ST. HELENA — Down, but never out: That’s how St. Helena football felt throughout its season-opener against Arcata on Saturday night.
The host Saints faced multiple deficits to the visiting Tigers but answered the call each time.
A key third-down conversion here, a fumble recovery there, and timely scoring when it mattered — the Saints simply got it done.
St. Helena rallied to a 26-20 victory on Saturday night at St. Helena High School to start its 2018 football season off on a positive note. The Saints scored twice in the second half and locked in on defense to limit the Tigers from Arcata, who at times looked faster and stronger than the young Saints.
But it was St. Helena that left the field with a 1-0 record.
“Awesome. Awesome, awesome, awesome,” said St. Helena head coach Brandon Farrell about the 1-0 start.
Farrell and the Saints leaned heavily on sophomore quarterback Daniel Martinez, who made not only his first varsity start, but first start at quarterback as well. He threw only six times, completing three passes for 26 yards, but made arguably the biggest play of the game.
With Arcata leading 14-7 midway through the second quarter, the Saints regained possession at their own 35-yard line with 6:37 left until the half, and proceeded to march right into Arcata’s red zone. With three seconds left on the clock, Martinez scrambled away from defenders and dangerously lobbed a pass to Luis Robledo in the end zone. Robledo caught it and St. Helena evened up the score at 14-14 going into the locker room at halftime.
“It was a huge game-turner because we were starting to go downhill, but once we got that touchdown it turned the whole game around,” said junior running back Cody Ditomaso, who finished with a team-high 128 yards on 24 carries with one touchdown.
Farrell agreed.
“Huge,” he said. “That was huge because they had a lot of momentum there.”
“That was just an absolute football play. To make that kind of a play as a sophomore just shows that he has absolutely no fear of losing and he’s going to do what he can to put him in a position to win and he did that tonight.”
With an even scoreboard coming out of the half, St. Helena felt renewed confidence. That took a bit of a hit late in the third quarter when Arcata put together a strong drive that resulted in an 1-yard, fourth-down touchdown. The Tigers missed the extra point but still led 20-14 with two minutes left in the third frame.
That lead lasted a little longer than a minute. It took four plays for St. Helena to find the end zone again. The Saints’ four-play, 63-yard drive featured a 45-yard run from Geroge Cutting, a 15-yard run from Martinez, and was capped by a 15-yard run from Ditomaso. Arcata blocked the extra point attempt but the score was again even.
Farrell knew at that point that the game was there for the taking.
“That kind of made me feel like, ‘Ok, we’re gonna get this, if we just keep getting the ball back we’re going to get over that hump,’ ” he said.
Getting the ball back didn’t take long as Arcata ran two plays its next possession before fumbling on its side of the field. St. Helena opened the fourth quarter with the ball at Arcata’s 39-yard line.
The Tigers’ defense held and sacked Martinez on fourth and nine to regain possession with less than nine minutes remaining in the game. But the Tigers fumbled again, and this time St. Helena didn’t miss its chance. Cutting scored on a 20-yard run to put the Saints up 26-20. The sophomore running back/ tight end finished with 74 yards on nine carries and scored the one touchdown.
After the two teams traded a pair of long possessions over the next seven minutes, St. Helena had a chance to seal the game with a 35-yard field goal attempt. But the kick came tantalizingly short, hitting off the crossbar much to the chagrin of the vocal home crowd.
But by then, Arcata had little time left. The Tigers moved about 20 yards downfield but eventually ran out of time.
The Saints celebrated with hugs and cheers as the buzzer sounded.
“Once we’re under pressure, once we’re where we need to make big plays, we end up making them,” said Ditomaso.
It took a while for the Saints to feel their backs against the wall as both teams went back and forth to open the game.
St. Helena got the scoring started mid-way through the first quarter on a 52-yard uncontested run that put the Saints up 7-0.
Following consecutive disappointing possessions, Arcata finally worked deep into Saints’ territory as the first quarter ended, but found pay dirt shortly after the second frame began. The Tigers got on the scoreboard on their first play of the second quarter, a 23-yard touchdown run, but missed the extra point, leaving the score at 7-6.
By then, Arcata looked warmed up. It forced a St. Helena turnover on downs the next possession, then capitalized on defensive miscommunication from the Saints. The host team set up in a zone defense instead of a man, leading to Arcata receiver Everrett Halikas being wide open and taking a 15-yard pass another 45 yards to the house. The Tigers kept rolling with a successful two-point conversion to take a 14-7 lead.
But then Martinez found Robledo to even the score, St. Helena came out reenergized, and the rest is history.
“I’m really proud of our kids,” Farrell said. “Our kids played exceptionally hard. They should be proud. This team has fought through a lot of adversity, we’re so young and we’re just gonna go from here.”
JV Saints open season on dominant note
St. Helena’s junior varsity team dominated Arcata from the start to finish in a convincing 33-8 win Friday night at St. Helena High. The Saints held a 27-0 lead at halftime, but lost the shutout in the third quarter. Still, the Saints finished what they started, scoring once more to close out the win.