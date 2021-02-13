St. Helena High Football: Farrell steps down after 12 full years

Brandon Farrell’s wife, Jessica, must have figured out early in their marriage that she wouldn’t see her husband much from August to November.
She saw his passion for high school football during his first four years as a head coach in their native Illinois. He and his father, who was the JV head coach and a varsity assistant, were trying to turn around a struggling program and often felt the need to be extra vocal.
“The first game she ever watched was the year we got married. My dad and I were coaching together and we got fairly heated on the sideline,” Farrell recalled Friday. “She was a little awestruck, asking people ‘Are these guys this way all the time?’ It’s small-school football. You’re right on top of the game, so when you’re a fan you see everything that happens.”
Eighteen years later, what would have been Farrell’s 13th season as St. Helena’s head coach was canceled by the Coastal Mountain Conference because of the COVID-19 pandemic. With a 91-45 overall record in 12 full seasons with the Saints, he was just nine wins from hitting triple-digits at their helm. With several key players were back from a 2019 squad that finished 9-3, chances had been good that Farrell would get that feather in his cap.
Not long after that, Farrell informed St. Helena Athletic Director Tom Hoppe that he would be stepping down as football coach.
At the end of Friday’s interview, he was asked if he’d like to add anything.
“I’ve got to thank my wife, who had pretty much given up on me being around her in the fall,” he said. “That might change a little bit. She might not like that — I don’t know.”
The new Farrell is more mellow. He wants to spend more time helping Jessica raise their daughters — including St. Helena sophomore pitcher Aribella, whose varsity softball team, coached by her father, was 2-1-1 before its 2020 season was cancelled.
A math teacher at the school and teachers union representative, Farrell felt it was time to pass the torch.
“Really, what it came down to I was not I was not fully as engaged as I probably would need to be in terms of being the head football coach, especially in the offseason,” he said. “Football is almost a 12-months-a-year commitment in terms of trying to make sure everybody’s doing the right thing, trying to get the kids to participate in sports yet have an eye on getting stronger and things like that. I just wasn’t putting in the type of time that was necessary.
“It’s been going on for a couple of years mentally for me. It just came down to not wanting to (coach) with half of a mental effort, to letting somebody else kinda put a spark into it. It really is a great place to coach. There’s support everywhere, starting with Mr. Hoppe. The school system, teachers, community and parents have been super supportive. I’ve loved every second of it. But I just wasn’t mentally putting in what I needed to put in to continue to produce the type of football teams we were used to.”
The cancellation of football season coincided with the start of spring sports practices, so Farrell has had even more time to prepare this year’s softball squad. The color tiers that gauge the spread of COVID-19 currently have the Bay Area in purple, and need to advance two levels to orange before softball can be played. Last year was Farrell’s first ever as a softball coach, but the game wasn’t foreign. He had been a baseball head coach in Illinois and once again at St. Helena from 2010 to 2012. He stepped down after the 2012 Saints won their first outright league crown in the sport since 1978 and racked up a school-record 18 wins.
Farrell has also been involved with St. Helena Little League and the Carpy Gang youth football organization. But now his middle daughter will be a freshman in the fall, and his youngest will be in the fifth grade.
St. Helena’s need for a football head coach was what brought the Farrells from the Midwest to St. Helena in 2008.
“I didn’t even know where wine was made. It just wasn’t my thing to think about,” he recalled. “We were looking for jobs in and around the Midwest and the St. Helena opening popped open on the website. I sent my information over to Mr. Hoppe and literally that afternoon he was calling. Within a month, we were committed to moving here.”
Ian MacMillan — who was looking forward to his fourth season as St. Helena JV football coach — went 21-11 as the Saints’ varsity head coach from 2004 to 2006, guiding the Saints to a NCL I South title in 2006 for their first league crown since 1978.
Dave Collinsworth took over in 2007 and resigned after a 2-8 season.
In came Farrell, whose first two teams finished fourth in league play and didn’t make the playoffs. His 2010 squad turned the corner after a 1-4 start, however, winning the league title with a 4-1 mark and making the playoffs.
The next four seasons really put St. Helena on the map. The 2011 Saints, led by junior quarterback Richard Hoppe, senior running back Charles Bertoli and senior wide receiver Peter Del Bondio, started 11-0 before dropping a 27-24 North Coast Section Division IV playoff quarterfinal heartbreaker to Healdsburg.
