St. Helena High Football: Farrell steps down after 12 full years

“Nobody’s getting paid millions of dollars to be out there, so we need it to be fun for the coaching staff to be around each other. There’s things to do, but you have to make the kids feel like it’s important to be out there, as well, and that kind of was my philosophy. Let’s make sure the kids come back, let’s make sure that the coaches come back, and let’s see where that consistency can take us.”

Asked if St. Helena’s reputation as an affluent hub of the wine industry made him think he would have a program of wimps when he first came on as head coach, Farrell said the Saints got tough by following their coaches’ orders.

“Every one of the kids put a lot of effort into what we were trying to do and I couldn’t thank them enough. They really bought into what we were trying to do and made it easy to coach,” he said.

“Coaching in the Midwest, you run into these dairy farm towns and you always had that stigma that they’re tough kids. But our kids worked pretty hard to get that toughness and to have the success that we did.”

Farrell wouldn’t rule out coaching football again, but it would probably be as an assistant.