St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame: Sports helped Malone face life challenges

When 1999 St. Helena High graduate Bridget Maloney married John Malone and her last name lost just one letter, it seemed almost out of respect for a name she had worked so hard to put in the Saints’ record books.
“It’s so confusing,” Malone quipped. “Everyone says it must have been so easy to get rid of only one letter. For a while, I would write my name and I would have this squiggle where it would start and stop.”
The adjective that best describes Malone begins with the same letter — motivated. Whether the sport was volleyball, basketball, or track and field, she had an insatiable drive to succeed. Not even an ACL tear in her knee while playing club volleyball got in the way of her success.
Malone is one of five members of the 2021 class of the St. Helena High Athletic Hall of Fame who will be inducted in a ceremony Oct. 23 at the Native Sons Hall in St. Helena. Bret Del Bondio (1976) and Robert Covey (2005) will also be enshrined as athletes. Gordon Anderson will be inducted as a coach, while Artie Carr will enter in the distinguished service category. The 2020 ceremony was cancelled because of COVID-19.
“I was honored, humbled, and had to pause because it seems like such a long time ago,” Malone said of her induction. “It made me reflect on that time in my life, which was such a great one. It’s humbling to be included with so many awesome athletes.”
With the exception of a three-year stint of living in Montana, Malone has lived in Portland, Oregon since graduating from St. Helena. She graduated from the University of Portland with a degree in early childhood development and worked for Nike for 10 years. She is now a stay-at-home mother for Madison, 5, and Lucas, 3.
In volleyball, Malone was a three-year varsity player as an outside hitter. In basketball, she opted not to play as a senior after two varsity seasons as a forward. In track and field, she competed in the 4x100 relay, shot put, discus and triple jump.
Malone remains in the volleyball record books. On the career levels, her 820 total kills and 9.2 kills per match each rank fourth in school history, her 600 digs rank sixth in school history, and her 115 solo blocks rank eighth in school history. She also served 62 aces.
At the single-season level, in 1997 as a junior, Malone compiled 347 digs (second in school history), 439 kills (third), 10.2 digs per match (fourth), 12.9 kills per match (sixth), 29 service aces, and 31 solo blocks. In 1998 as a senior, she tallied 364 kills (eighth in school history), 12.5 kills per match (eighth), 33 service aces, 21 solo blocks, 192 digs and 7.1 digs per match. In basketball, Malone scored 367 points, averaging 9.2 per contest.
As a junior, Malone was First Team All-Superior California Athletic League and received All-SCAL honorable mention in basketball. She was also First Team All-Napa County in volleyball and co-Most Improved Player on the All-County team in basketball with Napa’s Michelle Lewis. As a senior, she was named the SCAL Co-Most Valuable Player with Justin-Siena’s Vanessa Gilliam and Dixon’s Rebecca Wallis. In 1997, she was voted by teammates and coaches as Most Improved in track and field.
Malone was also the recipient of the Jim Ryan Award, an accolade that acknowledges a student’s success in athletics and academics and how community-oriented they are. Ryan was Malone’s grandfather, though she never met him.
Her athletic journey took a detour while she was playing outside hitter for the Napa Valley Volleyball Club in Los Angeles. Two opposing blockers went under the net, and Malone landed awkwardly on one of them.
“I really hadn’t ever been injured before, besides minor ankle rolls and jammed fingers, (but) I knew something was wrong,” Malone recalled. “A trainer at the tournament checked it out and said it was a sprain. I hobbled around on it for a while in denial, but by the next morning it was too much and I knew it was more than a sprain. I flew home and it was confirmed that I tore my ACL, MCL and meniscus and fractured my femur and fibula.”
Malone treated rehabilitation like a full-time job, whether she was in physical therapy or at the gym. Though rehab can involve drudgery, Malone discovered some hidden pluses.
“I loved my physical therapists and had friends and coaches who worked out with me,” she said. “I was motivated to get back for my senior year and I did. It was worth it. It was a fun year and I’m so thankful I was able to be a part of it. I made it through the season without an injury but unfortunately re-injured it at an open gym in the spring of 1999, which resulted in my first surgery.”
Malone links the perseverance she needed to succeed in sports with traits that have carried her through adult life. She said there are days of both victory and defeat in life, as well.
“Some things end well and some things don’t end well,” she said. “You pick yourself back up and re-evaluate. That’s what I got from playing sports. I’m competitive more so with myself in striving to do better and then self-reflect and renavigate where I’m going in life. I learned how to work with different people, everyone has a different skill set. I think it’s an art to work with different personalities. When I worked at Nike, there were so many people and everyone was different with their work style. In sports, there are different kids with different motivators and personalities.”
Though volleyball is Malone’s primary love, she enjoyed playing a sport in every season.
“I loved it because one season began and one ended,” Malone said. “I loved volleyball the most but some of it was being on a team and honing skills, which are similar for each sport. It kept me busy, which I liked. I hadn’t thought about running track but part of it was, ‘If I’m not playing a different sport, I can keep my body active.’ With track, as individual as it is, I did team-oriented events. But it really is something that feels like a team sport.
"Even the events you are not participating in, you are cheering your teammates on and trying to push each other. Even though it’s different from basketball and volleyball, you get to stay in shape and be part of a team. I got to play with a lot of people that I either didn’t know very well or played a sport with before.”
When Malone played for the Saints, they played in the SCAL. The league featured St. Patrick-St. Vincent of Vallejo and bigger schools such as Dixon and Vanden — whereas today, the Saints are in the North Central League I, which is more competitively equitable.
Postseason games were often against larger schools from the Central Valley and Sacramento area schools. Malone had the opportunity to play for three SJS Div. IV playoff teams in volleyball and notch three playoff wins. In basketball, she played for two playoff teams and had one postseason victory. The 1996-1997 team established a school record for 23 wins in a season, a mark the 2008-2009 team tied.
“I knew they were bigger schools, but I never thought much about that specifically,” she said. “But I remember the excitement of knowing we were against some really tough competitors. That was our motivation, to keep grinding and be strategic to beat people who were better than us. We could never back off.”
Malone’s earliest memories of playing sports came as a result of being in an athletically inclined family along her brothers Ryan and Peter, graduates of St. Helena High in 1998 and 2003, respectively.
“I played some sports early on, like soccer, but my earliest memories of starting to play sports were at RLS,” she said of Robert Louis Stevenson Middle School, “where I played volleyball and basketball. That was when I fell in love with team aspects and competition along with pushing myself to see what I was capable of, so by the time I got to high school I was into it.”
Malone considers practices and games to be a small part of her athletic experiences.
“We helped each other keep our grades up,” Malone said. “We would get together for team dinners. We would go watch college teams play volleyball. We’d go watch beach volleyball in Santa Cruz. It turns into your life. It’s not just going to practice and play games and see you later. You form such a close relationship. When life happened, those were the people we turned to when crummy things happened.”
Malone considers her immediate family to be her guiding light, led by her parents, Jim and Susan, along with her grandparents and brothers. Malone is even further removed from St. Helena because her parents have relocated to Portland. St. Helena, however, remains central in Malone’s heart.
“You just don’t know what you’ve got when you’re in the middle of it,” Malone said. “Now that I’m raising my little ones I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh we were so lucky.’ It was a small town. It was safe. You had people all around in walking distance. We had great family friends.
"I remember being on the streets, riding our bikes, playing, running around, going to the park. You can’t do that everywhere, especially now. Even now, I don’t get to go back as much because my parents have moved up here as did one of my brothers. When I go home it amazes me that I can’t walk down the street without running into people that I know.”