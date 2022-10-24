St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame: Saints coaches helped King become great QB of mushing teams

Jeff King competed in football, wrestling, and track and field for St. Helena High, even going on to start at quarterback for Shasta College as a freshman.

The 1974 SHHS graduate said being a three-sport athlete in high school helped with his competitive drive as an adult, even as a world-famous musher.

King, an Alaska resident since 1976, will be inducted into the St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame on Oct. 29 at the Native Sons Hall in St. Helena in the distinguished service category. Katie Decker (2001), Madelyn Densberger Levesque (2011) and Charles Bertoli will be inducted as athletes while Erik Zaidel will enter as a coach.

King, 66, believes his high school coaches — Charley Toogood in football, Pat Delger in wrestling, and Herb Burquez in track and field — paved the way for him on a highly successful journey in life. Toogood was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017.

“Hard work is the first thing that comes to mind that I learned from them,” King said. “Work hard, train hard, train like you expect to play, have fun, and play with good sportsmanship. I had some great teachers that were not involved in athletics, but the most memorable relationships with adults were with Charley, Pat and Herb. It’s cliché, but it’s true that hard work and persistence pay off. All three of them helped me become the persistent person I am today.”

King has 17 major mushing victories. He won the Kuskokwim 300 nine times (1991, 1992, 1993, 1997, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2006, 2013), the Iditarod four times (1993, 1996, 1998, 2006), the Copper Basin 300 twice (1995, 2010), and the Yukon Quest (1989) and Tustumena 200 (2000) once each. He is also in the Shasta County and Iditarod halls of fame. He fell in love with Alaska and dog sled racing after going there for a job in 1975 and moved there the next year.

By his own admission, King’s high school athletic achievements were modest. Nonetheless, he led the team in all-purpose yardage (861) in 1972 with 379 passing and 482 rushing. He passed for 370 yards as a senior in 1973.

“It would be a real stretch for me to brag about any individual honors while at St Helena High School for sports,” King quipped. “My individual high school medals have been used as Christmas ornaments for my children’s families, and bling for my grandkids.”

King also played basketball as a freshman for head coach Gordon Anderson, a SHHS inductee in 2021. He wrestled at 138 pounds. In track, he was a hurdler and pole vaulter and ran a leg in the mile relay.

His family moved to the Napa Valley when he was in eighth grade from Terra Linda. His parents purchased a property in the hills between Oakville and Sonoma.

“I’m very flattered to go into the Hall of Fame and it has brought back a flood of memories that revolve around how living in St. Helena and going to St. Helena High School impacted my entire life,” King said. “Having the opportunity to excel in a small school in a community that is surrounded by agriculture was tremendous. It was very different from how my life would have been if I’d stayed in Marin County.”

King lives in Denali, Alaska. He has been divorced since 2015 and has three daughters (Cali 38; Tessa 36, Ellen 32). King also has six grandchildren, including one on the way.

His accomplishments are not limited to mushing victories, as he has long since established a community-oriented mentality.

King, who competed in his 30th Iditarod earlier this year, has received the prestigious Leonhard Seppala humanitarian award four times for the exemplary care of his dogs as seen by his peers and race veterinarians. For 10 years, he carried a Make-A-Wish child in his sled during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod and continues to be friends with some of them and/or their families to this day. For several years, King was the fire chief of a local volunteer fire department in Denali.

“I ended up having the talent to excel in a small school,” King said. “I’m confident that I never would have been in the Hall of Fame if I had been in L.A. County or something. But I have been spending a lot of time thinking of how the people of St. Helena were special. I have a lot of connections from both St. Helena and throughout the Napa Valley here in Alaska.

“Charley Toogood was very impactful in my life. I remember him taking me pheasant hunting in Nebraska on Christmas vacation. I felt like a surrogate son. My years in St. Helena were very influential in giving me the confidence and the networking to end up where I am. I’ve become closer with friends from my high school years. It’s been pleasant to have the opportunity to look forward to getting together with everybody this weekend.”

King vividly recalled a moment involving Toogood when St. Helena lost a football game to Clear Lake High in Lakeport. He recalled teammates being harassed on the way to the locker room before Toogood, a four-year defensive tackle in the NFL for the Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Cardinals, took care of business.

“There were a few swings taken and Charley showed up out of nowhere,” King said. “For being such a big guy, I don’t know how he snuck up on them. He tackled three or four of these Clear Lake players. He took them right to the ground and made them look pretty small.”

King’s memories of mushing began in the winter of 1974-75 and made him want to spend winters there. It was at that point when he put his passion for competitive team sports aside.

“I wanted to live out a childhood dream of living in the woods by myself, being self-sufficient, hunting, trapping, traveling, and being independent in a very rural environment,” he explained. “I managed to pull that off. My first couple of years of mushing were not competitive. I’m not sure I even knew there were sled dog races. My knowledge of mushing and dog teams was to use them for transportation for hauling wood and hunting. That’s what I did for the first two years.

“I also used my dog team to support the climbing conditions on Mount McKinley. Our dogs were used to going as high as we could for mountain climbers in wild times. Once I established a team and started to excel with those dogs, I wanted to share my team with people who had similar interests. It’s kind of like how people who like old cars go to car shows. If you like chess you join the chess club. If you like dog mushing, you go to sled dog races. It was an opportunity to be with other people who had similar interests and the same vocabulary. My first sled dog race was very memorable.”

King said that had he not gone into dog mushing, he would have pursued a coaching career in football or wrestling.

“I had a passion for team sports, but I wasn’t talented enough to go beyond St. Helena High School,” he said. “I really thought I would end up being a coach because I didn’t have to compete for any more than what I had accomplished.”

King, however, surmised that leading dog mushing teams involved a significant level of leadership, coaching and delegating.

“You have people to help you and have good ideas about policy, timing, personnel and feeding,” he explained. “I’m in the process of ordering dog food for this winter that will be coming all the way from Michigan. For years, I got food all the way from Norway because I had a process of preparing food for anything I could find. It’s not something you get into haphazardly when you consider it as a career. Almost everyone that ends up doing it seriously ends up working for someone who is doing it. The best way to get interested is to go out. Most people are not interested in putting in the amount of time and effort that is needed.”

King has taken time to reflect on his mushing experiences by writing a book, “Cool Hands, Warm Heart: Alaskan Adventures of an Iditarod Champion.” He has also co-authored “Zig: The Princess Warrior,” a children’s book.

“Sharing my stories both orally and written continues to be a rewarding adventure,” he said. “I’m in the process of writing a second book about my adventures on the trail.”

He said he still has family and close friends in St. Helena.

“I’ve made it back more now in the last few years. I go back at least once a year. Several of my St. Helena friends also come to Alaska to visit me,” he said. “There was a period when my kids were small and I was raising a family that I didn't go for a few years. There was probably a decade or two where I lost track as I immersed myself in my mushing career.”

The St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame’s ninth induction ceremony will follow a cocktail hour beginning at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m.

Cost is $70 per person. Make check payable to “SHHS Hall of Fame” and send to P.O. Box 670, St. Helena, CA 94574. Include your name, telephone number, email address and the names of everyone attending in your reservation. Tables for eight are available and recommended.