The 2012 season saw Hoppe throw for 2,152 yards and 26 touchdowns with just three interceptions. The Saints finished second in league at 6-1, but reached the playoff semifinals. A win there would have put them in the final against former Vine Bowl rival Justin-Siena, but they lost 32-26 to a San Marin team that went on to fall to Justin-Siena in the championship game.
They again took second in league and lost in the playoff semis in 2013, when they were led by senior running back Sebastian Segura (1,717 yards rushing, 18 TDs) and junior quarterback Jack Preston (1,240 yards, 13 TDs, four picks).
But in 2014, the Saints finished 12-2 after finally reached the section title game behind the multi-talented Preston (1,675 yards passing, 16 TDs; 1,285 yards rushing, 16 TDs). After traveling five hours to Eureka and routing St. Bernard’s in the semifinals, 37-14, they dropped a 14-7 thriller at Salesian in Richmond in the final.
Two losses to Fort Bragg, in league and in their playoff opener, marred a 9-2 season in 2015. The next three seasons saw St. Helena go a combined 16-15 overall and 8-12 in league, though the 2018 team won its playoff opener. The Saints were back on track in 2019, going 9-3 behind sophomore running back Ivan Robledo (2,132 yards rushing, 33 TDs). They routed St. Vincent de Paul 44-22 before falling 49-14 at Salesian.
Overall, Farrell’s 12 teams were a combined 51-24 in NCL I play with three titles and four second-place finishes, and 10-9 in the NCS playoffs with the runner-up finish in 2014.
“Each season is fun in its own right, even the year we decided to not do the playoffs when we could have (2017),” Farrell said. “In 2012 when we went to Salesian in the second round, Richard (Hoppe) went out in the second half and we came back and beat them with backup quarterbacks (Danny Brink and Jack Preston). That was kinda fun.
“The 2014 run to the title game will obviously live on in my memory for a long time, going up to St. Bernard’s and winning the semifinal game. Sam (Lucina) still swears that we had probably the best game we’ve ever coached against Salesian in the final. They were just one touchdown better than us. Every team has its own memories as St. Helena football players, and the coaches were there to facilitate that. As we always said, once the team took over the role of coaching themselves, you knew you had a good team. And that happened quite a few times in my time here.”
But a head coach at the same school for that many years in a row put Farrell in some elite Napa Valley company. Only Rich Cotruvo’s 19-year run at Justin-Siena and Burl Autry’s 15 straight seasons at Vintage were longer.
“First of all, we had some great players come through during my 12 seasons, and I’ve been blessed with a pretty consistent coaching staff,” Farrell said.
Defensive backs coach Matt Cia, line coach Sam Lucina, and receivers and special teams coach Will Densberger were on Farrell’s staff all 12 seasons. Cia was the defensive coordinator until MacMillan returned and Steve Vargus — Cotruvo’s defensive coordinator at Justin-Siena — came on to take over the unit in 2017.
“That’s one of the things I’m most proud of — the people that coached with me stuck around with me for more than one year, for the most part,” Farrell said. “I think that’s important for the kids, that we have coaches that want to stick around and coach the next year. I’ve had only three JV coaches — Randy Naylor, Dave Bos and Ian. That’s been a lifesaver, having consistency in that realm. That helps your football program because they become varsity football players. The consistency in the coaching was really high for a small-school program.”
Farrell will be the first to admit he was lucky to have three assistant coaches stick around for 12 years.
“Nobody’s getting paid millions of dollars to be out there, so we need it to be fun for the coaching staff to be around each other. There’s things to do, but you have to make the kids feel like it’s important to be out there, as well, and that kind of was my philosophy. Let’s make sure the kids come back, let’s make sure that the coaches come back, and let’s see where that consistency can take us.”
Asked if St. Helena’s reputation as an affluent hub of the wine industry made him think he would have a program of wimps when he first came on as head coach, Farrell said the Saints got tough by following their coaches’ orders.
“Every one of the kids put a lot of effort into what we were trying to do and I couldn’t thank them enough. They really bought into what we were trying to do and made it easy to coach,” he said.
“Coaching in the Midwest, you run into these dairy farm towns and you always had that stigma that they’re tough kids. But our kids worked pretty hard to get that toughness and to have the success that we did.”
