St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame: DelBondio inspired by coaches, teammates

“I was not ready to go to Davis as far as the scholastic part of it,” DelBondio said of why he attended Santa Rosa. “I think it was good for me to go to JC. Physically, apart from that, I was not ready to play at Davis. But when I went to JC, they would have a recruiting system where he would bring in a lot of students from Hawaii. These kids were big and strong. Coming from a small school, we didn’t do any training as they do now. I was behind the eight ball in a big way, but I caught up fast. They were great guys to get to know. They invited you in. Then I caught up both physically and scholastically. I sometimes wished that was a four-year school.”