The first five games of the season could have gone a bit better for the St. Helena High girls varsity basketball team.
All five were losses, and none were by a particularly close margin.
But things started to look up after that two-week stretch.
They got off the schneid at Calistoga's Gene Duffy Holiday Classic two weekends ago, picking up their first win of the year over Summerfield Waldorf, 33-19, in the first round. They dropped their final game of the tournament, a hard-fought, 38-30 loss to Technology, but got back on track a few days later with a 44-27 win over visiting Winters.
Led by junior Daphne Steele’s 21 points, including two 3-pointers, the Saints outscored the Warriors in every quarter for a convincing victory.
Second-year head coach Darol Smith, 85, expected better results to come even after his team’s rough start. This year’s squad is young and has fewer players than last season, just eight down from 10 a year ago. But, Smith figured, that means there will be no shortage of playing time and ample time for his players to learn and develop on the fly.
Making up this year’s roster are seniors Gabi Vega and Marylu Avina, juniors Zoe Long, Tina Almanza and Steele, sophomore in Andrea Tobon, and freshmen Sophia Cupp and Peyton Myers.
Cupp is currently sidelined with an injury, so the Saints beat Winters with only seven healthy players on Tuesday. It was a full team effort, with Vega adding 10 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals and a block, Long chipping in 6 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 5 steals, Avina finishing with 5 points, 4 rebounds, an assist and a steal, Tobon ending with 2 points, 3 rebounds and 3 steals, and Myers and Almanza each grabbing 4 rebounds.
The 44 points against the Warriors were also a season-high for the Saints. Smith recognized early that one of his team’s shortcomings would be putting the ball in the basket. The Saints didn’t have much trouble making shots in practice, he said, but for whatever reason they simply would not drop when it was game time.
That changed against Winters, giving credence to Smith’s theory that bounces just haven’t quite gone their way yet this year.
“We probably could have won a couple,” Smith said last week of some of his team’s earlier lopsided losses. “In one game, our best shooter went 1 for 11. But we work on it, and they’re conscious of it and want to improve on it.”
Smith said prior to their game against Winters that he’s seen steady progress from his team, but added the Saints will still face their fair share of challenges.
“We’re very young and we don’t have a lot of numbers at the varsity level,” he said.
As they progress through their nonleague schedule, Smith simply wants to see them play their best and not get discouraged no matter the result.
“Well, I just want each time we play to say after the game that we played as good as we could,” he said. “If that gives us a win, great, but I still consider it a productive game if we can play as good as we can.”
Smith is making his return to the sidelines this year after having his first season at the helm cut short late in the schedule due to a knee injury that required surgery.
“It’s better,” he said of his knee. “I’m in a walker, but it’s much better than it was last year.”
There are bright spots within the program, Smith added, like the potential of Myers, a 6-foot-2 freshman.
“You can’t teach height,” Smith quipped.
Another positive is the play of coach Jessica McCornack’s junior varsity team, which has already picked up a pair of wins.
That team consist of Kaylee Moura, Mia Wagner, Loren Maher, Gema Jimenez, Taylor Buchanan, Aribella Farrell, Sofia Rodriguez, Jessica Vega, Linnea Cupp, Lucy Cazarez and Alexa Aguila.
“They’ve responded well and they have good athletes, and I have two of the good athletes on varsity,” Smith said. “So that gives them about eight or nine good athletes for the future, and they’re always practicing hard. Jessica has done a great job. She has their respect and they’ve learned a lot. They’ve improved in the month we’ve been here immensely already.”
Most recently, the varsity squad has run into some tough times once again. The Saints dropped all three games in their own tournament, the Lady Saints Invitational, to finish sixth out of six teams this past weekend
They fell to St. Vincent, 49-31, and San Rafael, 47-18, on Thursday in round robin play before dropping a tight game against Roseland University Prep, 48-37, on Saturday.
They'll head into a two-week break from games with a 2-10 record and will look to bounce back after the holidays in league play, which begins Jan. 3.
