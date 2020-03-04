St. Helena Softball Season Outlook: Saints looking to taking another step forward with Farrell at the helm

With an overall record of 8-14, the St. Helena High varsity softball team put together one of its most successful years in recent memory last spring.

This spring, the Saints are looking to take another step forward. They’ll look to do so under new leadership, as head football coach Brandon Farrell is making the jump to the diamond from the gridiron. He takes the reins from outgoing head coach Brian Long, who stepped down at the end of last season.

Farrell will still head the football program but until softball season ends later this spring, his focus will be on the diamond instead of the gridiron. He’s been coaching softball at the youth level for the past few years and wanted to stick with the group he’s been leading as it makes the jump from Little League to next level.

“I’ve seen them grow to enjoy the game and I felt like I wanted to be part of their high school experience as well,” he said on Tuesday. “So far we’ve been lucky to have some other coaches that have come along with me.”

Those coaches are Rebecca Dupree, Kristin Ashley, Bob Horton and Tom Conlon. Horton is a returning assistant coach from last year. Conlon will lead the JV program, which has returned thanks to a higher turnout of players.