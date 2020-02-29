St. Helena High Baseball Outlook: For the Saints, it's quality over quantity

As he would describe it, St. Helena varsity baseball head coach Darrell Quirici has seen “the good, the bad and the ugly” during his 13 years with the program.
But as he enters his eighth season at the helm, this year has brought something he hasn’t seen before: the smallest roster he’s ever had.
With only 10 players making up the older Saints’ squad this year, Quirici can’t remember fielding a team so small during his tenure.
“No. Never. Not on the roster at least,” he said at practice on Monday. “We’ve had times where we’ve been short due to injuries or situations like suspensions or whatever. But, no, never only had 10. I’m not sure what the answer is, or why, but both teams are down.”
Yes, even the JV team is low on numbers this season, also with a full roster of 10 players. Quirici said kids didn’t come out this year for a variety of reasons. Some chose to pursue other sports in the busy spring season. Other simply informed him they weren’t playing this year.
And yet, none of this has dampened his spirits nor outlook for this season, which St. Helena began with a 4-1 win over visiting El Molino on Wednesday night. They visited Piedmont on Saturday and will host Napa High at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
While small, the Saints make up for their lack of numbers with an abundance of returning experience and talent.
Out of the 10 players on varsity, five are returners who logged heavy innings for last year’s 14-11 playoff team, which finished 10-4 in the North Central League I. That group is made up of seniors Caleb Granados, Caleb Jeske, Jonathan Gamble and Sam Coltrin and junior Stacy Nelson.
Even senior Jackson Dena, sophomores Brent Isdahl and Jasper Henry and junior Liam Gilson all contributed at the varsity level at times last year. The one true newcomer is senior Jake Mendes, who will likely play a role on this year’s team no matter what.
“We have experience. … and we have the chance to be a very good offensive team,” Quirici said. “I think our defense is going to be just short of pretty good compared to the last couple of years, too. So I’m excited. I don’t know what it’s going to bring, but I’m excited and looking forward to it. See what we put out there. I think we’re going to have a really competitive product on the field.”
Just looking at some of the talent the Saints have returning, that’s likely a safe bet.
Starting catcher Jeske was named the Napa Valley Register’s All-County Baseball Player of the Year as a junior last season after leading the team in batting average (.487), RBIs (23), runs scored (30) stolen bases (23), on-base percentage (.592) and slugging percentage (.697). He also hit two home runs and shattered the school’s single-season hits record of 32 that had stood since 1994. He finished the year with 37 hits and recorded 13 games with multiple hits.
He’ll be catching a more than solid pitching rotation this year, too, headlined by Nelson, who emerged as St. Helena’s top pitcher as a sophomore last spring. He logged team highs in innings pitched (83), strikeouts (86) and complete games (6) and pitched in 16 games, starting 12. He ended the year with a 6-4 record and a 2.02 earned run average.
Nelson figures to slide into the top spot on the Saints’ rotation again this year, with a steady staff behind him. Quirici said Granados will be their second starter but added that Gilson, Henry, Coltrin and Gamble are also more than capable hurlers.
“We have six guys that can go out there and pitch,” Quirici said. “That is a really good thing to have in your back pocket.”
As they’ve gotten into the swing of these early season practices, he’s also been finding other silver linings to having a small team. Fewer players means more practice reps for each. It also means the coaching staff can spend more time giving players one-on-one instruction.
“Honestly, it’s kind of nice to have this small group where everybody can get a lot of reps and swings in,” Quirici said. “It’s a luxury to have a lot of time to spend on individual things when you have a small number like this.”
More changes will likely be coming in the future, specifically intersquad practices with both the JV and the varsity together. Part of that is simply out of necessity, when more bodies are needed to run team drills; assistant coach Jim Gamble was shagging balls for batting practice in the outfield on Monday while fellow assistant Hernan Granados pitched.
Once again, Quirici has found a silver lining to this situation. Like with the football program, he feels that holding joint practices will raise the level of both teams and improve overall cohesion within the program.
“They can kind of work together and see what the next level is like and give them something to aspire to,” Quirici said. “There are good things about it.”
This year’s JV team will be comprised of freshmen Emrys Davies, Thomas Herdell and Joshua Johnson, and sophomores Rehn Bothof, Alejandro Guzman, Miles Harvey, Spencer Printz, Harrison Ronayne, Orlando Segura and Zantos Segura.
Looking back to last season, Quirici sees similar possibilities with this year’s team. The Saints played inconsistently in the preseason but finished the year strong, ending up tied for second place in league with Middletown.
Quirici hopes it doesn’t take until league play for the Saints to get their feet under them this season, but figures that they’ll only improve as the year goes on.
“We’ll take what we got and we’ll give it heck,” he said. “Like I said, give me 10 tenacious guys like this that want to get the job done and I’ll take that any day. We’re ready to go out there with them and see what it brings.”
