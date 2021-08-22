St. Helena Football Preview: Saints optimistic with MacMillan in charge

“I am just here to play like everyone else. I don’t really care about the stats and stuff. I just care about winning and just, you know, being happy and the team being happy and just having a good season,” he said. “It feels really good to get back out there. I’m definitely nervous for the season. It’s been almost two years since all of us have played. It feels good to be back on the field and just sweating again, putting in that work.”

Looking to utilize Robledo will be first-year varsity starting quarterback Spencer Printz. The senior should know the offense in and out, as he was MacMillan’s starting JV quarterback for two seasons.

“It’s pretty difficult for teams to deal with the veer offense, especially if they guess wrong and I pull the ball when they are expecting it to go to Ivan,” Printz said. “I am just excited to play football again with all my friends.”

St. Helena was one of the few programs that didn’t have any football last school year, not even in the shortened capacity enjoyed by American Canyon, Justin-Siena, Napa and Vintage in the spring. It has the potential to give the Saints more of a chip on their shoulders this season.