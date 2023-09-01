Roger Trinchero is a well-traveled man who will always be thankful for his St. Helena roots and leadership skills that trace back to his high school football coach, George Davis.

Download the Napa Valley Register's free news app Easily access the very latest local news that matters in an app built for you. Read, see, and hear exclusive commentary, stunning photography,…

Trinchero, 77, will be one of five inductees to the St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame on Nov. 4 at Native Sons Hall.

The 1964 St. Helena graduate’s entire family was inducted in 2014 in the Distinguished Service category for its enormous financial contributions to SHHS athletics as well as the community. He learned of his individual election into the hall of fame from Jim Gamble, who has collaborated with various board members to keep the hall afloat since founder Jim Hunt passed away in 2017.

“The first thing I said was, ‘Did you run out of candidates?’ I was only a two-sport guy and most of my teammates were three-sport guys,” Trinchero quipped. “He said it was not only what you did in high school but what you did after high school. I accepted the induction for our family. I didn’t expect to get in for myself, but I’m honored.”

After starring in football and baseball for the Saints, Trinchero played college football at UCLA and later at Weber State in Ogden, Utah.

Trinchero played four years of football for St. Helena during a revered time in which the program won 46 consecutive games, 53 without a loss, under Davis. He played offensive tackle and linebacker for the Saints, earning all-league honors as a junior and senior and serving as a team captain in his last year. He was named Lineman of the Week twice for Northern California and was a finalist for Lineman of the Year as a senior. In baseball, he played catcher and right field for three years under head coach Dick Creighton.

As a freshman at UCLA, Trinchero weighed 218 pounds and the coaches wanted him to play offensive tackle, which he played in high school as a more secondary position to linebacker.

“I wasn’t the fastest but had good instincts to know where the play was going,” Trinchero said. “I was not the fastest for the 40-yard dash, but for 20 yards I was pretty quick. When I went there, I was kind of lost. We had a scrimmage and I was fed up with being on the redshirt squad. I sacked the quarterback three times. Suddenly, the coaches came to me and said, ‘You’re moving up.’ At the time, I backed up Terry Donahue. We played a slanting defense where instead of taking them head on, we moved at angles.”

Donahue was UCLA’s head coach from 1976-1995.

“When we had our 50th year reunion, it was great to see all of those guys. I was amazed at how much the guys I played with had kept up with my career,” Trinchero said. “Coming from high school, I remember John Richardson, who was an All-American. He was a junior and I was a sophomore. I was supposed to block him. He hit me so hard I was looking out of the ear hole and he said, ‘Welcome to college football.’”

Richardson went on to play in the NFL for the Miami Dolphins and St. Louis Cardinals.

Trinchero played defensive tackle at UCLA and was a member of the 1966 team that defeated No. 1 Michigan State, becoming the first team in Bruins history to win a Rose Bowl. When the Bruins blasted California 56-3 that season, Trinchero sacked Hunt, who was playing quarterback for the Bears.

Davis went on to become head coach at Napa Junior College and Trinchero served as one of his assistant coaches while attending the school for a semester between his UCLA and Weber State stints.

Trinchero played the following two years at linebacker at Weber State, earning honorable mention All-American honors in 1968.

The longtime CEO of Trinchero Family Estates, Trinchero has three sons — Mario, Carlo and Gino — and four grandchildren. He is semi-retired but remains chairman of the board and still meets with current CEO Bob Torkelson.

During Trinchero’s coaching stint at Napa JC, Davis was implementing the UCLA defense. Recruiters who came to look at his players included Weber State assistant coach Tom Ramich.

“I sort of committed to San Jose State verbally,” Trinchero recalled. “Ramich said, ‘Before you do that let me fly you out to look at Weber. State.’ San Jose State wanted me to play defensive tackle, but I wanted to play linebacker. I liked Weber State. He told me ‘I’ll give you a shot at middle linebacker. I can’t guarantee you’ll make it.’ That convinced me to go to Weber.”

“When I went there, even though it was not a Mormon school, it was pretty much all Mormons except for the football team. Most of the guys came from other schools. It was neat to see this melting pot. We had a tight-knit group. To be voted captain of the team when I was a senior was a fantastic feeling, along with playing middle linebacker alongside some great athletes. Playing the position I wanted to play made it a great experience. I was fortunate enough to get a lot of accolades. I’ve also felt that I had good leadership abilities and that experience convinced me that I did.”

Trinchero returned to St. Helena for good in 1972, but the path was not a straight line. He initially got a job as an assistant coach at UC Diego, but they wound up canceling the football program. Since Trinchero did not have the money to go there without a job, he was drafted into the U.S. Army. He served two years, including in the Vietnam War his second year. After his military experience, Trinchero backpacked through Europe for 4½ months before returning to his roots.

“I was a geography major in college and wanted to see all of these places I had studied,” he said. “Bob, my brother, was running the company (Trinchero Family Estates) and said, ‘I could use some help.’ I had no real plans. I went to work for the winery and have been there ever since.”

