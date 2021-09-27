St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame: Sports helped Malone face life challenges

Malone links the perseverance she needed to succeed in sports with traits that have carried her through adult life. She said there are days of both victory and defeat in life, as well.

“Some things end well and some things don’t end well,” she said. “You pick yourself back up and re-evaluate. That’s what I got from playing sports. I’m competitive more so with myself in striving to do better and then self-reflect and renavigate where I’m going in life. I learned how to work with different people, everyone has a different skill set. I think it’s an art to work with different personalities. When I worked at Nike, there were so many people and everyone was different with their work style. In sports, there are different kids with different motivators and personalities.”

Though volleyball is Malone’s primary love, she enjoyed playing a sport in every season.

“I loved it because one season began and one ended,” Malone said. “I loved volleyball the most but some of it was being on a team and honing skills, which are similar for each sport. It kept me busy, which I liked. I hadn’t thought about running track but part of it was, ‘If I’m not playing a different sport, I can keep my body active.’ With track, as individual as it is, I did team-oriented events. But it really is something that feels like a team sport.