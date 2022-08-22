St. Helena Football Preview: Young Saints could have a tough season ahead

The St. Helena High football team had a whopping 16 players graduate from last year’s North Coast Section Division 7 runner-up squad and only seven varsity players are back.

In all three playoff games and the practices leading up to them, they were accompanied by 12 sophomores from a solid junior varsity squad who were there to do more than observe. Many knew they would be starting this year.

Eight seniors and 11 juniors now make up a young and small squad of 19 players.

The expectations may not be quite as high on the Saints as they were last season, when then-senior Ivan Robledo — who had broken single-season school records with 2,215 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns as a sophomore — finally got to resume his assault on the Saints’ record book after having no junior season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He not only ran for another 1,120 yards and 18 more touchdowns, but caught five passes for 73 yards and a score and racked up 112 tackles at linebacker and was named North Central League I Defensive Player of the Year.

Robledo also finished with two more school records — 4,118 career rushing yards and 51 career rushing touchdowns — and was an easy choice for 2021-22 Napa County Football Player of the Year by the Napa Valley Register.

While it seemed at times that Robledo carried the team on his shoulders, head coach Ian MacMillan reminded this year’s team that Robledo couldn’t have done anything without his teammates.

“Football is still not about one player,” said MacMillan who had to wait a year to coach in a game after being hired in early 2020. “It’s not about what I can do. It’s about what we can do. One person doesn’t win a football game, so we need to focus on our assignments and what we’re trying to accomplish in terms of the game plan. If we can focus on that and not worry about stats and who’s this and who’s that and realize that we, not I, need to win the football game, we’ll battle in games and we’ll be successful.”

Most of the seniors are starting — Clayton Crean and Keaton Smith at running back, Thomas Herdell at tight end and back-up quarterback, Jake Salling at center, and Jadon Mayer at weak-side guard — most of the offense will be juniors. There’s junior Wynton Meyer at quarterback. The little brother of basketball standout Will Meyer is ready to resume his JV role behind center.

“He works really hard, he’s smart, he’s really good in school, and he does a really good job,” MacMillan said of Wynton Meyer, who’s GPA is over 4.0.”

Backing up at running back is junior Sam Raunegger. The juniors rounding out the offensive line are Bryan Alfaro at strong-side tackle, Ethan Olivares at strong-side guard, and Andrew Velsaco at weak-side tackle. Also seeing time on the line will be senior Sebastian Gallegos and junior Sean Valenzuela, while junior Kaedyn Buchanan is another tight end.

Back at wide receiver are senior Charlie Knight on one side and one of probably four rotating juniors on the other side — Isaac Villalobos, Tom Woods, Micah Marquez or Johny Ramirez.

Woods and senior Justin Lopez are handling kicking and punting duties.

On defense, Smith and Jadon Meyer return at inside linebacker with Crean and Raunegger on the outside. Olivares, Alfaro, Salling and Herdell are on the defensive line, while Knight returns at cornerback, Wynton Meyer is the free safety, and Villalobos is the other cornerback.

The young Saints will open the season Friday night with the first “Vine Bowl” game since 2001 against former rival Justin-Siena. It looks like a good matchup, as the Braves also had to fill several holes after graduating several players from a team that lost Salesian in the NCS Division 6 title game. It’s also Justin-Siena’s first season under head coach Tyler Streblow, who served as offensive coordinator under predecessor Brandon LaRocco the last six seasons.

Streblow, a 2005 Justin-Siena graduate, said he was a freshman on a JV team coached by 1997 Justin-Siena alumnus MacMillan in 2001.

“He would know better than I would. That’s what happens when you get old,” MacMillan quipped. “I didn’t realize that was the year of the last Vine Bowl game. That’s a cool bit of history right there.”

In fact, four of the five St. Helena coaches have previously coached at Justin-Siena, with Illinois native Brandon Farrell being the exception.

“It’s exciting and it’s good for the community,” MacMillan said of the rematch, conceding his team will be outnumbered. “That’s the way it’s always going to be for us, especially this year. We’ve got 19 players, so we’ve got to stay healthy throughout the year. It’s going to be a factor for us this year, but our kids work really hard. We’ve just got to make sure we’re prepared to the best of our ability.

“But we’re all excited for the first game. I think it’s really good for Napa County and I know athletics-wise, it’s going to be great for St. Helena High and Justin-Siena because of the gate (ticket revenue). The football gate helps all the sports, not just football.”

This season could be a test of the Saints’ program continuity, and whether they can be successful year after year rather than after two or three rebuilding years.

“We talk about building on what everybody did last year, having a ‘Saints effort’ and understanding that people are supporting us to work our hardest. It’s a program in the sense that whether you’re coming into it or whether you played in it 10 or 15 years ago, it’s a brotherhood, it’s a family, and everybody supports one another. So we’re excited for the opportunity these kids have to represent their school and themselves and each other.”

The Saints have games circled all over their calendar. After hosting Winters next week, they visit the team they lost to in both the preseason and section playoff final, St. Vincent de Paul of Petaluma.

“St. Vincent’s is returning a few players from last year and they’re going to be really talented. Plus, it’s at their place at 2 o’clock on a Saturday afternoon, which we’re not used to. We want another shot at them, but we have to focus a lot on things we can control — our effort and our actions — so we spend a lot of time working on our steps, our angles, our assignments, because those are things we can control. They’re excited, but we don’t look past anybody. We have to be self-aware and focus on getting better at the things that we do.”

Then comes North Central League I play. MacMillan expects Willits to be tough when the Saints travel to Humboldt County to face the Wolverines, whose JV beat St. Helena and many other teams en route to a first-place finish. Cloverdale’s JVs were also strong last year, but have to play at St. Helena. However, the Saints have tough road games at Kelseyville, Clear Lake and Middletown.

“Clear Lake will be hungry after almost beating St. Vincent’s in the playoffs (losing 25-20 in the other semifinal) and have some skill guys coming back. Our last game of league is at Middletown, and Middletown is always Middletown,” MacMillan said of the Bill-Foltmer-coached Mustangs. “That’s always a tough place to play and it’ll be their Senior Night. Bill has always run a great program. They’ve always been successful, winning multiple league titles, multiple section titles. I think he’s four wins away from 300 career wins there.

“It’s going to be an arms race trying to get through league. We didn’t get a chance to see Fort Bragg at all last year due to COVID, but they’re coming here.”

MacMillan’s staff has Steve Vargus back at defensive coordinator and as position coach for linebackers and running backs, Rich Cotruvo as quarterbacks coach, MacMillan and Farrell coaching the offensive and defensive lines, and Steve Shifflett coaching wide receiver and the secondary.

Shifflett is the uncle of Justin-Siena head coach Streblow.

“I had to call Streblow earlier in the week to set up the film trade and I texted Shifflett to get his number,” noted MacMillan, who has coached in several Napa-versus-Vintage “Big Games” and sees similarities in the Vine Bowl.

“It’s similar to the Big Game because some of our kids and their kids know each other and have grown up with each other. They’re going to battle, but at the end of the game everybody’s going to shake hands and congratulate one another because they just had a chance to go to battle and play the game that we all love. It’s always fun to compete against your friends in that scenario.”