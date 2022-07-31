St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame: Two-sport stars, coach, musher go in Oct. 29

The St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame will induct its five-member 2022 class on Oct. 29 at Native Sons Hall in St. Helena. A cocktail hour is scheduled at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6:30 p.m. followed by the induction ceremony.

The new inductees are Erik Zaidel (coach honoree, 1976-81), Jeff King (special category, Class of 1974), Katie Decker (Class of 2001), Madelyn “Maddy” Densberger Levesque (Class of 2011) and Charles Bertoli (Class of 2012).

Cost is $70 per person. Checks can be made payable to “SHHS Hall of Fame” and sent to P.O. Box 670, St. Helena, CA 94574, with name, telephone number, email address, and the names of all who are on the reservation. Tables of 8 are available and recommended.

For more information, contact Lisa Slattery at lisa@windybayllc.com or 707-968-5860, or Tom Hoppe at tomhoppe@comcast.net or 707-815-5535.

Here are the major accomplishments of each inductee:

Zaidel tops in winning percentage

Zaidel — who is to be introduced by 1981 graduate Cam Clark — coached St. Helena High boys basketball teams for five seasons. His 1976-77 junior varsity squad had a forgettable 4-17 record. But the next season, his JV boys finished 15-5 overall and first in the league at 9-1.

His first varsity team, in 1978-79, had seven sophomores and went 10-12. The next season, the Saints finished 20-4 overall, won the North Central League South title with a 10-0 mark, and were the North Coast Section Class A champions. His 1980-81 squad was 21-5 overall, shared the North Central League I title with Cloverdale and Fort Bragg, and repeated as NCS Class A champions.

Zaidel’s varsity teams won 71% of their games, going 51-21 overall, giving him the highest winning percentage in school history.

He had previously coached the JV and assisted with the varsity at Salesian-Richmond from 1971-73 under Russ Critchfield, who went on to compile a 71-41 record over four seasons at Vintage from 1994-98.

At Richmond’s Ells High, which closed in 1985, Zaidel coached backs for the sophomore football team in 1973, coached a 1974 JV baseball team that included 18-year major leaguer and 1985 National League Most Valuable Player Willie McGee, and was a varsity boys basketball assistant from 1973-76 under Dennis Abel.

Zaidel was the Napa Valley College men’s basketball head coach from 1981-84, varsity boys basketball head coach at El Cerrito High from 1984-86, varsity boys basketball head coach at Vintage from 1986-1991 and 2005-06, and Vintage athletic director from 2005-07.

King a QB at Butte before his dog days

King is world famous for winning the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in 1993, 1996, 1998 and 2006 and continues to compete in the 938-mile Alaskan trek from Anchorage to Nome. He and his dogs also won the Yukon Quest in 1989, the Kuskokwim 300 nine times between 1991 and 2013, the Copper Basin 300 in 1995 and 2010, and the Tustumena 200 in 2000.

An Alaska resident since 1975, King was inducted into the Iditarod Hall of Fame in 1999 and started his 30th Iditarod this year. In 2005, his “Idita-Rider” was a child sponsored by the Make-A-Wish Foundation. He is the author of a book titled “Cold Hands, Warm Heart: Alaskan Adventures of an Iditarod Champion,” and has co-authored a children’s book, “Zig: The Princess Warrior.”

He competed in football, wrestling, and track and field all four of his years at St. Helena High, starting at quarterback and defensive back his last two football seasons. He started at quarterback for Shasta Junior College as a freshman before falling in love with Alaska and dogsled racing.

Decker both a setter and a slugger

starred in volleyball and softball, playing on the JV squads as a freshman before playing three varsity seasons in each sport. She finished with a school record 2,541 career assists and the second-most all-time per match at 28.9, as well as 25 kills, 37 service aces, and 5 solo blocks.

As a sophomore setter for the 1998 volleyball team, she recorded the sixth-most assists with 821, with her 28.3 assists per match ranking fifth all-time. Her 58 assists against Justin-Siena on Oct. 27 that year ranked her second in school history, and her 51 assists against Vintage on Sept. 21 were sixth all-time; she also had 4 kills, 18 saves and 4 solo blocks against the Crushers. In softball that spring, she batted .370 with 2 doubles, a .407 slugging clip, 14 RBI, and 12 runs scored.

As a junior in the fall of 1999, her 896 assists ranked No. 2 in school history and 29.4 assists per match ranked No. 3. She broke the school record for a match with 61 assists against Justin-Siena on Oct. 26, 1999, and her 57 assists against Calaveras on Nov. 9 ranked No. 3 all-time. In softball as a junior, Decker hit .396 with 3 doubles, a triple, a .445 slugging average, 17 RBI, and 18 runs scored.

In 2000, the senior had the fifth-most assists in school history, 834, and third-most per match, 29.4. She also had 18 kills and 14 service aces. In softball, she batted .405 with 26 hits, the fourth-most ever by a Saint in a season. She also tied LeeAnne Crowe’s 1985 school record with 9 doubles, added a triple and a .521 slugging clip, had 17 RBI, and scored 22 runs, fifth-most in school history.

Densberger piled up records on courts

Densberger played JV volleyball as a freshman and sophomore before setting numerous school records in two varsity seasons, and rewrote the record book in four varsity seasons of basketball.

