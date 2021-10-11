St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame: Covey thrived on move from line to backfield

Covey’s parents, Bob and Jennine, signed him up to play sports initially and having cousins in the Wignall family became his vehicle to playing sports.

“My parents always supported me, but never pushed me to play. It was about enjoying it and having fun,” Covey said. “I always looked up to my cousin, Nick Wignall. He was two years ahead of me. He would pick me up in the morning, in the summer and during the school year when the weight room was open. His work ethic was something I admired.”

Covey’s lone sibling is his sister, 2007 St. Helena graduate Arica, whereas the Wignall family had five boys and a girl. Nick and Alex Wignall graduated from St. Helena in 2003 and 2005, respectively. The two families lived within a mile of each other. Alex played right tackle and paved the way for Covey.

“While I didn’t have brothers, they were as close as they came. It was like a built-in sports team,” Covey said. “In St. Helena in the 90’s, playing sports with my cousins was how I passed the time between doing chores on the farm and getting muddy in the river behind my parents’ house.”

Covey later grew to enjoy camaraderie with his teammates as well as growing up in St. Helena, where he appreciates his roots even more now.