St. Helena High Athletic Hall of Fame: Only culture matters now for (Densberger) Levesque

For 2011 St. Helena High graduate Madelyn “Maddy” (Densberger) Levesque, her athletic journey began as a way to further connect with her elder siblings.

Levesque will be one of five inductees in the 2022 class of the St. Helena High Athletic Hall of Fame on Oct. 29 at the Native Sons Hall. Erik Zaidel (coach), Jeff King (special category), Katie Decker (2001) and Charles Bertoli (2012) will also be inducted.

Levesque starred in volleyball and basketball at St. Helena High and played four years of volleyball at Sonoma State University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing and wine business and a master’s degree in business administration.

For Levesque, the thrill of being inducted into the hall of fame is family related. She and her two older siblings, sister Meagan from the class of 2007 and brother Morgan of the class of 2009, are part of the third generation of the Densberger-Atchley family from St. Helena High.

“I feel such a strong sense of pride representing the Densberger-Atchley’s that have come before me and attended St. Helena High, some that were athletes as well,” she said.

Levesque has a resume that could perhaps cover every square mile of St. Helena. She was the Player of the Year on the All-Napa County and North Central League I South teams as a senior in both volleyball and basketball.

As a senior in volleyball, she was named to the MaxPreps.com all-state first team and started in the Junior National Tournament for a third consecutive year. She was the 2009 Academic Athlete of the Year and Redwood Empire Player of the Year.

Between volleyball and basketball, she holds 13 different school records. Levesque was a four-time All-Napa County superlative award winner in basketball and a two-time winner of such an award in volleyball.

Levesque was a three-time All-California Collegiate Athletic Association First Team selection at Sonoma State and a two-time All American. She helped the Seawolves win two CCAA championships and reach four NCAA tournaments.

“At the college level, it is a different ballgame,” Levesque said. “I stepped on the court and was immediately challenged in ways that I did not anticipate. I don’t know how much you can prepare for that moment. You realize that everyone around you was one of the best on their (high school) team and has the same competitive drive.

“I was nervous and intimidated at first, but it fueled a fire inside of me. It made me think more analytically. I looked at stats differently and how to contribute to the team. It was not your role to be the best player on the court. It was your role to be the best player in one position. It was a unique challenge I had to face.”

But she had a good support system there.

“I was lucky to have coaches I respected so deeply and that taught me so many things about volleyball and life. Our values aligned so closely,” she said. “They were recruiting girls that were high-level people that are some of my best friends. One of them ended up marrying my cousin and now I get to have her in my family.

“The strength of relationships comes from those teams. You are with people every day and earning that sweat equity. It’s 2-3 hours a day, pretty much, year-round. You form a bond that is unbreakable. I remember the wins and banners a little bit more at Sonoma maybe because I was paying more attention at that point.”

Levesque and her husband of three years, Beau, live in Inglewood, Calif. with their 6-month-old son, Ford. She works as a marketing associate manager for Compass, where she handles the west side of Los Angeles and Hawaii. Beau works as a player development assistant for the Los Angeles Clippers after a two-year stint in the same position for the Brooklyn Nets.

Levesque learned of her induction via a phone call from Jim Gamble, who is co-chairman of the St. Helena High Athletic Hall of Fame Board along with Tom Hoppe.

“I always hoped I would get into the Hall of Fame, right when I was getting out of high school,” Levesque said. “Over time, I forgot about it. I had new goals at Sonoma State and focused heavily on those. After I graduated, I focused heavily on trying to build a career outside of sports.

“It is such an incredible honor. I love St. Helena. It is where I built my entire sports career. I will admit my first reaction was that I can’t wait to tell my husband because I’m a Hall of Famer and he is not. We are a competitive family. The first person I told was him, in a joking way. He quickly reminded me that he is also a Hall of Famer. It did not hold for long. He still has a very cool job in the NBA. He gets to flaunt that a little bit, so this is my moment in the sun.”

Beau is not in a Hall of Fame on an individual basis, but was part of a Saint Mary’s College team that reached the Sweet 16 of the 2009-2010 NCAA Tournament. The Moraga school’s athletic department inducted the entire team into its Hall of Fame in February 2020.

Her family — dad Will, uncle Joe, and grandfather Roy, to name a few — has an extensive history with St. Helena High athletics. But she did not get to see it up close until her family moved to Knights Valley from Sunnyvale, Ore., near Lake Oswego, before her seventh-grade year.

Levesque’s journey to athletics, however, was well under way before reaching St. Helena.

“I remembered being a little girl and wanting to play every single sport,” she said. “I was a tomboy. I asked my mom (Elizabeth) if I could play football and she said no, but I wanted to play because Morgan was playing. I had been playing basketball since I could remember. That was a great way to connect with my siblings and the friends they were bringing around. It gave me a good outlet and a way to make strong groups of friends.”

Before moving to California, Levesque had been playing basketball year-round but also soccer and softball. She recalled forming a friendship with Shelby Zumwalt at Robert Louis Stevenson Middle School.

“We connected pretty quickly at RLS. We tried out for the volleyball team together,” she recalled. “I had never really known much about volleyball. I thought I would give it a go. I immediately fell in love with the sport. From there, I became obsessed and started playing year-round.”

By the time her family arrived in northern Napa Valley, her passion had zeroed in on volleyball and basketball. The compelling dynamic for Levesque was coming from a competitive family, but also being a shy youngster.