In volleyball as a junior, she ranked fourth in SHHS history with 429 kills for the season (13.8 per match), 97 service aces (2.6 per match) and 13 service aces against Cloverdale on Oct. 8, 2009. She ranked seventh all-time with 28 kills against Cloverdale on Oct. 28, and 305 season digs for the season (9.2 per match). Her 22 digs against Salesian on Nov. 8 ranked eighth all-time.

Volleyball school records fell during her senior season — 541 kills for the season, 15.9 kills per match, 35 kills against Anderson Valley on Nov. 25, 2010, and 31 digs against Ursuline on Sept. 7, 2010. Her 106 service aces that season ranked second most behind Kelly Urbanik’s 107. She also had the second-most kills all-time with 33 against Salesian on Nov. 18. Her 330 digs were the third-most in school history, while her 27 kills against Berean Christian on Nov. 13 were eighth all-time, and her 21 digs against Ripon on Nov. 25 were the 11th most all-time.

As a junior in basketball, Densberger’s 203 field goals made were a school record until she broke it as a senior with 210. She ranked third all-time with 31 points against Willits on Jan. 8, 2010, 484 season points, and eight games of 20 or more points, and her 16.7-point average ranked No. 6 at SHHS.

During her senior season, along with the field goal record, she tied the record of 495 points in a season set by Krissy Harris 14 years before, and broke a school standard with 12 games of 20 or more points in season.

Her 31-point game against Fort Bragg on Jan. 14, 2011 was the third best in school history, her 30 against Upper Lake on Feb. 1 ranked fifth, and her 29 against Fort Bragg on Dec. 2, 2010 and St. Vincent de Paul on Feb. 11, 2011 each ranked her No. 6 all-time.

She also had a third-best scoring average ever with 19.0 points, and ranked eighth all-time with 22 made 3-pointers for a season.

For her volleyball career, she posted school records with 1,007 kills, 14.6 kills per match, 200 service aces, and 9.8 digs per match. Her 2.9 service aces per match rank behind only Missy Particelli’s 3.0, while her 688 digs are No. 4 all-time.

In her basketball career, she has school records with 635 field goals made, 206 free throws made, 1,568 points scored, and 25 games of 20 or more points. Her 75 made 3-pointers are second all-time, and her 14.4 points per game rank No. 3.

In 2011, she was the 2011 Napa County Volleyball Player of the Year and North Central League I South Player of the Year, made the MaxPreps All-State First Team, and started or played in the Junior National Tournament for the third straight year.

After the 2010-11 basketball season, she was named Napa County Player of the Year and NCL I South Player of the Year. The Press-Democrat honored her as an Academic Athlete of the Year and 2009 Redwood Empire Player of the Year. She made the all-league first team in basketball all four years and was the league’s volleyball Player of the Year as a junior and senior.

She’s the first SHHS athlete to score 500 points in a season and 1,500 in a career in basketball, and first to score 500 points and 500 kills in the same school year.

Densberger was also named 2010-11 Napa County Female Co-Athlete of the Year with Justin-Siena’s Hailey Breakwell.

She went on to earn NCAA Division II All-American honors twice in volleyball at Sonoma State, where she became only the second player in program history to record at least 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs in a career. The Seawolves won two CCAA titles and went to the NCAA Championships all four years with Densberger.

Bertoli an offensive power in 2 sports

Bertoli was the 2011 Napa County Football Player of the Year, North Central League I Offensive Player of the Year, Redwood Empire Offensive Player of the Year, and a National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame Scholar-Athlete Award recipient. That year, he was tied for the second-most touchdowns ever by a Saint in a game with six and was fourth all-time with 36 points, both against Fort Bragg. He also had the fourth-most rushing touchdowns in a game three times with four, against St. Vincent de Paul, Kelseyville and Arcata.

His 87-yard rush from scrimmage was fifth-best in school history and is now No. 6.

His 37 total touchdowns, 224 total points and 29 rushing TDs were school records at the time, but is now second all-time for the latter two. His 1,214 yards rushing that season were fourth-best at the time and are now No. 7. His 1,994 all-purpose yards ranked fourth at the time and now are at No. 8.

Also in 2011, Bertoli helped the Saints get a playoff win for the first time in 34 years.

As a junior, he ranked No. 5 at the time with 1,167 rushing yards, 17 touchdowns and 17 rushing TDs, and was the league’s Offensive MVP.

In baseball, Bertoli hit .309 (17 for 55) with 2 home runs, 15 RBI, 10 runs scored, and 19 stolen bases as a sophomore. As a junior, he hit .375 (21 for 56) with one homer, 17 RBI and 23 runs scored for the NCL I South co-champions.

As a senior, he hit .403 (25 for 62) with 17 RBI, 21 runs scored, and 18 stolen bases. The center fielder’s .956 fielding clip also helped the Saints win the NCL I title.

For 2010 and 2011 combined, his 53 stolen bases rank second in school history, his 49 RBI are fifth, his 54 runs scored are sixth, and his 63 hits are seventh. He made the All-NCL I First Team and All-Napa County all three varsity baseball seasons.

Bertoli went on to play football for Boise State, where he earned Academic All-MWC West honors in 2013 and a Mountain West Conference Scholar-Athlete Award in 2014.