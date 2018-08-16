ST. HELENA – After the turmoil of last season, the St. Helena High football program is hoping for a return to normalcy.
When the Nuns Fire inched nerve-wrackingly close to the Napa Valley town last October, the Saints lost two weeks of practice and had a game against Winters canceled. St. Helena lost its final four games of the season after the fires and finished with a record of 3-5.
The Saints finished in a tie for sixth place in the North Central League I with Cloverdale at 2-5 and did not apply for an at-large berth in the CIF North Coast Section playoffs.
“Last season just kind of lost its focus and for good reason,” St. Helena head coach Brandon Farrell said. “Any time that happens for kids, it is really difficult to get them back on track – and that’s if it is something normal. But if it is something as abnormal as the fires, it is really hard to get them back into it. We played two of the top teams in our league the first two games back and it was hard to recover. That is behind us now, and we learned a lot of lessons as a coaching staff.”
A strong point of emphasis this year has been building team chemistry regardless of grade level. A players’ group chat was created early in the off-season and has been a driving force for much of the team’s bonding success early this year. Upperclassmen are out in force, hoping to make this year something new.
Offensive linemen Frank Lenney, Gannon Wilson and linebacker Lukas Pakter are leading the charge so far this season.
“The last two years, I have felt towards the end of the season the seniors were done with the sport,” Lenney said. “They weren’t having fun anymore, and I don’t want that to be the case for us. I want us to leave a legacy here and I don’t want football to end just yet.”
There will be many fresh faces on the field this season for St. Helena, but one constant will be the continued leadership of Farrell and his all-star staff.
“It is a new team this year. New team and new leadership,” said Farrell, who begins his 11th season at the helm. “We are excited for the possibilities with these guys.”
Returning to the coaching staff are defensive coordinator Steve Vargus and ex-American Canyon head coach Ian MacMillan. Vargus was a staple of the Justin-Siena sidelines over the years under former Braves head coach Rich Cotruvo, and followed Cotruvo to Terra Linda three years ago. But this will be his second year on the St. Helena staff. MacMillan will once again head the junior varsity squad and will be a varsity assistant. The JV finished undefeated last season, bringing promise for the future of the Saints program.
“Last year, there was a whole lot of distractions and in my whole career as a high school football coach, I have never had to deal with anything like that before,” Vargus said. “It is tough to coach kids through just normal adversity. These kids have a lot of positive energy and I am very optimistic that we are going to play hard.”
The changes in mentality are quickly coming along for the Saints. During a water break at a recent practice, some players walked back to the practice field after getting a drink. That was picked up on and the returning players reminded the newcomers about the expectations of the team this year. The remainder of the practice was full speed, with laughter and focus from all levels.
“I think we started off pretty early with some bonding,” senior Eric Martinez said. “We are just working hard as a team. We have been making sure that all grades have mingled.”
One of the key new faces will be sophomore quarterback Daniel Martinez, who will make his debut this season.
“We should have a solid group of five on the line to protect our young quarterback,” Lenney said. “I am really excited to see how he does this season.”
Martinez was a middle linebacker and strong safety all of last season on JV squad. He is still raw at the position, but should be able to make plays with his athleticism.
“We are looking forward to watching Daniel grow,” Farrell said. “He has been working really hard and we have a lot of pieces that, when they fit together, could be really dangerous.”
Cody DiTomaso and Luis Robledo will man the backfield and could be a main force for the offense. DiTomaso has been a star on the St. Helena track and field team over the past two years and should be one of the fastest players in the league. The junior tailback was the main engine behind the JV last season.
“This year, the attitude in the program is we just want to be competitive, and if we do that we feel we can get to the playoffs,” Vargus said. “If we get there, who knows what could happen? I am looking forward to the challenge of this season.”
On defense, Ryland Campos, Diesel Chappellet, Rowan Knight, Lenney and Wilson will receive the bulk of the playing time. Vargus has some new young weapons in his linebacking corps, as George Cutting, Caleb Granados, DiTomaso and Martinez will man the unit. Like Martinez, Cutting is a sophomore and is expected to perform early in his high school career.
“We aren’t small, but we also aren’t huge. We will be right there with our size, but we are going to look like a small high school football team,” Farrell said. “We have a few kids with size and some who can run.”