“I developed the strongest connections with every single team I was on. Those girls became my best friends,” Levesque said. “I loved that component and it gave the common ground I was looking for with my siblings. My personality, for better or worse, was obsessive. I loved figuring out how to be the best person on the court. With sports, you can never be perfect. There is always something you can work on. Looking back, I can’t believe I played sports year-round since I was that little. You get caught in that riptide and you don’t get out.”

Levesque was also at St. Helena during some of the best times that were significant for different reasons. The current iterations of Saints volleyball and girls basketball have hit valleys recently, but the former once had a consistent winning tradition under head coaches Donna McCornack, Ouvidio Gomes, Herschel Sandler and Benny Rabanal.

With the exception of the mid-1990s under Gomes and Frank Bozzini as co-coaches, and from 2007-2011 under Will Densberger, the girls basketball program has primarily struggled.

In 2008, the volleyball team went 19-13 and as the No. 9 seed in the CIF North Coast Section Div. IV playoffs beat No. 8 Kelseyville in four sets before losing to top seed and eventual champion Marin Catholic.

The next two seasons, the Saints ran roughshod over competition. In 2009, they went 27-6 and as the No. 6 seed beat No. 11 Kelseyville and No. 3 St. Patrick-St. Vincent at home before losing to No. 2 seed Salesian on the road. It felt better when Salesian beat Marin Catholic for the NCS Div. IV title.

The 2010 season was a crowning jewel as the Saints went 29-5, reaching the NorCal playoffs for the first time since 2003. In the NCS Div. IV playoffs as the No. 7 seed, the Saints beat No. 10 Healdsburg, No. 2 Berean Christian and No. 3 Salesian before falling to Marin Catholic in the finals. However, by virtue of reaching the section championship match, the Saints earned a spot in the NorCal tournament. St. Helena would shock the world by beating top-seeded Ripon before losing to Notre Dame-Belmont.

In basketball, from 2007-2011, the Saints amassed a 76-34 record with three NCS Div. IV playoff appearances despite not having a player to speak of that called basketball her No. 1 sport. While postseason victories eluded the Saints during those years, when they fell to St. Pat’s, Ursuline and Marin Catholic, they established a legacy in school history that will long be remembered.

In 2007-08, they went 14-14 for their first non-losing season since 1997-98.

The following two seasons brought back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time since 1995-96 and 1996-97. The 2008-09 Saints went 23-3, recording a school-record 21 wins in a row to win their first league title in school history. The Saints went 21-8 in 2009-10 and 18-9 in 2010-11.

“I had to look back on that because I didn’t realize it at the moment because I was so new to St. Helena at the time,” Levesque said. “I didn’t know what sports history was. I was focused more on building friendships with the girls on these teams. I was trying to be the best teammate to them both from a skills standpoint and being a good person. I wasn’t focused on how we had done before. I was just focused on how to be the best during those years. Looking back, we had a blast. Being on teams with Kate Wignall, Missy Particelli, Holle DePina, Jamie Marshall and Shelby Zumwalt, it was an incredible group of girls. Our team chemistry was so strong. We wanted to get better and were playing for each other. I think the success came from that.”

Rabanal was Levesque’s coach for all four seasons because he doubled as the Saints JV head coach in volleyball. Will Densberger, Maddy’s father, was her coach for all four seasons in basketball. Though there is no official research, it is believed that Levesque is the only player in Napa Valley high school sports history to amass 1,000 or more kills in volleyball and 1,000 or more points in basketball. She is the first player in school history to score 500 kills and 500 points in volleyball and basketball, respectively, in a single season.

“Going into playing for my dad, he was always a coach in some sport. If he wasn’t the coach, he was coaching from the sidelines,” Levesque quipped. “We are very alike when it comes to sports. We are very driven. We butted heads at times, but we both had the same end goal. I appreciated those moments with my dad, getting time to bond with him on that level and talking strategy. That was the biggest thing in my life at that moment. It’s a unique experience that not a lot of people get to have.”

Besides Rabanal, Levesque considers Sarah Bertoli and McCornack as her guiding lights in volleyball.

“I loved playing for Benny as well,” Levesque said. “Those were the coaches that helped drive my passion. We always had great conversations as far as what was happening on the court and what we were going to do. I was very fortunate in that he (Rabanal) showed that he had confidence in me. That gave me the confidence to try new things, as far as being a leader on the court. He gave me the confidence to do all of that.”

The idea of connecting sports to life is often viewed with significance. Seven years removed from playing competitive sports, Levesque has seen that notion manifest itself because it takes time for athletes to find a sense of purpose after their playing career.

“You hear about how everyone wants to hire athletes,” Levesque said. “In college, you hear that as you are playing. Then you get thrown into the job market, you ask what is transferable? I don’t see where being able to hit a volleyball or dribble a basketball is going to help. Now being in the workforce for seven years, I see it come through so much more.

“Culture is the biggest thing I can focus on. I don’t remember the titles that were won or the records that I broke. The list that Mr. Gamble sent me was a surprise but what I remembered was the girls and how much fun we had. That culture is important to foster and maintain and it’s the same thing in business. Cultivating that culture was something I learned in sports and it applies in my professional career. I have been fortunate to have a strong team at Compass. I just make sure that I’m showing up every day and creating a positive culture so I can make everyone else’s experience better.”

Thanks to a journey that started with her family, Levesque has a seat at the table with all-time great Saints.