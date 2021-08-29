St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame: Anderson coached four sports over 20 years

Anderson made no secret of his desire to win, but having fun and preparing to win were of equal import. He added that he took the same approach to both the classroom and athletic arena.

“If you want to have fun, winning is the ultimate fun,” he said. “I love to win and hate to lose. I wanted my team to know that. It’s the same with teaching. It’s great to get good grades, but those are not the most important of those two things. What’s important is that they give 100%, improve and respect the game. In teaching, I love it when kids help other kids. If you get that to happen, it’s incredible. When I was coaching, it was all about, ‘You guys show up, play your tail off and you play. If you come in to screw around, you don’t play.’”

Anderson had the opportunity to coach both individual sports, cross country and track and field, and team sports, basketball and baseball. The concepts overlap more than people think, he noted. Baseball is centered around the individual matchup of pitcher versus batter, while track and cross country have team scoring.