Trinchero eventually worked his way up to general manager, vice president, president and CEO.

“My brother made the wine with the help of Steve Bertolucci,” he said. “I would make sure the wine got in the bottle and was in charge of sales. As we grew, my job was to take over sales. Then I began running the whole thing. Bob retired and I became CEO.”

Trinchero stuck with football and baseball after experimenting with basketball before high school.

“I was terrible at basketball. I couldn’t shoot,” he said. “I played basketball in junior high and said ‘this isn’t for me.’ I started playing baseball at 8 years old. I played catcher but didn’t have enough of an arm to get the ball to second base, so I’d throw it back to the pitcher and he would throw it to second base.

“I loved baseball. But when we were kids, we’d just show up at Carpy Field and have a pickup game of football. We had no pads and we would play tackle football. I really loved football. It grew on me. Back then, you practiced for a month and played what was called the Red-White game. There were no other towns around that had football. When I got to high school, it was a no-brainer that I was going to play football and baseball.”

Though Trinchero left the playing field years ago as an athlete, the same mentality has reared itself throughout his personal and professional life.

“When I was little, I was a short, fat kid,” he said. “I found (sports) as a way to prove myself to the kids around me. I always had that competitive nature. When I was fighting to get my wine for a position on the shelf, I would do whatever it took to get it done. It was just inherent in me that I wanted to be successful at those two sports. I was not as successful in baseball as I was in football but as you get older, you gravitate to one sport.”

Football and baseball helped prepare Trinchero for life in different ways. Football is a team-oriented sport that needs multiple components to win and is camaraderie-based. Baseball is centered around failure in that if a player gets a hit in 3 of 10 at-bats, it’s considered a success.

“I’ve got friends that I played football with and we still play golf together, like Jim Sculatti,” Trinchero said. “I’ve known them since kindergarten. The kind of relationships you build in football mirror life. I still go back to Weber State for alumni games. The relationships you get by sharing a locker room are lifelong. In baseball, most of my career was at catcher and you have to develop a relationship with the pitcher. I appreciated the coaching I had in high school. Tom Giugni and Dick Creighton helped me a lot. In football, I was coached by Roger Snipe when I was on JV. He was a funny guy, but he knew how to get the best out of me. Coach Davis was in my opinion one of the best coaches ever to coach high school football.”

Trinchero traces his leadership skills as an adult back to his playing and coaching days under Davis.

“It instilled the necessity in me that when given a task, you give 100%, even in drills. You don’t take a play off,” he said. “He also had a way of inspiring you to get the best out of yourself. When I was helping him coach at Napa JC, I got close to him, Lori and Marcus (Davis’ first wife and son). Aside from my father, he was the most influential man in my life. I would add my brother as well.”

Though Trinchero has been all around the world and seen many changes in St. Helena, he has a loyal-to-the-soil mindset about his hometown.

“I had the magnet that kept bringing me back, which was our family business,” he said. “It was also the community. It has changed a great deal. It’s sad not to see the same kind of atmosphere. Obviously, life has changed because kids are more attuned to their iPhones than going out and playing.

“When I see kids going out to shoot baskets, it makes me feel good. I see kids doing it with soccer, which is good. They are building a new field at RLS (Robert Louis Stevenson Middle School), which hopefully gets kids out to play. The Carpy Gang (youth football organization) is still a big part of this town. Al Carpy was my first coach and I’m glad that what he started continues. My foundation continues to support them because I think it’s important that kids experience competition. I think it sets them up for life.”

Also in the 10th class of inductees are Mike Werle (Class of 1959), for 52 years of distinguished service from 1971-2023, and athletes Jed Cooper (Class of 1968), Lynne Chaix Albrecht (Class of 1976) and Tami Ruiz (Class of 1976).

There will be a cocktail hour beginning at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m., followed by the induction ceremony. Cost is $70 per person. Make checks payable to “SHHS Hall of Fame” and send to P.O. Box 670, St. Helena, CA 94574. Include your name, telephone number, email address, and the names of everyone attending in your reservation. Tables for eight are available and recommended.

For more information, contact Lisa Slattery at lisa@windybayllc.com or (707) 968-5860, Jim Gamble at jim@windybayllc.com or (707) 696-7141, or Tom Hoppe at tomhoppe@comcast.net or (707) 815-5535.

Today in sports history: Sept. 2 1940: Byron Nelson wins the PGA 1971: Sixteen-year-old Chris Evert wins the first of her record 101 U.S. Open matches 1984: In his first NFL start, Atlanta’s Gerald Riggs rushes for 202 yards, 2 TDs 1991: Jimmy Connors rallies from 2-5 fifth-set deficit 1995: Frank Bruno wins heavyweight championship in his fourth attempt 2001: Michael Schumacher becomes winningest driver in Formula One history