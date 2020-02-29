St. Helena High Baseball Outlook: For the Saints, it's quality over quantity

He’ll be catching a more than solid pitching rotation this year, too, headlined by Nelson, who emerged as St. Helena’s top pitcher as a sophomore last spring. He logged team highs in innings pitched (83), strikeouts (86) and complete games (6) and pitched in 16 games, starting 12. He ended the year with a 6-4 record and a 2.02 earned run average.

Nelson figures to slide into the top spot on the Saints’ rotation again this year, with a steady staff behind him. Quirici said Granados will be their second starter but added that Gilson, Henry, Coltrin and Gamble are also more than capable hurlers.

“We have six guys that can go out there and pitch,” Quirici said. “That is a really good thing to have in your back pocket.”

As they’ve gotten into the swing of these early season practices, he’s also been finding other silver linings to having a small team. Fewer players means more practice reps for each. It also means the coaching staff can spend more time giving players one-on-one instruction.

“Honestly, it’s kind of nice to have this small group where everybody can get a lot of reps and swings in,” Quirici said. “It’s a luxury to have a lot of time to spend on individual things when you have a small number like this.”