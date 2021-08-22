St. Helena Football Preview: Saints optimistic with MacMillan in charge

Despite having its 2020-21 football season canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic and losing its head coach after 12 years, St. Helena is laser-focused on overcoming what has been a mountainous roadblock the last times it’s had a season — the second round of the North Coast Section playoffs.
Under Ian MacMillan, back at the Saints’ varsity helm 15 years after serving as their head coach from 2004-06, St. Helena has the numbers and talent to make its playoff goal — a second-round playoff win for the first time since 2014 — a reality.
“What we need to do to get past the second round is play better defense,” said MacMillan, who was the JV head coach for most of these Saints from 2017-19. “We’ve got to tackle, know our assignments, and not blow coverages. We just have to put our heart into it and understand that for us to get to that point where we want to get to, which is past the second round because that's the hump that we've stopped at the last couple years, it’s defense that is going to take us there.
“We have been stressing to them all year about the importance of defense. It’s that whole mentality that offense wins games, but defense wins championships and defensive coordinator Steve Vargus has won a lot of those. Just getting the kids to understand and buy in, knowing the system and doing it to the best of your ability.”
When former head coach Brandon Farrell stepped down during the offseason to become St. Helena’s athletic director, while coaching the softball program for a second year, the football program turned to a logical choice in MacMillan. The Justin-Siena graduate and former American Canyon head coach and Napa High assistant said he’s ready to be a varsity head coach again stepping away from it to watch his young son and daughter grow into their own.
“I forgot about all the paperwork, but it’s all right,” he said. “My kids are a little bit older now, 8 and 6, so they can entertain themselves during the summer. I enjoy working with the staff that we have and I have been with these kids since they were freshmen. Having been the head junior varsity coach, it’s nice having that relationship with them already.
“This year kinda reminds me a little bit of American Canyon, in the sense that when you're coaching JV’s and then up to varsity, there are some kids that you would have coached for three to four years. In a sense, they are my kids because I have gotten to know them so much. They’ve been in my classroom and for some of them I am the only coach they’ve ever known. So it just brings us closer together in terms of family. It makes it easier in that sense because we already have that relationship.”
Don’t expect any earth-shattering changes in philosophy for the Saints in the transition from Farrell to MacMillan. St. Helena football will still run the tricky veer offense and be hard-nosed and disciplined on defense.
“I think just our hustle and determination are going to help us out this year,” senior running back Harrison Ronayne said. “We bring a lot to the table and we're always fighting for what we want, so I think that's gonna be good for our team. It’s gonna be a good factor that’s gonna help us win a lot of games. I think the coaching hasn’t changed too much but definitely our intensity has gone up a lot, which is good. Other than that I think we are mostly running the same offense and defense we have throughout all of high school.”
As if retaining Steve Shifflett, Brenden Shanks and Vargus on the coaching staff wasn’t huge enough, MacMillan was able to add Rich Cotruvo, who guided Justin-Siena to six NCS championships as head coach from 1997-2015. MacMillan just missed playing for Cotruvo, graduating the summer before he took over, but he did compile a 38-11-1 record in five seasons as Justin-Siena’s JV head coach in 1998-99 and 2001-2003 under Cotruvo.
The Saints also have some big players, such as 6-foot-3 Cal Lehman and 6-foot-4 Henry Dixon at defensive end.
“I am excited for that first game of the season,” Lehman said. “I have been waiting for that after missing all of last year, and it was tough. I have just been working during the offseason and during the summer and getting ready for that first contest. We’ve all been really looking forward to it and getting back into it.
“Our offensive line may not be the biggest, but we’re here in the mornings and we’re working on the sleds every day. We know what we mean to the team to open up those holes. If we don’t move, the offense doesn’t move. We're here to get better and we're trying every day to get our steps right, get everything right, and just keep working every day.”
The most impactful returner for the Saints this year should be star running back-linebacker Ivan Robledo. The senior first made his mark in a St. Helena jersey after being called up halfway through his freshman year. He broke the school’s single-game rushing record with 284 rushing yards on only 12 carries against Clear Lake in 2019, and then broke it again against Lower Lake with 329 yards on 39 carries and six touchdowns to finish out the regular season.
Robledo was named the Prep2Prep North Coast Section Sophomore of the Year after finishing with a school-record 2,215 yards rushing on 218 carries and scoring 33 touchdowns. On defense, he had five interceptions, returning two for scores, and had 20 solo tackles, two sacks, and four tackles for losses. He was recently selected to the Cal-Hi Sports All-Redwood Empire Preseason Team.
It may never be known how many St. Helena records he could have broken with a junior season, but the 6-foot, 225-pound Robledo isn’t too concerned with his own personal accomplishments. For Robledo it is all about the collective.
“I am just here to play like everyone else. I don’t really care about the stats and stuff. I just care about winning and just, you know, being happy and the team being happy and just having a good season,” he said. “It feels really good to get back out there. I’m definitely nervous for the season. It’s been almost two years since all of us have played. It feels good to be back on the field and just sweating again, putting in that work.”
Looking to utilize Robledo will be first-year varsity starting quarterback Spencer Printz. The senior should know the offense in and out, as he was MacMillan’s starting JV quarterback for two seasons.
“It’s pretty difficult for teams to deal with the veer offense, especially if they guess wrong and I pull the ball when they are expecting it to go to Ivan,” Printz said. “I am just excited to play football again with all my friends.”
St. Helena was one of the few programs that didn’t have any football last school year, not even in the shortened capacity enjoyed by American Canyon, Justin-Siena, Napa and Vintage in the spring. It has the potential to give the Saints more of a chip on their shoulders this season.
“I think that bringing back football just gives us more of a bond,” said Ronayne. “We’ve been friends with each other throughout our whole lives, but football really just strengthens all of us as a whole. I think being set back one year, honestly, it’s gonna make us play even harder and make us more of a team that is hard to beat.”
MacMillan, whose family lost its Deer Park home in the Glass Fire last year, must be as happy as his players to have football again.
“I think these kids, they’ve been through a lot,” he said. “Since they’ve been in high school, we’ve had games cancelled due to fires, seasons cancelled because of COVID, and all of those types of things that we’ve had to face. That adversity is going to turn them into the young adults that you want.
"So we work a lot on that and just understanding that there's certain things beyond our control, so just make the most of the opportunity in front of you. Understand it’s not ‘me,’ it’s ‘we,’ and we’re only going to go as far as we want to go. We can't do this unless everybody understands their role and understands everybody's role is equally important. So understanding that and buying into that is the hard part. We're getting there.”
