under the basket.

Scoring around 50 points had been part of the winning formula going in, as St. Helena’s only wins going in were 49-16 over Technology and 51-14 over Calistoga at Calistoga’s Gene Duffy Tournament in early December.

In league games, however, the Saints had to figure out how to stop letting opponents score in the neighborhood of 69 points on them. Even when Kelseyville defeated St. Helena for its only league win of last season, the Knights doubled their scoring output in a 67-27 romp.

“I told them that our success was based on us doing everything right that night: protecting the ball by making smart passes, getting to the free-throw line, and rebounding. Of course, I was proud of how well they played,” Sommer added.

“We have had a rough start to the season with injuries and illnesses. In fact, we still have yet to have a practice or a game with our entire team. Despite these challenges, they continue to play with so much heart, and they never give up. I always tell them that I believe in them but that they need to believe in themselves. I think they are getting there.”

St. Helena (3-15, 1-7 NCL I) starts the second half of NCL I play by hosting Fort Bragg at 7 p.m. Thursday, hoping to be more competitive against the second-place Timberwolves (10-6, 6-1 NCL I) than in a 71-19 loss at Fort Bragg back on Dec. 6.

Thursday’s game will be the first of four home games in a row for the Saints. In fact, six of their final eight games will be at home, “a handful of which I believe we can win with a full and healthy team,” Sommer said.

Varsity Boys Basketball

St. Helena 58, Lower Lake 46

The Saints pulled away from visiting Lower Lake in the fourth quarter Tuesday night, improving to 6-2 in the NCL I and 10-7 overall.

Xander Kelperis led St. Helena with 23 points and 11 rebounds, scoring 14 in the fourth quarter. The Saints led the Trojans 30-18 at halftime, but just 42-37 going into the fourth.

Charlie Knight had 8 points, several blocked shots and at least 10 rebounds while controlling the paint on defense. Micah Marquez had 14 points and good guard play, Will Meyer had 7 points, and Jack Robinson played well and took care of the ball.

“Our team at times looks great,” first-year head coach Giules Particelli said. “We are starting to see the benefits of unselfish team play and how that causes a pressure release on individual players. There were times last night where every player touched the ball twice on a single possession, only to generate a wide-open shot that oftentimes went In. These boys are playing hard and have shown real maturity throughout this process."

The Saints are tied for second place with Kelseyville and Clear Lake behind Cloverdale (7-0 NCL I).

Varsity Boys Soccer

St. Helena 1, Roseland University Prep 0

The Saints remained unscored upon in league play, following a 2-0 win at Cloverdale by shutting out the Knights 12 days later at home Tuesday night.

St. Helena (4-5-1, 2-0 NCL I) scored in the second half.

The Saints also host their next two league games, at 5:30 p.m. Thursday against Kelseyville and at 5:30 p.m. next Tuesday against Cloverdale.

JV Boys Basketball

St. Helena 57, Lower Lake 35

The Saints improved to 4-4 in the NCL I and 10-6 overall with Tuesday night’s home win.

JV Girls Basketball

St. Helena gets first league win

The Saints beat visiting Roseland University Prep 33-21 for their first NCL I win of the season on Saturday, then fell 32-21 at Lower Lake on Tuesday night.

Head coach Pavin Argyle’s St. Helena team (3-9, 1-7 NCL I) will look for another league win when it plays its next five games at home, starting with Fort Bragg at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