Overall, the Saints have a young squad with some senior leadership hoping to steer the program into a positive direction. After St. Helena lost its final four games of last season, this year’s opener on Saturday night will be a chance for this new group to prove its worth.
“I feel like that first game against Arcata is going to be a huge game for us,” Wilson said. “We have never played them before and we don’t really know what to expect yet.”
The Tigers, despite having a four-hour drive from Humboldt County, should be a solid test for the young Saints. They played two of St. Helena’s league opponents in the NCS Division 5 playoffs last year, defeating Fort Bragg 21-0 and losing to Clear Lake 34-29.
“We have never played Arcata before, but I think winning the first game will have a huge impact on the rest of the season,” Lenney said. “The quicker we can win a game, the better off we will be for the rest of the year.”
The NCL I continues to be one of the more old-fashioned leagues in the state. While many teams transition to flashy spread offenses, the seven NCL I teams keep the old-school tradition of ground-and-pound offenses alive.
“You got to beat Kelseyville and Middletown, but I feel there are a few teams that have an opportunity to do so,” Farrell said. “Whether we are one of those teams again remains to be seen, but I think we are trending in the right direction.”
Last season, Middletown regained the crown. The perennial Division 5 power outlasted Kelseyville before getting bounced by St. Patrick-St. Vincent in the NCS Division V title game. The Bruins were forced up to Division 4, while former East Bay power Salesian falls back into Division 5 after a rough few years.
“I like our schedule because we have that open bye a week before league starts. It has been a while since we have had that luxury,” Farrell said. “That is such an important game to open with against Kelseyville. They are probably, along with Middletown, the favorites for the league.”
Most of the league’s teams lost their starting quarterbacks from last season, with Kelseyville projected to be the only school with a returning signal caller, so St. Helena has a strong chance to improve on its 2017 results and start moving up the standings.
A heavy hitter looks to rejuvenate St. Vincent de Paul, however. Former Casa Grande head coach Trent Herzog has taken the helm of the struggling Mustangs program. Under Herzog’s leadership, the Gauchos of Petaluma were one of the top public school football teams in the North Bay over the past decade.
Meanwhile, some opponents have been circled by the Saints.
“I want to beat Middletown this year,” Wilson said. “We lost to them at our homecoming game last season and I want to get them back. I was injured on the first play of defense in that game. I had a third-degree ankle strain, but I played through it.”
Kelseyville and Middletown are the projected preseason favorites this season in the NCL. But with most schools dealing with declining football participation, depth can become an issue for any level of team.
“In the Marin (County Athletic) League, all the schools run the spread and there isn’t much power football over there. I haven’t defended a wing-T offense in a long time,” Vargus said. “That is the big difference between here and there. The bye week is going to be huge for us to prepare for Kelseyville.”
A wrench has already been thrown into the league this year, as the Mendocino Complex wildfires have swarmed Mendocino and Lake counties this summer. With the air quality being unhealthful, the Kelseyville, Clear Lake, Middletown and Lower Lake teams had to limit practice time.
JV builds on a resurgence
The St. Helena JV program had a resurgence in 2017, with the youngsters ending the year undefeated at 7-0-1. That jolt of winning could help the varsity rush out of the gates fast this season.
MacMillan has been one of the many keys in the quick turnaround for the JV team.
“Last year, our varsity weren’t really a team, we were separated by grade,” Martinez said. “We would look down at JV and they were having so much fun as a team. They were always great, great friends, and we feel if we can do that it will make us so much better.”
Slowly, the Saints are gaining steam, with tiny goals leading to rewards that motivate the young athletes. Vargus has continued his tradition of bringing doughnuts for the team whenever the team achieves a shutout.
“I feel like this year we are more motivated,” Wilson said. “I was talking with Coach Vargus about setting small goals for the team, like ‘How many times can we get into the red zone,’ or ‘How many times can we hold the other team to zero first downs in a quarter?’ The goal would be increasing these goals throughout the season.”
This year has the potential to be the first step in a positive direction for the Saints, with a winnable preseason ahead of them.
“This season we are trying to build quickly. If we are able to do that I believe we will be successful.” Farrell said. “If we get confused or stall and have injuries, we are young enough to get into a funk. We are very impressionable, and if we get out on a strong start, we should have a solid year. I have a lot of faith in our coaching staff.”