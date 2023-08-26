Former NBA commentator Mark Jackson was famous for saying “Mama, there goes that man!”

On Friday night, he may as well have been referring to St. Helena High running back Sam Beck.

Download the Napa Valley Register's free news app Easily access the very latest local news that matters in an app built for you. Read, see, and hear exclusive commentary, stunning photography,…

Behind the offensive line of Sean Valenzuela, Ben Brakesman, Brandon Burgess, Charlie Maldonado, Ethan Olivares and tight end Camilo Aguirre, Beck punched holes in the Justin-Siena defense to the tune of 323 yards on 25 carries in a 40-13 road win at Dodd Stadium.

The Saints rushed for 533 yards as a team while winning the Vine Bowl rivalry game for the second year in a row.

The game also featured some coaching subplots.

Erick Larsen debuted as St. Helena's head coach, coming from North Central League I combatant Kelseyville after replacing Ian MacMillan.

The game also marked the return to the Justin-Siena staff of Steve Vargus, who had spent 17 years as the Braves' defensive coordinator (2000-2016) before serving in the same capacity at St. Helena the last six years.

Justin bolted to a 7-0 lead with 5:26 left in the first quarter when quarterback Drew Sangiacomo connected with Parker Schuemann for a 67-yard touchdown pass. The pair later connected for a 64-yard scoring aerial with 2:16 left to cut St. Helena's lead to 14-13. In between, the Saints' scores came on a Sam Raunegger 26-yard run and a Beck 1-yard run.

St. Helena’s lead remained 14-13 at halftime, but the Saints outscored the Braves 26-0 in the second half. Beck scored on the opening play of the third quarter on an 84-yard run. Russel Wilms added a 36-yard scoring run. Quarterback Winton Meyer ran for a 36-yard touchdown, followed by Adam Herdell scoring from 7 yards away.

Las Lomas 34, Vintage 22

The Crushers outscored Las Lomas 15-6 in the second half to make a game of it in Walnut Creek. The Knights used a potent passing attack to grab a 28-7 halftime cushion.

Calistoga game canceled

The Wildcats' scheduled opener Friday night against visiting Laytonville was canceled due to the Warriors not having enough players, according to Calistoga Co-Athletic Director Eric Heitz.

Junior Varsity

St. Helena JV 48, Justin-Siena 6

Behind the offensive line of Gianluca DiFede, Osvaldo Ramirez, Matthew Larrabee, Jorge Carlos, Nick Groth and tight end Tristan Mowe, the Saints rushed for 263 yards on 26 carries.

Eric Torres led the way with 134 yards on 11 carries and three touchdowns, with two of them covering 8 yards each and another 18 yards. Torres also returned a kickoff 81 yards to paydirt. Julian Earls ran for a touchdown and threw for another, and Mowe was on the receiving end of an 11-yard touchdown aerial.

St. Helena scored 28 points in the second quarter for a 35-0 lead at halftime. The game went to a running clock format in the fourth quarter.

Defensively for the Saints, Carlos and DiFede each had a tackle for lost yardage. Juan Alcantar intercepted two passes and Andy Martinez had one theft. Groth recovered a fumble. Mowe, Ricardo Olivera, DiFede and Groth each had impact tackles.

For Justin, quarterback Jacob Heun split time with Gabriel Conley-Douglas and completed 4 of 8 passes for 63 yards. Colin Moye and Edgar Diaz each caught three passesm for 70 and 61 yards respectively. Diaz was on the receiving end of a 20-yard scoring pass from Heun. Defensively for the Braves, Colin Moye intercepted a pass.

Today in sports history: Aug. 29 1952: Dr. Reginald Weir becomes the first black man to compete in the U.S. Tennis Championships 1968: Billie Jean King wins the first stadium match at the U.S. Open 1974: Moses Malone 1978: Bjorn Borg 1993: Brandie Burton 1993: Laffit Pincay Jr. wins the 8,000th race of his career 2005: Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova 2011: Petra Kvitova 2015: Usain Bolt