Farrell wouldn’t rule out coaching football again, but it would probably be as an assistant.
“I feel like I have football left in me, and I don’t feel like I have to be a head coach to enjoy football,” he said. “I like the game and being part of the kids’ lives, but whoever takes over will have those decisions to make. We’ll see how it works out.”
Hoppe said Farrell’s decision took him completely by surprise.
“I was in my zero-period class and he came up to tell me and I was pretty shocked,” he said. “It took me a day or two to process the whole thing. He came into our program when it was lacking any kind of stability and he really added stability to the program. With his knowledge base and the way he saw the kids, it was a perfect fit.
“One of Brandon’s strong points was including families in the program. When Richard was in school, all the families came over to our house after the game for dinner on Friday night home games and the team had team meals all the time. It was definitely a community-bonding thing that he really helped foster. He’s a really personable guy who communicates really well. That really showed in the amount of support he got from the community, the parents, the kids and the school.”
“We’re disappointed he’s leaving the sport, but I understand. It’s a tough racket. I coached basketball for many years and it wears on you — especially football, because it’s a lot more year-round than a lot of people realize. He’s leaving on great terms and, of course, the door’s always open to him. We have some really good staff, so hopefully someone will step in. We have to advertise in-house first, and the sooner the better. “Whoever it is definitely has some big shoes to fill.”
Hoppe said the new coach’s first tasks will include ordering equipment, helping fill holes in the schedule, supervising weight training, conditioning and fundraising, and monitoring players’ grades.
“It’s a full-time job and when you do it for a number of years, it wears on you,” Hoppe said. “I don’t see guys doing it for a lifetime that much anymore.”
Lucina, a Campbell native who played and coached rugby at UC Davis, coached the St. Helena JV team his first two years but has been on the varsity staff ever since.
“Coaches who are successful don’t coach a football team, they coach a program,” Lucina said. “It’s not about a single season. It’s about doing what’s best for the entire program and having that long-term vision and making sure that all the decisions that we make are the best decisions for the program. That consistency starts with Brandon and his desire to not just have a good team but to have a good program.”
He agreed with Farrell that the staff got along too well to ever want to go their separate ways.
“We had a very friendly staff, a good group of guys to be around,” Lucina said. “No matter how good the football part is, the people part has to be good, too. Otherwise, it’s not worth spending all that time with it. Once we got things going and we started having some success and the season gets longer and longer, the offseason gets shorter and shorter, so it becomes almost a year-round thing.”
Being strong is key on the lines, and Lucina was proud to have taken over the strength and conditioning program.
“The weight room was a project Brandon really got behind at the beginning, doing all the fundraising,” Lucina said. “I think if you asked most of the teams we play, they’ll say we have the best facility around. The most important piece of equipment in the weight room is the door. Getting the kids in there to do the work, that takes some doing and has been one of the things that has led to our success.”
Is Lucina going to put his name in the head coach hat?
“Not a chance,” he said. “That’s one of the things that’s been really good, is that Brandon is willing to do a lot of the stuff that I have absolutely no desire to do. I don’t have any desire to go to meetings or all-league stuff or the parents stuff or the paperwork for the travel and gear. We can just go out and deal with the kids, which is the best part. It’s been a really good experience and I appreciate all that he’s done for, not just St. Helena football but, St. Helena athletics as a whole.”
WATCH NOW: 2020 COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYS OF THE YEAR
Catch up on Napa County's top sports stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read sports stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Members of the 1970-71 and 1971-72 Napa High boys basketball teams talk about the last year before section playoffs were introduced, from not …
Sarah Tinloy was getting ready for her 10th season as head coach of the Vintage High girls water polo program when the COVID-19 pandemic force…
Louie Giammona was selected by the New York Jets in the eighth round of the 1976 NFL Draft. After playing two seasons with the Jets, he was th…
Steve Hendrickson was a four-year varsity football standout for Napa High who also played for Cal and reached Super Bowls with the San Francis…
Fran Finch, who died in an automobile accident on Nov. 21, is remembered by her mother, Kathy Dellwardt, Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Associati…
There wasn’t a lot that Ralph Griffin knew about Chardonnay Golf Club & Vineyards before Saturday.
Napa brothers Jack and Bennett Goller will be teammates again at Colby College in Maine.